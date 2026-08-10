Anne Hathaway’s Red Carpet Maternity Outfit Sparks Theories About Her Pregnancy After Fans Zoom In

The internet can turn anything into a conspiracy, including Anne Hathaway’s pregnancy.
When the 43-year-old actress stepped out for the premiere of The End of Oak Street in Los Angeles on Sunday, critics claimed her outfit looked “tacky” and “ridiculous.”
But some went beyond fashion-critiquing and spun wild theories about her baby bump looking “fake” or “unnatural.”
The internet can turn anything into a conspiracy, including Anne Hathaway’s pregnancy
Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images
Anne Hathaway, who announced her pregnancy in June, appeared at the LA premiere, flaunting her baby bump in denim jeans and an ice-blue cape-style top with a trail that grazed the floor.
She is expecting her third child with husband Adam Shulman, whom she married in 2012.
The couple had welcomed sons Jonathan in 2016 and Jack in 2019.
The 43-year-old’s maternity look sparked a wave of blunt reactions, with one saying, “This one is so wrong sorry.”
“That’s very tacky,” one said, while another gasped, “Jeans? JEANS?! That dazzling top deserves a better companion.”
“Hollywood really has a unique talent for making pregnancy look hideous when it’s literally a beautiful thing,” one commented online
Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images
Another said, “Unflattering styling for a beautiful pregnant woman.”
Others went beyond criticizing her fashion and started questioning the authenticity of her pregnancy, claiming, “That isn’t a REAL belly bump.”
“I’ve seen countless pregnant women. Never one like this. Looks unnatural,” one said, while another wrote, “I’m a woman and it looks like a fake preggo tummy especially that belly button thingy.”
“It looks ridiculously fake; maybe she’s exaggerating with some kind of prosthesis,” wrote another. “If she announced her pregnancy in June, she’ll be 7 weeks along.”
Fans came to her defense, saying, “Pregnancy bumps aren’t supposed to look identical, she looks amazing, so I really don’t understand why everyone is making such a big deal out of it.”
“She looks amazing, and what a cute baby bump,” another gushed.
The Odyssey star said it’s been “extremely surreal” to balance motherhood and a busy calendar
Hathaway has had a busy year with the release of her much-awaited The Devil Wears Prada 2 and has garnered Oscar buzz with Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, currently running in theatres.
“I’m excited. This is very, very fun. It’s extremely surreal,” she told People at The Odyssey’s London premiere.
“But I’m at an age and a moment in my career where I know stuff like this doesn’t come around very often and certainly doesn’t last forever,” she continued.
The Princess Diaries star said she will “surf this wave” for as long as it lasts and “enjoy being on my board.”
“Then when i fall in the water,” she added, “that’ll be that moment.”
During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers last month, the popular host wasted no time in asking Hathaway about her pregnancy.
Hathaway said it’s been “surreal” having her calendar full and plans to enjoy it for as long as it lasts
She admitted that she and her husband were “shocked” to find out she was pregnant with their third and already knows what they would call the little one.
“It’s amazing. I mean, we knew what we were doing,” the actress said.
“But we were so shocked it worked … we were just so shocked it went this way. So we’re calling this one our buzzer-beater,” she joked.
For her pregnancy announcement, Hathaway was seen in a white flowy white dress walking into the frame, her hands covering her tummy.
She dropped her arms to reveal her growing bump and then exited the frame, with Baby I’m Yours by Barbara Lewis playing in the background.
The expectant mother called her husband the mother extraordinary person she’s ever met
Hathaway also revealed earlier this year that she feels “so lucky” to have Shulman as her partner, especially because this year in particular was “unusual.”
He completely supports her, she added, and they both know her life and career might never “happen like this again.”
Praising him for having “stepped up” in every way possible, she told People, “he’s the most extraordinary person I’ve ever met.”
“Looks like a fake stomach. The belly button looks unreal,” one committed online
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