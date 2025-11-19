“Ariana, What Are You Doing Here?”: Fans Stunned By Miley Cyrus’ Transformation In See-Through Top

Miley Cyrus did what Miley Cyrus does best—stun her fans with a new look, which they described as “iconic.” But some couldn’t help but think she was giving major “Ariana Grande vibes.”
The Flowers singer kept it sleek yet bold, choosing to go braless under her see-through outfit.
The stylish look was put together for her chat with Pamela Anderson about the movie The Last Showgirl.
Miley Cyrus’ recent ponytail had fans thinking she borrowed a look from Ariana Grande’s style book
Image credits: mileycyrus
Fans couldn’t help but think the 32-year-old pop diva was channeling her inner Grande for the look.
Some even felt she borrowed the fellow Grammy winner’s signature sleek, pulled-back ponytail.
“Ariana, what are you doing here?” one asked.
“So that’s where Ariana’s pony tail went,” joked another.
Image credits: Miley Cyrus
“Ariana Grande vibes,” read another remark left in the comments section.
Another said, “God is woman,” a possible nod to Grande’s popular song God Is A Woman.
One even compared Cyrus to another pop diva, saying: “I thought this was Jennifer Lopez.”
The comparisons didn’t stop fans from showering Cyrus with praises for the striking look.
Image credits: BBC Music
“A real queen,” she was branded, while another said, “THIS is iconic.”
“Miley, you’re getting prettier every day. You look so good and I’m so happy,” one said.
One wrote, “Omg omg i gaspeddddd.”
The sheer outfit was a look from Schiaparelli’s Ready-to-Wear Spring-Summer 2025 collection, chosen for her conversation with Hollywood icon Anderson.
Image credits: mileycyrus
The pair spoke about Anderson’s latest Gia Coppola movie The Last Showgirl, for which Cyrus had recorded an original ballad called Beautiful That Way.
The song received a Golden Globe nomination for best original song at the 2025 awards.
Cyrus said she collaborated with singer-songwriter Andrew Wyatt for the song and wrote much of it over the phone with him while pacing in her bedroom.
Anderson, who didn’t know beforehand that the singer performed the song, called it the “cherry on top” to hear her voice when she saw the movie for the first time.
The Hannah Montana star also got candid and personal while sitting opposite the veteran actress. She said she has no regrets about her journey over the years or her career spanning more than a decade.
Image credits: mileycyrus
“I’ve had so many pivots and evolutions and — some might say ‘detours’ — within my path,” said the star, who has been in the spotlight since her pre-teen years.
“But it always ends up coming back around to make the next stage of what we are — something that’s more potent, something that’s more real,” she added.
When she looks back at her life, she said she feels pride even about the “mistakes.”
“Funnily enough when I look back, all the mistakes, anything I was unsure of or I didn’t understand, I am so proud of every moment and now every stage of my life,” she said, before declaring that she wouldn’t go back and change anything.
“Except [for] a couple things I was wearing,” she joked.
Image credits: mileycyrus
Fans thought the two stars had an incredible rapport, calling them a “dynamic duo.”
“They both look incredible but MILEYYYYY BABYYYYYY KEEP THE STYLIST THE MAKEUP ARTIST OMG,” one said.
Another wrote, “They both look so beautiful but this slick back pony and smokey glam on Miley is SO GOOD omg.”
“Miley, you’re getting prettier every day. You look so good and I’m so happy,” a fan said about her recent look
