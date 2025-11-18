Hey Pandas, What’s The Biggest Lie You’ve Ever Been Told?

by

What’s the biggest lie you’ve ever been told and what effect did it have on you and your life? Was it about money or maybe your relationship to this person?

#1

This was 100% the right thung to do, but my school didn’t tell us that a teacher dies for 2 weeks, because people were taking mocks and A-levels. Like the 3 of us in her class checked her room everyday to see if she was in, we asked for updates from another teacher (must have been so awful for her) and nobody said a word.

#2

Older sister to 11-year-old me: “Try this chocolate spread”.

It was marmite.

#3

“i will never hurt you like they did” (she then proceeded to break my heart WHILE I WAS AT SCHOOL)

