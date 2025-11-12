The Wings Backpack… Take A Harder Way!

Really good stuff requires time and effort. We couldn’t go around it this time also when designing the Wings backpack. No matter how we tried to simplify the making process we still ended up drawing, cutting and putting together each of alsomst 200 leather “feathers” – to make it look really good. Our friends didn’t like the black color though (considering it a fashion for “Hells Angels”))) So now we’ve got the gold and silver leather to make a “glamour” version…
The Wings Backpack
The Wings Backpack
Snow wings!
A little Angel
Wings off!
Drawing almost 200 “feathers”…
… then cutting and putting them together.
Or printing and cutting them!
