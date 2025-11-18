50 Hilarious Girlfriends And Wives Who Never Fail To Make Their Partners Laugh (New Pics)

by

When we think of romance, we might imagine the feeling of butterflies in our stomachs, romantic, sunset dates, and Valentine’s Day. But, let’s face it, the real one-weird-trick to make someone fall in love is to make them laugh.

Partners from around the internet share the hilarious, cute, and sometimes unhinged things their wives or girlfriends have done. From pranks to wonderfully amusing idiosyncrasies, these people have documented the best moments. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites, and be sure to comment your thoughts below. 

#1 Smartest Wife Ever! We Were Both Pooping On Opposite Sides Of The House. I Called Her And Asked For Toilet Paper. She Yelled For The Dog And Then Told Me To Call Him

Image source: conniosseur88

#2 Wife Sent This After Picking Up Our Dog After Surgery Today. Says He’s “Still Under The Influence”

Image source: schmerbert

#3 I Made My Husband A Vasectomy Cake. It’s A Lemon Cake With Swiss Meringue Buttercream

Image source: neuronjam1

#4 I’m So Happy I Didn’t Break Them

Image source: sixfootcandy

#5 We Cannot Keep Any More Dogs, So I Told My Wife Not To Get Attached While We Foster. I’ve Been Calling Him “Inmate #003”. Today, She Bought Him This Outfit

Image source: reddit.com

#6 I’m Pretty Sure My Girlfriend’s Favorite Hobby Is Getting My Dog To Pose Using My Computer

Image source: Joey333

#7 Girlfriend Said It Was Therapeutic Working At The Humane Society

Image source: Channelten

#8 How My Girlfriend Sleeps

Image source: reddit.com

#9 My Wife Doesn’t Want Me Snacking Late At Night, But Here Are These Two Goons Caught Red-Handed Eating My Noodles Behind My Back

Took this picture as evidence right before I called the police. I hope they have chopsticks in JAIL.

Image source: Rpark888

#10 My Wife Put These Halloween Decorations Behind A Door In Our Basement, Now I Need New Underwear

Image source: Muttandcheese

#11 The Get-Well Basket My Wife Made Me For My Vasectomy Today

Image source: another_chrisbrown

#12 She’s A Keeper

Image source: mattyfeelsruff

#13 My Wife’s Sense Of Humor Is… Juvenile

Image source: BooRadleysreddit

#14 My Girlfriend Left This Warning For Me On My Pillow

Image source: RagingNacho119

#15 My Girlfriend Made These For Work To Celebrate Halloween And They’re Seriously Freaking Me Out

Image source: Katbot22

#16 I Told My Fiancé I Got Him The Perfect 30th Birthday Cake. It Wasn’t What He Expected

Image source: MaliceMes

#17 My Girlfriend’s Late Night Idea With The Guinea Pig

Image source: Bewbusk

#18 Reminders On My Wife’s Phone

Image source: thatsmyenchilada

#19 She Gets It

Image source: full_legal_name

#20 My Wife Is A Nurse And This Is Her Lunch Box

Image source: Grizz1371

#21 My Girlfriend Just FaceTimed Me From Inside The Restaurant Bathroom

Actually, it’s the door handle to the bathroom door. So she was stuck in the bathroom.

Image source: scubaBiscuit

#22 Today Is Grinch Day In My Daughter’s Class At School. She’s Been Giggling Uncontrollably Since My Wife Did Her Hair

Image source: JephriB

#23 My Wife As Gollum

Image source: eren_yeagermeister

#24 Left My Wife Unattended At Target And She Sent Me This

Image source: SkunkApe425

#25 My Wife Showing A Grouper Fish His Own Picture

Image source: Kinglama123

#26 How My Girlfriend “Handled” A Spider, And Is Too Scared To Clean It Up

Image source: nomadwannabe

#27 Wife Adds Notes To My Packed Lunches. Today’s Edition

Image source: Peaakz

#28 My Boyfriend Asked Me To Find Art To Hang Above The Toilet

Image source: thatredgirl19

#29 My Boyfriend Asked Me To Remind Him To Buy Butter. I Think I Did A Good Job

Image source: Saphichan

#30 I Asked My Wife To Take A Picture Of Our Fence To See How Much Got Done Today. This Is The Photo I Got

Image source: justodea

#31 My Wife Made Dinner For A Family Tonight. After Asking If They Had Any Allergies, The Husband Said “Bees”

Image source: mitch3758

#32 Skimmed Through My Pregnant Wife’s Food Log Over The Past Couple Of Weeks And Can’t Stop Giggling

Image source: ittybittyclittyy

#33 The Wife’s Addition To Our Automatic Cat Feeder

Image source: Frankenstein-Z

#34 My Wife Is Looking Very Excited To Cut The Cake

Image source: benbarianthesecond

#35 My Wife Just Went Back To Work And Thinks I’m An Idiot

Image source: xdozex

#36 My Girlfriend Is Selling Her Car And That’s One Of The Photos She Chose For The Auction

Image source: imsorryisuck

#37 My Wife And I Have Been Placing A Skeleton We Brought In Different Situations For The Other One To Find. Needless To Say, This Is My Favorite One So Far

Image source: BMOB_BDB

#38 Asked My Wife, Mother To My Children, To Write My Name On The Bottle I Bring To The Gym

Image source: dankantspelle

#39 My Wife Had Cookies Made To Celebrate My Vasectomy

Image source: lambrox

#40 My Wife Made Me This Beautiful Arrangement For Valentine’s Day

Image source: klayface94

#41 Moved Our Extremely Heavy King Bed Headboard For The First Time In 5 Years. Guess Which Side My Wife Sleeps On

Image source: mranthr0pic

#42 Gift From My Wife. This Is Love

Image source: kaelludwig

#43 Came Home From Work To See My Girlfriend Had Updated Our Letterboard

Image source: reddit.com

#44 I Decided To Learn To Crochet By Making My Husband A Stocking, But I Got The Scale A Little Bit Off. But The Sheer Size Of It Has Made Us Laugh So Much That It Is Well Worth The Mistakes

Image source: berry1881

#45 Picked Up A Fancy Cake For My Husband On Our Anniversary

Image source: Long_live_Broctune

#46 I Thought This Was Funny, My Husband Did Not

Image source: chewy_pnt

#47 My Wife And Her Friends Are Having A LAN Party To Play Stardew Valley

Image source: BigBossTweed

#48 My Girlfriend At The Dentist

Image source: riverontheroad

#49 My Wife’s Childhood Attempt At Drawing The Baby Jesus

Image source: Demongeeks8

#50 My Girlfriend Slipped This Under The Door While I Was In The Bathroom

Image source: pettyhonor

