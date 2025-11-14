Artist Creates Baby Jabba The Hutt And People Say It’s As Disturbing As Baby Yoda Was Cute

Who knew that a simple act of babyfying an iconic Star Wars character would take the world by storm? Sure, 50-year-old Baby Yoda doesn’t sound like a baby, but that’s how mysterious species go and it was surely cute and adorable.
Enter Baby Jabba, a fan-made babyfying of the well-known Tatooine Hutt gangster and crime lord Jabba. An artist by the name of Leonardo Viti 3D-rendered the baby version of the classic Star Wars character and put it out on the internet where it went viral immediately.
This 3D rendition of Baby Jabba by Leonardo Viti has begun to go viral recently
Image credits: Leonardo Viti
Jabba the Hutt was a powerful gangster of the criminal underworld on Tatooine and beyond. He appeared in a vast number of Star Wars titles, making him a classic antagonist throughout the series. So, given this, Viti could not stop himself from giving the baby treatment to Jabba as he explained on his Instagram: “I could not resist.”
According to the 3D artist, the Baby Jabba concept took 2 days to complete
Image credits: Leonardo Viti
Image credits: Leonardo Viti
Despite Jabba growing up to become one of the most powerful criminal overlords in the Star Wars Universe with looks (and smell… and the drooling) that leave much more to be desired, Viti’s rendition of Baby Jabba makes him look like a creepy sweetheart. Sure, he may look like a lizard that ate a bowling ball, but some degree of cuteness still resides there and that’s why the internet took notice.
The first Hutt baby, Rotta, was featured in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars series
Image credits: Lucasfilm
This isn’t the first time we’ve witnessed a baby Hutt though. Remember Rotta (a.k.a. Pendukee Mufkin or Stinky), Jabba’s infant son from the Clone Wars series? It is thanks to Jabba that we got to see a huttlet before due to his desire for Rotta to spend his first 50 years directly experiencing the galaxy instead of being cooped up in his parent’s brood pouch.
Here’s the step-by-step rendition of Baby Jabba
Video Credits: Leonardo Viti.
The internet has mixed feelings about the little critter. While some say Baby Jabba is cute and adorable in his own way (to the extent Hutts can be cute and adorable), others are saying the baby version is as creepy as the adult one. Regardless, it became very popular among fans and Internauts alike, with everyone at least agreeing that Baby Jabba looks like the baby from ABC’s sitcom Dinosaurs.
Viti also provided a more dynamic overview of Baby Jabba
People are torn on this, but more are siding with Baby Jabba not being as cute as some may think…
