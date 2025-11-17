50 Of The Best Prank Ideas For April Fools

Some people like it, and just as many people genuinely hate it. But every year the morning of the day dedicated to hoaxes and practical jokes rises, and so do the thrill-seekers ready to shout “got you!” straight in people’s clueless (and often miserable) faces.

So just in time for April Fools, we wrapped up some of the most prank-inspiring examples of people nailing the fools on April 1st. From shameless cake pops with Brussels sprouts inside to a local burger joint turning into “Bob’s Burgers,” some people go an extra length to bring an element of entertainment to our mundane lives.

Scroll down, upvote your favorite pictures and be sure to check out our previous feature with more April Fools-approved pranks and jokes.

#1 A Relative Of Mine Pranked Me A Couple Of Years Ago On April Fools

Image source: joeloud

#2 I Put This On My Homophobic Dad’s Work Truck After He Yelled At Me, And Mainly My Girlfriend, For Being Gay. April Fools, Pop

50 Of The Best Prank Ideas For April Fools

Image source: PutaGatito

#3 I Just Fell For This April Fools Prank. I Work In The Tech Department

50 Of The Best Prank Ideas For April Fools

Image source: parkyerkarkus

#4 April Fools? Someone Stole My Dad’s SD Card From His Trail Camera From The Middle Of Nowhere. Edited This In A Picture, Then Put It Back In The Camera. He Was Scared For An Hour

50 Of The Best Prank Ideas For April Fools

Image source: slightblasphemy

#5 I Put Vanilla Pudding In A Mayonnaise Jar. My Kids Were Horrified As I Ate It While Watching Them Open Their Easter Presents

50 Of The Best Prank Ideas For April Fools

Image source: narcolepsyinc

#6 My Friend Lost His Leg In A Motorcycle Accident A Few Years Ago. This Was His April Fools Joke To The Kids Playing In The Park

50 Of The Best Prank Ideas For April Fools

Image source: redleif

#7 My Local Burger Joint Became Bob’s Burgers For April Fools

50 Of The Best Prank Ideas For April Fools

Image source: Home Burger Bar

#8 I Woke Up Half Asleep And Opened The Door To The Bathroom. My Heart Dropped. Well Played, Roommate

50 Of The Best Prank Ideas For April Fools

Image source: FriendlyBassplayer

#9 We Hid A Turkey In Our Neighbor’s Yard On April Fools. Today I Woke Up To This In My Yard

50 Of The Best Prank Ideas For April Fools

Image source: d_p0p

#10 I Replaced The Old Family Photo In My Mum’s House With This. Still Waiting For Her To Notice

50 Of The Best Prank Ideas For April Fools

Image source: aidN

#11 I Made A Little Paper Cutout To Give My Roommate A Good Scare. April Fools Everyone

50 Of The Best Prank Ideas For April Fools

Image source: chubbdeep206

#12 I Hope My Husband Feels Special When He Wakes Up. All Eyes Will Be On Him. April Fools

50 Of The Best Prank Ideas For April Fools

Image source: chiquitamichi

#13 April Fools?

50 Of The Best Prank Ideas For April Fools

Image source: manix_maximus

#14 I Put A “Caution Wet Floor” Sign On Top Of A Giant Floaty Mat For April Fools. Swimmers And Colleagues Got A Kick Out Of It

50 Of The Best Prank Ideas For April Fools

Image source: theblondelifeguard

#15 My Sister’s April Fools Prank On Her Husband

50 Of The Best Prank Ideas For April Fools

Image source: Olikria

#16 I Work At The Vet Hospital. I Left The Morning Crew A Little April Fools Surprise

50 Of The Best Prank Ideas For April Fools

Image source: baconkitty

#17 My Husband Hates When There Are Small Quantities Of Leftovers In The Fridge. My Son Pranked Him For April Fools By Filling 22 Containers, Each With One Strand Of Spaghetti

50 Of The Best Prank Ideas For April Fools

Image source: nonnahinnor

#18 Last-Minute April Fools Prank I Did For My Husband

50 Of The Best Prank Ideas For April Fools

Image source: eight-oh-kate

#19 For April Fools, My Girlfriend Scared Me This Afternoon

50 Of The Best Prank Ideas For April Fools

Image source: Ksco

#20 My Sister Replaced All Of Our Family Photos With Pictures Of Steve Harvey For April Fools. It Took Over 8 Hours For A Single Person Of My 8-Person Family To Notice It

50 Of The Best Prank Ideas For April Fools

Image source: hunter_3

#21 Someone In My Neighborhood Wins April Fools Day

50 Of The Best Prank Ideas For April Fools

Image source: soupnrc

#22 My Parents Recently Got Facebook, So I Thought I Would Give Them A Little April Fools Scare By Posting This

50 Of The Best Prank Ideas For April Fools

Image source: aniram078

#23 On April Fools, Someone In My Town Decided To Send A Local Megachurch A Humorous Message

50 Of The Best Prank Ideas For April Fools

Image source: frozenflameinthewind

#24 For April Fools, A Teacher Told Her Class That The Government Imposed To Wear Of Shower Caps As An Extra Safety Measure

50 Of The Best Prank Ideas For April Fools

Image source: flacid_pianist

#25 This Year’s Prank. Our Two Employee Entrances Are About 150 Yards Apart

50 Of The Best Prank Ideas For April Fools

Image source: twillagers

#26 My Brother Thought It Would Be A Great Idea To Slash People’s Tires For April Fools Day

50 Of The Best Prank Ideas For April Fools

Image source: BaxterEllard

#27 People Still Fall For This

50 Of The Best Prank Ideas For April Fools

Image source: paulcoxon

#28 It’s My Husband’s Colleague’s Birthday Tomorrow, And Also April Fools Day. I Made Him Some Prank Cake Pops. They Are Brussel Sprouts Covered In Chocolate

50 Of The Best Prank Ideas For April Fools

Image source: YoureNotAGenius

#29 Final Preparations For An April 1st Reveal

50 Of The Best Prank Ideas For April Fools

Image source: ScaredOfTheMan

#30 I Fooled My Dog

50 Of The Best Prank Ideas For April Fools

Image source: mega_mindful

#31 For April Fools, We Froze Their Cereal

50 Of The Best Prank Ideas For April Fools

Image source: Machadoaboutmanny

#32 My 11-Year-Old Daughter’s April Fools Joke. She Hid The Toilet Paper And Replaced It With A Masking Tape

50 Of The Best Prank Ideas For April Fools

Image source: originalrototiller

#33 I Rolled The Window Down, Placed Broken Glass On The Ground, And Staged The Area. My Wife Freaked Out

50 Of The Best Prank Ideas For April Fools

Image source: leewd

#34 I Got Pranked By My 11-Year-Old Child On April Fools. Super Proud Parent Moment

50 Of The Best Prank Ideas For April Fools

Image source: purple_house

#35 My Boyfriend Got Me Good. With No Time To Remove Them, I Had To Drive My Car Like This. I Sounded Like A Giant Kazoo Driving Down The Road

50 Of The Best Prank Ideas For April Fools

Image source: Soot_n_Poo

#36 Starbucks Changed Outfits To In-N-Out On April Fools

50 Of The Best Prank Ideas For April Fools

Image source: Mikereb

#37 I Sent My Friend A 6′ Tall Mr. Bean With No Return Address For April Fools

50 Of The Best Prank Ideas For April Fools

Image source: charles_the_average

#38 April Fools. Comcast Said They Will Need To Use My Computer When Installing The Internet At My New Office Today

50 Of The Best Prank Ideas For April Fools

Image source: drunkenSEO

#39 Someone, Please Tell My Children That April Fools Day Is Over

50 Of The Best Prank Ideas For April Fools

Image source: DrJuliaHaber

#40 Mentos Ice Bomb For Your Friends That Love Soda. Happy April Fools Day

50 Of The Best Prank Ideas For April Fools

Image source: GLman16

#41 An Easy Prank To Pull Off For April Fools

50 Of The Best Prank Ideas For April Fools

Image source: drnowlan

#42 My April Fools Prank

I went into the building where I work on the night before April Fools Day to set up my prank. I’m not proud to say I shimmied under the stall door so that I could lock it from the inside. The great thing about this stall is there are no gaps to glimpse if someone is sitting on the pot. The only way to check is by looking for feet below the stall door.

50 Of The Best Prank Ideas For April Fools

Image source: titwrench

#43 Day 10 Of Nobody Noticing This April Fools Prank

50 Of The Best Prank Ideas For April Fools

Image source: ijustliekit

#44 On April Fools, I Allowed Cookies On An Online Store, Today I Got This In The Mail

50 Of The Best Prank Ideas For April Fools

Image source: -pandasinspace

#45 April Fools Prank At Work

50 Of The Best Prank Ideas For April Fools

Image source: EzioAuditore74

#46 I Taped My Friend’s Door. The Door Opens To The Inside, So After He Opens It, He Will Be Greeted By A Wall Full Of Tape

50 Of The Best Prank Ideas For April Fools

Image source: Ryan_307574

#47 April Fools Office Prank. It Has Been Called Twice Already

50 Of The Best Prank Ideas For April Fools

Image source: itsfoine

#48 For April Fools, I Put Yogurt Into The Mayo Jar And Watched My Students Gaze In Disgusted Horror As I Casually Ate During The Class

50 Of The Best Prank Ideas For April Fools

Image source: socklayblue

#49 I Told My Husband I Was Pregnant For April Fools Day. We Just Had A Baby A Few Months Ago. He Took It Well

50 Of The Best Prank Ideas For April Fools

Image source: LKT991

#50 I Made A Dummy Out Of Clothes And Pillows To Scare My Husband

50 Of The Best Prank Ideas For April Fools

Image source: liarlindsay

