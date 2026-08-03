Ariana Grande Drops Out Of Acting Role After Appearance In Music Video Stunned Fans

Ariana Grande is stepping back from public life after months of relentless scrutiny, but her decision has sparked a heated debate among fans about who is to blame for the sudden shift.
The Grammy winner is set to withdraw from public life after completing her Eternal Sunshine Tour, with her representative saying the move comes after “endless, ongoing public scrutiny,” reigniting conversations that have surrounded the singer for months.
One supporter wrote, “This world is so cruel. I hate that the narrative has shifted to people are ‘bullying’ her, when in reality it’s people concerned and hoping she gets help.”
Ariana Grande will soon step away from the spotlight after wrapping up her ongoing tour and withdrawing from a major acting role
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Trigger Warning: This article contains discussions about body image and unhealthy eating habits that some readers may find distressing.
Ariana Grande’s hiatus will not begin immediately, as the singer is first set to complete the remaining dates of her Eternal Sunshine Tour, which concludes at London’s O2 Arena on September 1, 2026.
According to an exclusive statement shared with PEOPLE, Grande plans to “take a step back from visibility” after the tour and has also withdrawn from the planned West End revival of Stephen Sondheim’s Sunday in the Park with George.
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Her representative told the outlet, “She looks forward to finishing the tour and ending it on a high note, both healthily and happily, and then taking a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances, which has led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny.”
The spokesperson also emphasized, “This tour has been a beautiful experience for her. She loves her fans and has loved every minute of this tour so much.”
A source close to the singer also pushed back against speculation surrounding her health, telling the outlet, “She performs a very physical show, and there is a lot of athleticism involved.”
“She performs healthily and successfully at a very high level night after night.”
Ariana’s decision to step away from the public eye immediately fueled speculation online, with many wondering whether the relentless attention surrounding her appearance had finally taken its toll.
Although conversations about the singer’s appearance had been circulating since the Wicked press tour, they reached a new level following the release of her Petal music video.
Months of speculation about the 33-year-old singer’s appearance intensified after the release of her Petal music video
Image credits: Ariana Grande
Rather than focusing on the song itself, much of the online discussion centered on Ariana’s noticeably slimmer frame, with viewers pointing to moments where she wore form-fitting outfits that made her weight loss appear more pronounced.
Netizens claimed they could clearly see her ribs in certain scenes, with some expressing genuine concern for her health.
The music video follows Grande through a horror-inspired narrative featuring office settings, graphic imagery, and a chainsaw sequence that many interpreted as a metaphor for cutting away criticism and reclaiming her identity from constant public judgment.
Image credits: Ariana Grande
One scene, in particular, sparked widespread discussion after a fictional casting note appeared on screen reading, “Couldn’t hurt to lose a few pounds.”
Many interpreted the moment as a direct critique of Hollywood’s unrealistic beauty standards.
Another sequence featured voices telling her character, “We miss the old you… maybe you could go out and find her,” mirroring countless real-life comments comparing her current appearance to older photographs.
The news of Grande’s upcoming hiatus quickly divided social media, with many supporters blaming years of public criticism about her appearance, while others argued that the conversation had been driven by genuine concern rather than cruelty.
One supporter wrote, “This woman has done nothing but good to people just for the same people to constantly bully her and not let her breathe. Y’all be hating her for everything she says and does when you know she’s a literal angel. I really hope everyone is happy now.”
Grande’s representative addressed the scrutiny, saying she plans to finish the tour “both healthily and happily”
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Another echoed that sentiment, writing, “You have all bullied this woman for years, disguising your hate as ‘genuine concern’ knowing full well you’re only posting stuff for engagement and to mock her. You have all villainized her for potentially having an e**ing d***rder. You’re bullies.”
Others, however, rejected the idea that fans had been bullying the Supernatural singer, arguing that expressing concern about someone’s health should not automatically be viewed as harassment.
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One commenter argued, “I haven’t seen anyone bully her. Nobody is making fun of her. I’ve seen fans be concerned about her health and rightfully so. Nobody should be encouraging an ED. She needs help. Hopefully she takes some time to get some!”
Another added, “If you actually give a sh*t about her, this is a GOOD thing. She needs to be recovering and checking into a facility for help. She should have never gone on tour.”
Some also argued that unhealthy eating habits can make people resistant to accepting help, with one user writing, “You guys don’t realize a***exia is a very manipulative disorder… ‘Public scrutiny‘ is meant to make people who address this feel bad when we’re actually all concerned.”
Many fans also expressed hope that stepping away from the spotlight would allow Ariana to prioritize her well-being after more than 15 years of nonstop work.
One person wrote, “My heart hurts for her. The world doesn’t deserve her. I hope she takes the most amazing break and focuses on herself and her happiness because it’s what she deserves.”
Fans fiercely debated whether Ariana was “bullied” into stepping back or whether concern for her health was genuine
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“She’s been working nonstop for years, and the world doesn’t know how to treat her…”
In recent years, Ariana herself has repeatedly urged fans not to make assumptions about another person’s health based solely on appearance.
She previously explained in an interview that the version of herself many people describe as her “healthiest” was actually one of the unhealthiest periods of her life, adding that comparing bodies without knowing what someone is going through can be harmful.
According to research, significant or unintentional weight loss, particularly when linked to restrictive eating patterns, can carry serious health risks.
Being clinically underweight is generally defined as having a body mass index (BMI) below 18.5, and prolonged inadequate nutrition can affect multiple systems in the body.
A lack of essential nutrients and energy reserves can weaken the immune system, contribute to bone loss, increase the risk of anemia, disrupt hormonal balance, and lead to issues such as fatigue, hair loss, and other complications.
Among young people, disordered eating behaviors are also a growing public health concern, with studies showing a significant rise in cases among children, teenagers, and young adults in recent years.
Reportedly, healthcare visits related to unhealthy patterns of eating among children under the age of 17 in the United States more than doubled between 2018 and 2022.
Meanwhile, a broad global meta-analysis suggests that between 13% and 21% of adolescent and young adult females meet the criteria for an e**ing d***rder.
“I’m sorry she does need that break because she’s literally suffering and going through a lot, she needs to heal,” one netizen wrote
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