200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

by

What’s it about anime that’s so alluring? Maybe the unbelievable worlds it transfers us to, maybe the breathtaking stories it tells us, and maybe the hyped-up characters that make all those plot lines come to life? We guess it’s all of the above, but there’s also one thing that stands out in the anime world – its villains. Oh yeah, the technicolor beings of pure evil, the scheming monsters, and the betraying lovers are what actually makes any anime series so memorable and hair-raising. So, this is our dedication to the most heinous, hideous, and wicked anime villains that we have had the pleasure of hating.

Of course, you’ll know most of these evil characters, for they are famous even beyond the anime fandom. Yup, we’re talking about you, Dio Brando from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Light Yagami from Death Note, and Isabella from The Promised Neverland. Didn’t expect that last one here, did you? Sure, that’s just a couple of devils incarnate that we’ve mentioned, and for the rest of the evil anime characters, you’ll have to check the list itself. And don’t be fooled by some of these anime characters’ innocent looks – the creators of the genre are ingeniously good at portraying wolves in sheep’s clothing! You might even come to like some of these animated monsters, and before you know it – there’s a knife right in your back. Well, not a literal one, but you get what we are saying here. 

So, get yourself a clove of garlic, some holy water, and anything else that should save you from the wicked spells of the evilest anime villains you’re about to meet. As per usual, our submissions are just a smidgen down below, and it is going to be you who’ll decide who’s the most malicious of these famous characters by giving them your vote. Once that is all sorted out, share this article with anyone to whom you’d like to give a portion of the creeps!

#1 Madara Uchiha – “Naruto Shippuden”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#2 Light Yagami – “Death Note”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#3 Chrollo Lucilfer – “Hunter X Hunter”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#4 Pain – “Naruto Shippuden”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#5 Sosuke Aizen – “Bleach”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#6 Dio Brando – “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#7 Hisoka – “Hunter X Hunter”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#8 Yoshikage Kira – “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#9 Frieza – “Dragon Ball”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#10 Shigaraki Tomura – “My Hero Academia”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#11 King Bradley – “Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#12 Orochimaru – “Naruto”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#13 Dabi – “My Hero Academia”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#14 Itachi Uchiha – “Naruto Shippuden”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#15 Griffith – “Berserk”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#16 Lelouch Lamperouge – “Code Geass”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#17 Cell – “Dragon Ball Z”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#18 Isabella – “The Promised Neverland”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#19 Obito Uchiha – “Naruto”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#20 Johan Liebert – “Monster”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: imdb.com

#21 Gaara – “Naruto”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#22 Ryuk – “Death Note”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#23 Muzan Kibutsuji – “Demon Slayer”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#24 Ulquiorra – “Bleach”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#25 Azula – “Avatar: The Last Airbender”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#26 Vegeta – “Dragon Ball Z”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#27 Envy – “Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#28 Gin Ichimaru – “Bleach”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#29 Scar – “Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#30 Sasuke Uchiha – “Naruto”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#31 Byakuya Kuchiki – “Bleach”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#32 Lust – “Fullmetal Alchemist”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#33 Greed – “Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#34 Team Rocket – “Pokémon”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#35 Grimmjow Jaggerjack – “Bleach”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#36 Sasori – “Naruto Shippūden”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#37 Father – “Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#38 Meowth – “Pokémon”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#39 Gluttony – “Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#40 Solf J. Kimblee – “Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#41 Arachne – “Soul Eater”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#42 Alucard – “Hellsing Ultimate”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#43 Himiko Toga – “My Hero Academia”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#44 Pride – “Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#45 Hidan – “Naruto Shippūden”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#46 Zetsu – “Naruto Shippuden”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#47 Ryou Bakura – “Yu-Gi-Oh!”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#48 Dante – “Fullmetal Alchemist”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#49 Barry The Chopper – “Fullmetal Alchemist”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#50 Kisame Hoshigaki – “Naruto”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#51 Deidara – “Naruto Shippūden”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#52 Shou Tucker – “Fullmetal Alchemist”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#53 Sukuna – “Jujutsu Kaisen”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: imdb.com

#54 Kabuto Yakushi – “Naruto”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#55 Medusa Gorgon – “Soul Eater”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#56 King Piccolo – “Dragon Ball”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#57 Kimimaro – “Naruto”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#58 Kyubey – “Puella Magi Madoka Magica”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#59 Ken Kaneki – “Tokyo Ghoul”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#60 Konan – “Naruto Shippuden”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#61 Raditz – “Dragon Ball Z”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#62 Mayuri Kurotsuchi – “Bleach”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#63 Crona – “Soul Eater”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#64 Kaguya Ōtsutsuki – “Naruto”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#65 Gendo Ikari – “Neon Genesis Evangelion”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#66 Kaname Tōsen – “Bleach”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#67 Akito Sohma – “Fruits Basket”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#68 Daki – “Demon Slayer”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#69 Queen Beryl – “Sailor Moon”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#70 Zabuza Momochi – “Naruto”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#71 Eren Yeager – “Attack On Titan”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#72 Hero Killer Stain – “My Hero Acadamia”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#73 Mewtwo – “Pokémon”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#74 Annie Leonhart – “Attack On Titan”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#75 Younger Toguro – “Yu Yu Hakusho”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#76 Crocodile – “One Piece”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#77 Vicious – “Cowboy Bebop”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#78 Shishio Makoto – “Rurouni Kenshin”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#79 Maximillion Pegasus – “Yu-Gi-Oh”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#80 Zeldris – “The Seven Deadly Sins”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#81 Android 18 – “Dragon Ball Z”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#82 Nagato – “Naruto”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#83 Naraku – “Inuyasha”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#84 Android 17 – “Dragon Ball Z”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#85 Izaya Orihara – “Durarara!!”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#86 Marik Ishtar – “Yu-Gi-Oh!”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#87 The Major – “Hellsing”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#88 Meruem – “Hunter X Hunter”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#89 Giovanni – “Pokémon”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#90 Seto Kaiba – “Yu-Gi-Oh!”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#91 Asura – “Soul Eater”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#92 Kakuzu – “Naruto Shippuden”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#93 Neferpitou – “Hunter X Hunter”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#94 Ayato Kirishima – “Tokyo Ghoul”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#95 Smoker – “One Piece”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#96 Garou – “One Punch Man”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#97 Lucy – “Elfen Lied”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#98 Furuta Nimura – “Tokyo Ghoul”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#99 Momoshiki Otsutsuki – “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#100 Urashiki Otsutsuki – “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#101 Misa Amane – “Death Note”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#102 Nappa – “Dragon Ball Z”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#103 Buggy The Star Clown – “One Piece”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#104 Zarbon – “Dragon Ball Z”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#105 Tyki Mikk – “D. Gray Man”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#106 Machi – “Hunter X Hunter”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#107 Beerus – “Dragon Ball Super”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#108 Android 16 – “Dragon Ball Z”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#109 Shinobu Sensui – “Yu Yu Hakusho”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#110 Hao Asakura – “Shaman King”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: imdb.com

#111 King Vegeta – “Dragon Ball Z”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#112 Aokiji – “One Piece”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#113 Isshiki Otsutsuki – “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#114 Charles Di Britannia – “Code Geass”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#115 Dracule Mihawk – “One Piece”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#116 Bartholomew Kuma – “One Piece”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#117 Donquixote Doflamingo – “One Piece”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#118 Kaido – “One Piece”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#119 Majin Buu – “Dragon Ball Z”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#120 Esdeath – “Akame Ga Kill!”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#121 Illumi Zoldyck – “Hunter X Hunter”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#122 Zeref – “Fairy Tail”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#123 Reiner Braun – “Attack On Titan”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#124 Katakuri – “One Piece”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#125 Monokuma – “Danganronpa”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#126 Lord Boros – “One Punch Man”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#127 Broly – “Dragon Ball Z”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#128 Shogo Makishima – “Psycho-Pass”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#129 Yuno Gasai – “Future Diary”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#130 Acnologia – “Fairy Tail”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#131 Rob Lucci – “One Piece”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#132 Eneru – “One Piece”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#133 Captain Ginyu – “Dragon Ball Z”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#134 Borsalino – “One Piece”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#135 Ryunosuke Akutagawa – “Bungou Stray Dogs”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#136 Dr. Gero – “Dragon Ball Z”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#137 Jellal Fernandes – “Fairy Tail”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#138 Arlong – “One Piece”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#139 Danzo Shimura – “Naruto Shippuden”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#140 Baby – “Dragon Ball GT”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#141 Kureo Mado – “Tokyo Ghoul”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#142 Future Rogue – “Fairy Tail”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#143 Dabura – “Dragon Ball Z”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#144 Marshall D. Teach – “One Piece”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#145 The Witch Queen – “Black Clover”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#146 Minerva – “Fairy Tail”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#147 Twice – “My Hero Academia”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#148 Babidi – “Dragon Ball Z”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#149 Magellan – “One Piece”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#150 Bojack – “Dragon Ball Z”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#151 Android 13 – “Dragon Ball Z”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#152 Jeice – “Dragon Ball Z”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#153 Darkrai – “Pokémon”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#154 Akihiko Kayaba – “Sword Art Online”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#155 Kamui – “Gintama”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#156 Accelerator – “A Certain Magical Index”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#157 Shiro – “Deadman Wonderland”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#158 General Blue – “Dragon Ball”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#159 Emperor Pilaf – “Dragon Ball”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#160 Daz Bones – “One Piece”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#161 Garlic Jr. – “Dragon Ball Z”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#162 Oozaru – “Dragon Ball”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#163 Recoome – “Dragon Ball Z”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#164 Malty Melromarc – “The Rising Of The Shield Hero”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#165 Askeladd – “Vinland Saga”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#166 Gilgamesh – “Fate/Stay Night”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#167 Diavolo – “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#168 Kars – “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#169 Akainu – “One Piece”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#170 Big Mom – “One Piece”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#171 Risotto Nero – “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#172 Zamasu – “Dragon Ball Super”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#173 Vinegar Doppio – “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#174 Shinsuke Takasugi – “Gintama”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#175 Wamuu – “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#176 Omega Shenron – “Dragon Ball GT”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#177 Spandine – “One Piece”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#178 Ukyo Saionji – “Dr. Stone”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#179 Parasites – “Parasyte”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#180 M. Bison – “Street Fighter”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#181 Esidisi – “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#182 Mukuro Ikusaba – “Danganronpa: The Animation”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#183 Zack – “Angels Of Death”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#184 Hades – “Fairy Tail”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#185 Burter – “Dragon Ball Z”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#186 Kirei Kotomine – “Fate/Stay Night”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#187 Nine – “Terror In Resonance”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#188 Paragus – “Dragon Ball Super: Broly”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#189 Yujiro Hanma – “Baki The Grappler”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: imdb.com

#190 Vergo – “One Piece”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#191 Cooler – “Dragon Ball Z”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#192 Janemba – “Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: imdb.com

#193 Zeke Yeager – “Attack On Titan”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#194 Kai Chisaki – “My Hero Academia”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#195 Turles – “Dragon Ball Z”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#196 Jigen – “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#197 Caesar Clown – “One Piece”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#198 Senor Pink – “One Piece”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#199 Dodoria – “Dragon Ball Z”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

#200 Delta – “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations”

200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

Image source: amazon.com

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Kellyanne Conway Says If She Were Shot and Killed “Half of Twitter Would Explode in Applause”
3 min read
Jun, 16, 2017
Nashville
Nashville 1.13 “There’ll Be No Teardrops Tonight” Recap
3 min read
Feb, 14, 2013
I Bought An Old 1995 RV, And Here’s How I Transformed It Into A Beautiful Home For Me And Two Kittens That I Recently Adopted (21 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Billion Dollar Buyer Starring Tilman Fertitta to Premiere on CNBC
3 min read
Mar, 21, 2016
Girl Gives Out Fake Number To Guys She Meets, Guy Who Owns The Number Deals With Them Like A Pro
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Which ‘The Bear’ Episode Is Better: Fishes or Forks
3 min read
Jun, 24, 2024
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.