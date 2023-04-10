The creators of Adam Driver’s dinosaur movie hoped that the film would start the next big Sony franchise; hwever, due to multiple reasons, 65, the Adam Driver-led, underperformed at the box office, failing to meet expectations. The film focuses on the survival of Miles (Adam Driver) and a young girl in a world full of dinosaurs. However, this combination of a thrilling plot and fictional dinosaurs couldn’t capture the attention of the audience, and that made 65 a colossal box office wreck.
It wasn’t that the directors didn’t know what they were doing. Both Scott Beck and Bryan Woods are experience filmmakers having co-written A Quiet Place, and co-directed Nightlight and Haunt. The pair had high hopes that the movie would be a great alternative to Jurassic Park. From a $91 million budget to a fun and captivating story, 65 had everything a blockbuster needed. Even after a six months-delayed premiere, the movie had an awful opening weekend that sealed its fate. Here are a few primary things that made 65 a complete flop for Sony.
Adam Driver’s 65 Is An Incomplete Jurassic Misadventure
One of the primary issues with 65 was its lack of connection with dinosaurs. Despite having Adam Driver as the main protagonist, the movie failed to explore the adventures and struggles a survivalist has to go through in Jurassic World. As a result, viewers started feeling disconnected and uninvested in the main story plot. It was bound that they’ll deviate from the overall tension and suspense of the film. Additionally, the story’s pace could have been more organized. It had long stretches of dullness and sudden bursts of action, making it challenging to maintain engagement with the story.
While 65 could have been a thrilling addition to the dinosaur movie library, it ultimately fell short in its execution. The film’s lack of character development and uneven pacing prevented audiences from fully immersing and connecting themselves with the story, resulting in a forgettable and disappointing experience. As fans of Jurassic Park continue to look for exciting and engaging genre features, filmmakers must learn from the mistakes of 65. This will help them create more immersive and emotionally compelling stories in this sci-fi genre.
Adam Driver’s 65 Failed Thanks To Marketing Misfires
One of the primary reasons for the film’s disappointment was its marketing campaign, which could have accurately conveyed the nature and tone of the movie. The trailers for Adam Driver’s 65 presented the film as a high-octane action-adventure, filled with non-stop thrills and excitement. But when it came to the actual movie, what viewers saw was a slower-paced, character-driven drama promoting emotional depth over spectacles. That is one of the reasons why many viewers went into the theater with expectations that weren’t really accurate with the movie’s actual content. The frustration and disappointment after contributed to 65 box office fail.
Impact Of Negative Feedback On 65’s Fortunes
Negative user feedback can significantly impact a film’s fortunes, and 65 made it evident. The movie struggled at the box office due to poor word of mouth and negative audience feedback. Furthermore, social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit contributed to the film’s reception as they were filled with comments from disappointed viewers who found the film slow-paced and underwhelming. This discouraged many potential moviegoers from seeing the film, which led to poor ticket sales and affected the movie’s financial prospects.
In today’s digital age, opinions and reviews can spread quickly across the internet. Therefore, a negative buzz can linger long after a film’s release. Apart from harming present fortunes, it can also damage the prospects of the movie’s future sales and its merchandise or spin-off projects. Negative feedback can affect the cast’s reputation. Therefore, filmmakers must address legitimate concerns based on viewers’ input to ensure their projects’ success.
65 Lost The Race Of Competition To Creed III and Scream VI
65 faced an uphill battle at the box office against the two highly-anticipated sequels, Creed III and Scream VI. With months of anticipation building up to the return of Michael B. Jordan’s iconic character in Creed III, and Scream VI as the latest installment in a beloved horror series, it was no surprise that 65 failed to make any impact. The problem was that it lacked brand recognition compared to its competitors, even after having an existing fan base. Despite having some positives, such as a talented cast and a unique premise, 65 couldn’t compete against these two sequels at the box office. All in all, Adam Driver’s 65 lost in a crowded marketplace, with its competitors coming out on top.
