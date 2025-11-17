50 Paintings That Have Been Given A New Life Through Meme-Fication (New Pics)

by

Nowadays, on the internet, no one is safe from becoming a meme, especially not art. In fact, historical art memes have been ‘teaching’ new generations and connecting them with art way more than the art teachers do (though we advise against fact-checking this claim). Therefore, we at Bored Panda feel honored to occasionally enlighten our readers by presenting you with some of the most hilarious art memes that are guaranteed to enhance your appreciation of classical art.

This collection was picked from various corners of the internet, crafted by the finest meme creators, who share their unique perspectives of these timeless pieces of art. And though they are made exclusively for laughs, you are sure to have more images of classical art in your head installed after scrolling through this list. So, without further ado, let’s hop into this gallery of art memes, and let us know in the comments which one has the most accurate caption.

#1

50 Paintings That Have Been Given A New Life Through Meme-Fication (New Pics)

Image source: trippinthroughtime

#2

50 Paintings That Have Been Given A New Life Through Meme-Fication (New Pics)

Image source: bigbloodymess69

#3

50 Paintings That Have Been Given A New Life Through Meme-Fication (New Pics)

Image source: trippinthroughtime

#4

50 Paintings That Have Been Given A New Life Through Meme-Fication (New Pics)

Image source: trippinthroughtime

#5

50 Paintings That Have Been Given A New Life Through Meme-Fication (New Pics)

Image source: trippinthroughtime

#6

50 Paintings That Have Been Given A New Life Through Meme-Fication (New Pics)

Image source: Classical Art Memes

#7

50 Paintings That Have Been Given A New Life Through Meme-Fication (New Pics)

Image source: Classical Art Memes

#8

50 Paintings That Have Been Given A New Life Through Meme-Fication (New Pics)

Image source: whynotwarp10

#9

50 Paintings That Have Been Given A New Life Through Meme-Fication (New Pics)

Image source: trippinthroughtime

#10

50 Paintings That Have Been Given A New Life Through Meme-Fication (New Pics)

Image source: Kalibrering

#11

50 Paintings That Have Been Given A New Life Through Meme-Fication (New Pics)

Image source: quarterchicken

#12

50 Paintings That Have Been Given A New Life Through Meme-Fication (New Pics)

Image source: trippinthroughtime

#13

50 Paintings That Have Been Given A New Life Through Meme-Fication (New Pics)

Image source: Handy_McHandFace

#14

50 Paintings That Have Been Given A New Life Through Meme-Fication (New Pics)

Image source: trippinthroughtime

#15

50 Paintings That Have Been Given A New Life Through Meme-Fication (New Pics)

Image source: trippinthroughtime

#16

50 Paintings That Have Been Given A New Life Through Meme-Fication (New Pics)

Image source: Classical Art Memes

#17

50 Paintings That Have Been Given A New Life Through Meme-Fication (New Pics)

Image source: plarah

#18

50 Paintings That Have Been Given A New Life Through Meme-Fication (New Pics)

Image source: logangrey123

#19

50 Paintings That Have Been Given A New Life Through Meme-Fication (New Pics)

Image source: trippinthroughtime

#20

50 Paintings That Have Been Given A New Life Through Meme-Fication (New Pics)

Image source: loganga

#21

50 Paintings That Have Been Given A New Life Through Meme-Fication (New Pics)

Image source: GallowBoob

#22

50 Paintings That Have Been Given A New Life Through Meme-Fication (New Pics)

Image source: trippinthroughtime

#23

50 Paintings That Have Been Given A New Life Through Meme-Fication (New Pics)

Image source: trippinthroughtime

#24

50 Paintings That Have Been Given A New Life Through Meme-Fication (New Pics)

Image source: empa111

#25

50 Paintings That Have Been Given A New Life Through Meme-Fication (New Pics)

Image source: mattreyu

#26

50 Paintings That Have Been Given A New Life Through Meme-Fication (New Pics)

Image source: trippinthroughtime

#27

50 Paintings That Have Been Given A New Life Through Meme-Fication (New Pics)

Image source: trippinthroughtime

#28

50 Paintings That Have Been Given A New Life Through Meme-Fication (New Pics)

Image source: trippinthroughtime

#29

50 Paintings That Have Been Given A New Life Through Meme-Fication (New Pics)

Image source: empa111

#30

50 Paintings That Have Been Given A New Life Through Meme-Fication (New Pics)

Image source: Howlinger

#31

50 Paintings That Have Been Given A New Life Through Meme-Fication (New Pics)

Image source: trippinthroughtime

#32

50 Paintings That Have Been Given A New Life Through Meme-Fication (New Pics)

Image source: trippinthroughtime

#33

50 Paintings That Have Been Given A New Life Through Meme-Fication (New Pics)

Image source: nick9000

#34

50 Paintings That Have Been Given A New Life Through Meme-Fication (New Pics)

Image source: MedievalReacts

#35

50 Paintings That Have Been Given A New Life Through Meme-Fication (New Pics)

Image source: trippinthroughtime

#36

50 Paintings That Have Been Given A New Life Through Meme-Fication (New Pics)

Image source: JXDB

#37

50 Paintings That Have Been Given A New Life Through Meme-Fication (New Pics)

Image source: Dancing_Cthulhu

#38

50 Paintings That Have Been Given A New Life Through Meme-Fication (New Pics)

Image source: empa111

#39

50 Paintings That Have Been Given A New Life Through Meme-Fication (New Pics)

Image source: trippinthroughtime

#40

50 Paintings That Have Been Given A New Life Through Meme-Fication (New Pics)

Image source: StrangeClownRabbit

#41

50 Paintings That Have Been Given A New Life Through Meme-Fication (New Pics)

Image source: trippinthroughtime

#42

50 Paintings That Have Been Given A New Life Through Meme-Fication (New Pics)

Image source: MedievalReacts

#43

50 Paintings That Have Been Given A New Life Through Meme-Fication (New Pics)

Image source: Classical Art Memes

#44

50 Paintings That Have Been Given A New Life Through Meme-Fication (New Pics)

Image source: trippinthroughtime

#45

50 Paintings That Have Been Given A New Life Through Meme-Fication (New Pics)

Image source: trippinthroughtime

#46

50 Paintings That Have Been Given A New Life Through Meme-Fication (New Pics)

Image source: Paperskittles1

#47

50 Paintings That Have Been Given A New Life Through Meme-Fication (New Pics)

Image source: empa111

#48

50 Paintings That Have Been Given A New Life Through Meme-Fication (New Pics)

Image source: Classical Art Memes

#49

50 Paintings That Have Been Given A New Life Through Meme-Fication (New Pics)

Image source: trippinthroughtime

#50

50 Paintings That Have Been Given A New Life Through Meme-Fication (New Pics)

Image source: wallerinsky

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Artist Transforms Strangers And Famous Characters Into Cartoons (30 New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Summer, Don’t Go Away! I Paint Colorful Summery Watercolor Postcards
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Mom Feels It’s ‘Inappropriate And Embarrassing’ To Talk About Periods To Her Daughter, Asks Her Sister, Gets Livid When She Introduces Tampons To Her
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
30 Times Folks Were Blind To The Obvious And Just Recently Realized What’s Up, As Shared Online
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
The Festival Of Ashes: Varanasi Masan Ki Holi 2023 (21 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Wife Files For Divorce After Husband Points Out Her Weird Quirk That Made Traveling Difficult
3 min read
Aug, 1, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.