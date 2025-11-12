The Wings Backpack… Take A Harder Way!

by

Really good stuff requires time and effort. We couldn’t go around it this time also when designing the Wings backpack. No matter how we tried to simplify the making process we still ended up drawing, cutting and putting together each of alsomst 200 leather “feathers” – to make it look really good. Our friends didn’t like the black color though (considering it a fashion for “Hells Angels”))) So now we’ve got the gold and silver leather to make a “glamour” version…

More info: Etsy

The Wings Backpack

The Wings Backpack&#8230; Take A Harder Way!

The Wings Backpack

The Wings Backpack&#8230; Take A Harder Way!

Snow wings!

The Wings Backpack&#8230; Take A Harder Way!

A little Angel

The Wings Backpack&#8230; Take A Harder Way!

Wings off!

The Wings Backpack&#8230; Take A Harder Way!

Drawing almost 200 “feathers”…

The Wings Backpack&#8230; Take A Harder Way!

… then cutting and putting them together.

The Wings Backpack&#8230; Take A Harder Way!

Or printing and cutting them!

The Wings Backpack&#8230; Take A Harder Way!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Part-Time Jobs Of Street Fighters
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Kris Jenner’s 70th Birthday Bash Guest List Stuns Fans After They Noticed Who Attended
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Honoring Mothers Who Save Was The Only Thing That Made Sense After I Had My Baby
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Fantasy Rusty Boat. Brooches Made Of Polymer Clay
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Documented A Life In War-Torn Syria
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
“Looks Like A French Maid Diaper”: These Are Either The Best Or The Worst Emmys After-Parties Looks, You Decide
3 min read
Sep, 17, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.