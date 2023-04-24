Can Anne Hathaway Really Beat Adam Driver At Dinosaurs

With Adam Driver’s 65 turning out to be a commercial and critical flop, dinosaur movie lovers were left disillusioned and have now their sights set on upcoming entries that can potentially match their expectations. One such project has Anne Hathaway attached to star, presenting the Oscar winner with yet another vehicle to further expand her incredible range. As with Driver’s 65, the project already has fans excited but there are a few concerns.
If 65 proved anything, it was that creating a successful dinosaur movie required more than a protagonist with star quality. Thus, an actor’s commitment is only one of the many ingredients needed to whip up a successful blockbuster recipe. Consequently, there is an air of anxiety surrounding Anne Hathaway’s dinosaur movie, and the million-dollar question then becomes if the movie can indeed outperform Driver’s.
Anne Hathaway’s Dinosaur Movie Can Learn From Where Adam Driver’s Failed
To be fair, 65 does deserve a little credit, at least for boldly stepping up to the daunting task of contributing to a subgenre that is often eschewed. It might have blown the chance to pioneer the next era of thrilling dino movies, but perhaps it was the sacrificial lamb needed to pave the way for the success of future attempts. 65 was underwhelming on several fronts which then avails filmmakers with a handy guide on how not to make dinosaur movies.
One common element shared across dino movies that have earned audience approval is the thrilling interactive dynamic between the creatures and humans. It is one of the many aspects that 65 fumbled with as it singularly restricted dinosaurs to wild creatures, missing out on the chance to showcase an eclectic presence of a creature so varied. Additionally, 65 became its own undoing when it failed to deliver on its promise of an action-packed adventure as teased in its trailer, now perceived to have been a marketing gimmick. Anne Hathaway’s dinosaur movie can avoid this detrimental mistake by ensuring its premise is accurately encapsulated in every marketing material.
Has The Jurassic Franchise Cornered The Market on Dinosaur Movies?
Steven Spielberg’s original Jurassic Park film was a groundbreaking masterpiece that set the tone for a commercially viable franchise. But while subsequent installments have raked in billions from the box office, the quality has only deteriorated with each new entry. Critically speaking, the Jurassic film sequels have had diminishing returns with the final Jurassic World installment, Dominion recording a franchise-low rating.
There’s long been a growing apathy toward the Jurassic Universe and it’s only a matter of time before thegrip it has on the market begins to loosen. While Universal returns to its lab to incubate its next set of Jurassic projects as it’s been confirmed the franchise isn’t going extinct, now presents the golden opportunity for another studio to capitalize on its numerous flaws and present audiences with some much-needed fresh perspective. Hopefully, Anne Hathaway can accomplish this alongside an ambitious Warner Bros.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!