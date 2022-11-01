Elon Musk Now Owns Twitter and Immediately Fires CEO

Elon Musk’s net worth is $221.2 billion. Just like Jeff Bezos, who’s willing to drop a cool few billion dollars for a trip to the edge of space, Musk also likes to spend his money in a typical nonchalant manner.
Earlier this week, the Tesla Inc. and SpaceX CEO tweeted a bizarre clip of him smiling widely while walking into Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco and carrying a white kitchen sink. He then captioned it with, “Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!”
Eagle-eyed netizens also noticed that he changed his profile to “Chief Twit.”
That bit had everyone talking. We wondered what the cryptic post meant, but now, we have the answer.
He closed a deal with Twitter for $44 billion—which, let’s be honest, barely made a dent in his fortune. And one of the first things he did? He fired the top executives.
It was a long time coming.
This shouldn’t actually come as a surprise. Musk has repeatedly expressed his interest in taking over the popular social media platform. In March, he became Twitter’s biggest shareholder. A few days later, he joined the company’s board.
In April, he regularly updated his followers, talking about how things (and policies) might change. But all was not well, especially since he and CEO Parag Agrawal disagreed on many things. Musk’s mounting frustration led him to text chairman Bret Taylor that “drastic change is needed.”
Then, he publicly announced his intention to buy Twitter. The billionaire offered $44 billion, which was initially rejected. Not long after, the board reconsidered, and by April 25, Twitter announced that they accepted Musk’s offer.
Elon Musk wants a change in how things are run on Twitter.
Musk has lofty ambitions for the company – one of which is making sure that it will uphold the right to free speech. He previously voiced his disagreement with how Twitter restricted posts that violated their policies.
In the months that followed, Musk and Agrawal had a back-and-forth on (where else?) Twitter, with Musk questioning how many users were “real” and how many were bots.
Agrawal posted a lengthy thread about how they came up with the figures. And Musk, displaying his maturity as a businessman, responded with a poop emoji – a real class act.
On July 8, Musk announced that he was going to pull out of the deal. It wasn’t clear what his intentions at this point were, but Twitter didn’t back down. Twitter sued Musk and alleged that he “refuses to honor his obligations to Twitter and its stockholders because the deal he signed no longer serves his personal interests.”
Twitter further accused him of having buyer’s remorse.
It was about to get messy.
Both sides hired expensive lawyers because we’re talking about a $44-billion-deal. From advertisers to Twitter employees, people were divided as to who they should believe. Was Musk the lesser evil? Or was his takeover a disaster waiting to happen?
Whatever the reason was, Musk continued to throw one allegation after another. And then, out of nowhere, he had a change of heart.
A Delaware Chancery Court judge gave Musk until October 28 to hold his end of the deal or head to trial.
Despite his earlier plans, though, Musk clarified that Twitter “obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences!”
“The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square,” he explained, “where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence.”
“There is currently great danger that social media will splinter into far-right wing and far left-wing echo chambers,” he continued, “that generate more hate and divide our society.”
How will this affect the influential platform?
Following the completion of his $44 billion acquisition, Musk celebrated by tweeting, “The bird is freed.” This is in reference to the iconic Twitter logo.
Contrary to what most believe, Musk apparently bought Twitter not to increase his net worth but “to try to help humanity, whom I love.”
He wasted no time in putting his plans (if there are any) into action by firing Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde.
Agrawal and Segal, who were in the San Francisco headquarters at the time the deal was closed, were escorted off the premises.
At the end of the day, Elon Musk is an entrepreneur, so there’s no way he will completely discourage advertisers. He understands the need for advertising – despite his earlier distaste for how the company depends too much on it – which is why he assured advertisers that his vision includes making Twitter “the most respected advertising platform in the world.”
We’ll just have to wait and see.