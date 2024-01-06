Was Anne With An E Renewed For Season 4?

As far as Canadian coming-of-age period dramas go, Anne with an E is one of the country’s most blobally-recognized television series. Created from the mind that developed the Flesh and Bone miniseries, Moira Walley-Beckett is not only a Canadian actress, but a renowned writer and producer. The Anne with an E creator is also popularly known for writing and producing the AMC series Breaking Bad, from seasons 2 to 5.
Adapted from Lucy Maud Montgomery‘s 1908 children’s literature, Anne of Green Gables, Anne with an E mostly stays true to its original text. Set in the late 19th century in Prince Edward Island, the series follows the life of 13-year-old orphan Anne Shirley and how she navigates her new life in Green Gables. With the last released season (season 3) of Anne with an E, released four years ago on January 3, 2020, here’s more on the future of the show and if there’s a possibility for a renewal for Season 4.
The Future of ‘Anne with an E’ TV Series
Four years after its last season premiered and after a series of online and offline campaigns for Anne with an E renewal, the CBC and Netflix’s resolve has remained unchanged. With Catherine Tait still president of the CBC, the future of Anne with an E TV Series looks bleak. In an October 2019 statement, Tait expressed disappointment in Netflix, stating unequivocally, “We’re not going to do deals that hurt the long-term viability of our domestic industry.” As of January 2024, there have been no new official announcements on the continuity/revival of the show. The CBC maintains its position not to involve itself in any co-production with Netflix.
Anne with an E was canceled a day after the show aired on CBC, with Netflix marketing Season 3 on its platform as the series’ final season. The show’s cancellation was met with protests from fans and audiences. Its petition for renewal became the largest instituted by the fan base of a canceled television show. Besides its #renewannewithane social media campaigns and fans putting up protest billboards, the show creator, lead actor, as well as popular celebrities like Sam Smith and Ryan Reynolds lent their voices to Anne with an E renewal.
Where Anne with an E Left Off
One factor that led to Anne with an E‘s popularity was the storyline and character relatability to audiences. Anne Shirley, introduced as a 13-year-old imaginative, talkative, high-spirited, optimistic orphan, finally settles in the ancestral farm of Green Gables. In the final season, audiences watched Anne Shirley turn 16 and her desire to find her true origin story. As a young adult, viewers watched Anne navigate the new water of romantic feelings. Although she had unintentionally edged Gilbert Blythe to propose to Winifred “Winnie” Rose, realizing he was in love with Anne, Gilbert chose to hold off on marrying Winifred.
Audiences finally got to see Anne get her first kiss, with Anne and Gilbert finally acknowledging romantic feelings for one another. However, they both go their separate ways to college, with Anne at Queen’s College and Gilbert at the University of Toronto. Their chapter in Anne with an E ends with Anne writing to Gilbert with more information about her birth mother – her name is Bertha, and she was also red-headed. Also, Diana Barry gets admitted to Queen’s College, a reformed Elijah Hanford returns, and Ka’kwet is still away and alone at the residential school.
Remembering the Top Cast of Anne with an E
Anne with an E enjoyed high ratings from critics and audiences throughout its three-season run. One notable performance was Irish-Canadian actress Amybeth McNulty‘s portrayal of the eponymous character Anne Shirley. Introduced in the series as a 13-year-old orphan, the 15-year-old actress delivered a masterful performance as the impulsive, emotional Anne Shirley character created by Lucy Maud Montgomery. English actress Geraldine James and Canadian actor R. H. Thomson played the elderly siblings, Marilla Cuthbert and Matthew Cuthbert, respectively.
In beautifully delivered supporting performances, 15-year-old Canadian-American actress Dalila Bela joined the series, playing Anne’s best friend, Diana Barry. American actor Lucas Jade Zumann played the rival/love interest character Gilbert Blythe. Although Ashleigh Stewart joined the series in season 3 as Winnie Rose, she remains one of the series’ notable characters. Helping to explore and reflect on the theme of racial diversity was Canadian actor Dalmar Abuzeid‘s casting as Sebastian “Bash” Lacroix in Anne with an E seasons 2 and 3.
