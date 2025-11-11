I Create Fun Scenes Using My Iphone And Some Paper

Hello there,
I am Anshuman and I am a visual artist based in South Africa. I post quirky illustrations that revolve around my iPhone and create the illusion that my phone is something that it is not.
Ever since I was a little boy, I had a wild imagination and I had crazy creative ideas in my head when it came to how I wanted to see the world. I also had a knack for sketching and my favorite pastime growing up was to make blown-up sketches of small works of art such as stamps, desktop calendars, etc. But somewhere along the line in the process of growing up, I stopped sketching. It was only when I actively started curating content for my Instagram account that I rediscovered my love for this art medium and the power to imagine crazy, beautiful things came back to me in an instant.
I like to carry my drawing ideas notebook with me everywhere in case something inspires me. Once the initial small drawing is done, I get down to preparing the illustrations and the paper cutouts which I arrange when I am ready to shoot. I use 160 gsm paper and a standard stationery kit to create these cool drawings. Depending on the complexity of the work at hand, it takes me between 2 to 4 hours to complete artwork from start to finish. And given that I have a full-time day job to keep me busy, I am up until 1 AM every night finishing my unique artworks.
As clichéd as it may sound, I think one can find inspiration everywhere. My artworks are inspired by everyday occurrences, common observations, and most importantly, the things that I love. My Instagram account showcases artworks that revolve around my family, food, music, movies, and travel – the five things that I absolutely love in this world!
At the end of the day, my goal is always to create meaningful art that brings a smile to the faces of people who see it. With so much negativity around us in this world, I feel that we could all use a little bit of humor to cheer us up, and seeing quirky and light-hearted artworks is hopefully a step in that direction.
More info: Instagram
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
#19
#20
#21
#22
#23
#24
#25
#26
#27
#28
#29
#30
Follow Us