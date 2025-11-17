50 Of The Best Prank Ideas For April Fools

Some people like it, and just as many people genuinely hate it. But every year the morning of the day dedicated to hoaxes and practical jokes rises, and so do the thrill-seekers ready to shout “got you!” straight in people’s clueless (and often miserable) faces.
So just in time for April Fools, we wrapped up some of the most prank-inspiring examples of people nailing the fools on April 1st. From shameless cake pops with Brussels sprouts inside to a local burger joint turning into “Bob’s Burgers,” some people go an extra length to bring an element of entertainment to our mundane lives.
Scroll down, upvote your favorite pictures and be sure to check out our previous feature with more April Fools-approved pranks and jokes.
#1 A Relative Of Mine Pranked Me A Couple Of Years Ago On April Fools
Image source: joeloud
#2 I Put This On My Homophobic Dad’s Work Truck After He Yelled At Me, And Mainly My Girlfriend, For Being Gay. April Fools, Pop
Image source: PutaGatito
#3 I Just Fell For This April Fools Prank. I Work In The Tech Department
Image source: parkyerkarkus
#4 April Fools? Someone Stole My Dad’s SD Card From His Trail Camera From The Middle Of Nowhere. Edited This In A Picture, Then Put It Back In The Camera. He Was Scared For An Hour
Image source: slightblasphemy
#5 I Put Vanilla Pudding In A Mayonnaise Jar. My Kids Were Horrified As I Ate It While Watching Them Open Their Easter Presents
Image source: narcolepsyinc
#6 My Friend Lost His Leg In A Motorcycle Accident A Few Years Ago. This Was His April Fools Joke To The Kids Playing In The Park
Image source: redleif
#7 My Local Burger Joint Became Bob’s Burgers For April Fools
Image source: Home Burger Bar
#8 I Woke Up Half Asleep And Opened The Door To The Bathroom. My Heart Dropped. Well Played, Roommate
Image source: FriendlyBassplayer
#9 We Hid A Turkey In Our Neighbor’s Yard On April Fools. Today I Woke Up To This In My Yard
Image source: d_p0p
#10 I Replaced The Old Family Photo In My Mum’s House With This. Still Waiting For Her To Notice
Image source: aidN
#11 I Made A Little Paper Cutout To Give My Roommate A Good Scare. April Fools Everyone
Image source: chubbdeep206
#12 I Hope My Husband Feels Special When He Wakes Up. All Eyes Will Be On Him. April Fools
Image source: chiquitamichi
#13 April Fools?
Image source: manix_maximus
#14 I Put A “Caution Wet Floor” Sign On Top Of A Giant Floaty Mat For April Fools. Swimmers And Colleagues Got A Kick Out Of It
Image source: theblondelifeguard
#15 My Sister’s April Fools Prank On Her Husband
Image source: Olikria
#16 I Work At The Vet Hospital. I Left The Morning Crew A Little April Fools Surprise
Image source: baconkitty
#17 My Husband Hates When There Are Small Quantities Of Leftovers In The Fridge. My Son Pranked Him For April Fools By Filling 22 Containers, Each With One Strand Of Spaghetti
Image source: nonnahinnor
#18 Last-Minute April Fools Prank I Did For My Husband
Image source: eight-oh-kate
#19 For April Fools, My Girlfriend Scared Me This Afternoon
Image source: Ksco
#20 My Sister Replaced All Of Our Family Photos With Pictures Of Steve Harvey For April Fools. It Took Over 8 Hours For A Single Person Of My 8-Person Family To Notice It
Image source: hunter_3
#21 Someone In My Neighborhood Wins April Fools Day
Image source: soupnrc
#22 My Parents Recently Got Facebook, So I Thought I Would Give Them A Little April Fools Scare By Posting This
Image source: aniram078
#23 On April Fools, Someone In My Town Decided To Send A Local Megachurch A Humorous Message
Image source: frozenflameinthewind
#24 For April Fools, A Teacher Told Her Class That The Government Imposed To Wear Of Shower Caps As An Extra Safety Measure
Image source: flacid_pianist
#25 This Year’s Prank. Our Two Employee Entrances Are About 150 Yards Apart
Image source: twillagers
#26 My Brother Thought It Would Be A Great Idea To Slash People’s Tires For April Fools Day
Image source: BaxterEllard
#27 People Still Fall For This
Image source: paulcoxon
#28 It’s My Husband’s Colleague’s Birthday Tomorrow, And Also April Fools Day. I Made Him Some Prank Cake Pops. They Are Brussel Sprouts Covered In Chocolate
Image source: YoureNotAGenius
#29 Final Preparations For An April 1st Reveal
Image source: ScaredOfTheMan
#30 I Fooled My Dog
Image source: mega_mindful
#31 For April Fools, We Froze Their Cereal
Image source: Machadoaboutmanny
#32 My 11-Year-Old Daughter’s April Fools Joke. She Hid The Toilet Paper And Replaced It With A Masking Tape
Image source: originalrototiller
#33 I Rolled The Window Down, Placed Broken Glass On The Ground, And Staged The Area. My Wife Freaked Out
Image source: leewd
#34 I Got Pranked By My 11-Year-Old Child On April Fools. Super Proud Parent Moment
Image source: purple_house
#35 My Boyfriend Got Me Good. With No Time To Remove Them, I Had To Drive My Car Like This. I Sounded Like A Giant Kazoo Driving Down The Road
Image source: Soot_n_Poo
#36 Starbucks Changed Outfits To In-N-Out On April Fools
Image source: Mikereb
#37 I Sent My Friend A 6′ Tall Mr. Bean With No Return Address For April Fools
Image source: charles_the_average
#38 April Fools. Comcast Said They Will Need To Use My Computer When Installing The Internet At My New Office Today
Image source: drunkenSEO
#39 Someone, Please Tell My Children That April Fools Day Is Over
Image source: DrJuliaHaber
#40 Mentos Ice Bomb For Your Friends That Love Soda. Happy April Fools Day
Image source: GLman16
#41 An Easy Prank To Pull Off For April Fools
Image source: drnowlan
#42 My April Fools Prank
I went into the building where I work on the night before April Fools Day to set up my prank. I’m not proud to say I shimmied under the stall door so that I could lock it from the inside. The great thing about this stall is there are no gaps to glimpse if someone is sitting on the pot. The only way to check is by looking for feet below the stall door.
Image source: titwrench
#43 Day 10 Of Nobody Noticing This April Fools Prank
Image source: ijustliekit
#44 On April Fools, I Allowed Cookies On An Online Store, Today I Got This In The Mail
Image source: -pandasinspace
#45 April Fools Prank At Work
Image source: EzioAuditore74
#46 I Taped My Friend’s Door. The Door Opens To The Inside, So After He Opens It, He Will Be Greeted By A Wall Full Of Tape
Image source: Ryan_307574
#47 April Fools Office Prank. It Has Been Called Twice Already
Image source: itsfoine
#48 For April Fools, I Put Yogurt Into The Mayo Jar And Watched My Students Gaze In Disgusted Horror As I Casually Ate During The Class
Image source: socklayblue
#49 I Told My Husband I Was Pregnant For April Fools Day. We Just Had A Baby A Few Months Ago. He Took It Well
Image source: LKT991
#50 I Made A Dummy Out Of Clothes And Pillows To Scare My Husband
Image source: liarlindsay
Follow Us