55 Times People Spotted The Most Hilarious And Unhinged Bumper Stickers Ever (New Pics)

Americans spend an average of 17,600 minutes driving every single year. And a whopping 87.5% of the population over the age of 16 has been behind the wheel in the last 12 months. So it’s only natural for drivers to want to transform their cars into somewhere they actually look forward to spending time. Adding air fresheners, seat covers, and a customized sound system can immediately upgrade your vehicle.
But don’t forget about the exterior! Below, you’ll find a list of photos from the Bumper Stickers subreddit featuring hilarious, clever, and bold car accessories. Enjoy scrolling through these stickers that grabbed the attention of nearby drivers, and be sure to upvote the ones that you’d consider putting on your own vehicle!
#1 George
Image source: Short_Evening681
#2 Spotted In Anchorage, AK
Image source: icybikes
#3 Jsut Got My New Bumper Sticker. Can’t Wait To Put It On!!!
Image source: magicallynot
There are a few different types of car owners. Some treat their vehicles like their most prized possessions, spending hours washing and waxing them every week. They might not allow even a crumb of food inside or any beverages that aren’t water, and they may have nightmares about having to park under a tree full of birds.
On the other hand, some drivers view their car as their best friend. They do everything together, so there’s no reason not to plaster the thing in stickers, enjoy a fast food meal inside every now and then, and take the car to the beach to see a beautiful sunset. And the Bumper Stickers subreddit is definitely dedicated to celebrating those in the second camp.
#4 Too True
Image source: Fragrant_Rock_8699
#5 Fair To Say
Image source: Sicside392
#6 Conspiracy Sticker
Image source: [deleted]
According to one survey, 60% of drivers in the United States have at least one bumper sticker on their car. And among those who hadn’t adorned their vehicles, a quarter of drivers said it was only because they hadn’t yet found the perfect sticker to represent them. When it comes to what kinds of stickers drivers put on their vehicles, the sky’s the limit.
Some choose to put funny quotes that will entertain other drivers, while others feel the need to make strong political statements. Some bumper stickers are a way to display niche interests, hobbies, or musical tastes, while others use their cars as an opportunity to publicize their religious beliefs. Some parents even decide to put a sticker for each of their children or warn others that there’s a “Baby on Board!”
#7 The Rest Of The World Is Laughing At Us
Image source: Oregongirl1018
#8 Keep Your Laws Off My Body!
Image source: pnwloveyoutalltreea
#9 America Doesn’t Need Or Want Trump’s Gestapo
Image source: sfdso
There are plenty of reasons why someone might choose to adorn their car in bumper stickers. Perhaps they have a common vehicle, and they’re tired of being unable to spot it in a crowded parking lot. Or maybe they aren’t brave enough to commit to a tattoo, but a sticker on their car will satisfy the same craving. And some do so to advertise for their business. Why not put the logo and phone number on your vehicle? It might boost sales!
#10 Can Anyone Here Get On Board With This Message?
Image source: bwagz1977
#11 Plot Twist
Image source: AdSlight7966
#12 Saw This Yesterday And Still Love It
Image source: sidewalkoyster
Having some funny bumper stickers on your car is also a great way to make other drivers smile. Let’s face it, driving can be extremely monotonous, especially if you have a long commute every day. Spotting anything out of the ordinary, especially if it’s amusing, might just make your day. And if you’re tired of other drivers tailgating you, the best way to convince them to back off might be by putting a bumper sticker that encourages them to keep their distance.
#13 Supreme Court
Image source: stankyweasel
#14 Took Me A Second💀
Image source: [deleted]
#15 Rfk Jr. Inspired Designs
Image source: this-is-all-nonsense
As much fun as bumper stickers can be, though, some people warn that it might not be wise to reveal too much information about yourself through the stickers on your car. Unfortunately, we can’t always trust strangers. And letting someone know your political views might fuel their road rage against you. Meanwhile, telling them how many kids you have, where you went to college, etc., might give them information to help defraud you. It’s always better to be safe than sorry.
#16 Not A Bumper But A Thinker
Image source: chenzo17
#17 Saw This At Starbucks And I Agree
Image source: AtomicGarden-8964
#18 Lmao…when I Saw This
Image source: denn1959-Public_396
One survey even found that drivers are significantly more likely to honk at vehicles displaying support for an opposing political party than those who express support for the same party. Meanwhile, drivers are also less likely to honk at cars with bumper stickers expressing the driver’s love for dogs. But even when drivers support the same political party, that doesn’t garner them any more sympathy from other drivers if they choose to make poor or dangerous decisions on the road. So be careful who you cut off in traffic!
#19 Honor Student
Image source: Urban_forager
#20 What A Crazy Idea
Image source: sfdso
#21 Get It???
Image source: CandidculonasRedux
Are you enjoying your scroll through these clever and amusing bumper stickers, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that you find particularly hilarious, and let us know in the comments below what the most clever bumper sticker you’ve ever seen was. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another list from Bored Panda featuring the best bumper stickers, look no further than right here!
#22 Every Time A Bell Rings
Image source: InfiniteOxfordComma
#23 I Can Feel The Hate…
Image source: Commercial-Bobcat194
#24 First One Of These I’ve Seen
Image source: AgentEndive
#25 Saw This In Dc
Image source: donnie955
#26 New Sticker
Image source: Abysmalsun
#27 Safety First
Image source: foodieforthebooty
#28 Sent By A Colleague
Image source: ParasiteMD
#29 Who’s A Good Boy?
Image source: sfdso
#30 I Wish It Had Said Transgender But I Like It Anyway
Image source: imnoetic
#31 Hear, Hear!!
Image source: stankenfurter
#32 Not A Cop
Image source: KingDundie
#33 My Newest Bumper Sticker
Image source: mirandaatha
#34 Save The Chapstick!
Image source: blgtree75
#35 So True
Image source: 89ZX10
#36 Can Relate
Image source: surfryhder
#37 Warning!
Image source: ChanceMcintosh
#38 I Think I Found A Fan Of The Mummy
Image source: subdep
#39 Staring Into The Void
Image source: voxadam
#40 Bought Some New Bumper Candy
Image source: sketchyemail
#41 Go Big!
Image source: ShitshowUSA1776
#42 Classy Guy Rolling Around My Town
Image source: BBTransLady
#43 Seems Appropriate Today
Image source: imnoetic
#44 I Can’t Believe The DMV Allowed That Plate
Image source: RNW1215
#45 I Have No Words
Image source: Freeehatt
#46 Hell Yeah
Image source: DisastrousWitch
#47 Hell Yeah
Image source: Short_Dragonfruit751
#48 It’s True
Image source: allisonovo
#49 Seen While Roadtripping
Image source: hotcakescenteal
#50 The Only Bumper Sticker I Need
Image source: noraahtumed
#51 Not Something I Would Expect To Be Announced This Way
Image source: GreaseGeek
#52 Speaks Volumes Right Now
Image source: sayrahnotsorry
#53 Well, Alright Then
Image source: metalmitch9
#54 Yikes
Image source: BenadrylCumberbitch
#55 Thanks Woke
Image source: NaziPunksFkOff
