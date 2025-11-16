200 Anime Villains We Just Love To Hate

What’s it about anime that’s so alluring? Maybe the unbelievable worlds it transfers us to, maybe the breathtaking stories it tells us, and maybe the hyped-up characters that make all those plot lines come to life? We guess it’s all of the above, but there’s also one thing that stands out in the anime world – its villains. Oh yeah, the technicolor beings of pure evil, the scheming monsters, and the betraying lovers are what actually makes any anime series so memorable and hair-raising. So, this is our dedication to the most heinous, hideous, and wicked anime villains that we have had the pleasure of hating.
Of course, you’ll know most of these evil characters, for they are famous even beyond the anime fandom. Yup, we’re talking about you, Dio Brando from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Light Yagami from Death Note, and Isabella from The Promised Neverland. Didn’t expect that last one here, did you? Sure, that’s just a couple of devils incarnate that we’ve mentioned, and for the rest of the evil anime characters, you’ll have to check the list itself. And don’t be fooled by some of these anime characters’ innocent looks – the creators of the genre are ingeniously good at portraying wolves in sheep’s clothing! You might even come to like some of these animated monsters, and before you know it – there’s a knife right in your back. Well, not a literal one, but you get what we are saying here.
So, get yourself a clove of garlic, some holy water, and anything else that should save you from the wicked spells of the evilest anime villains you’re about to meet. As per usual, our submissions are just a smidgen down below, and it is going to be you who’ll decide who’s the most malicious of these famous characters by giving them your vote. Once that is all sorted out, share this article with anyone to whom you’d like to give a portion of the creeps!
#1 Madara Uchiha – “Naruto Shippuden”
#2 Light Yagami – “Death Note”
#3 Chrollo Lucilfer – “Hunter X Hunter”
#4 Pain – “Naruto Shippuden”
#5 Sosuke Aizen – “Bleach”
#6 Dio Brando – “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure”
#7 Hisoka – “Hunter X Hunter”
#8 Yoshikage Kira – “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure”
#9 Frieza – “Dragon Ball”
#10 Shigaraki Tomura – “My Hero Academia”
#11 King Bradley – “Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood”
#12 Orochimaru – “Naruto”
#13 Dabi – “My Hero Academia”
#14 Itachi Uchiha – “Naruto Shippuden”
#15 Griffith – “Berserk”
#16 Lelouch Lamperouge – “Code Geass”
#17 Cell – “Dragon Ball Z”
#18 Isabella – “The Promised Neverland”
#19 Obito Uchiha – “Naruto”
#20 Johan Liebert – “Monster”
#21 Gaara – “Naruto”
#22 Ryuk – “Death Note”
#23 Muzan Kibutsuji – “Demon Slayer”
#24 Ulquiorra – “Bleach”
#25 Azula – “Avatar: The Last Airbender”
#26 Vegeta – “Dragon Ball Z”
#27 Envy – “Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood”
#28 Gin Ichimaru – “Bleach”
#29 Scar – “Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood”
#30 Sasuke Uchiha – “Naruto”
#31 Byakuya Kuchiki – “Bleach”
#32 Lust – “Fullmetal Alchemist”
#33 Greed – “Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood”
#34 Team Rocket – “Pokémon”
#35 Grimmjow Jaggerjack – “Bleach”
#36 Sasori – “Naruto Shippūden”
#37 Father – “Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood”
#38 Meowth – “Pokémon”
#39 Gluttony – “Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood”
#40 Solf J. Kimblee – “Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood”
#41 Arachne – “Soul Eater”
#42 Alucard – “Hellsing Ultimate”
#43 Himiko Toga – “My Hero Academia”
#44 Pride – “Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood”
#45 Hidan – “Naruto Shippūden”
#46 Zetsu – “Naruto Shippuden”
#47 Ryou Bakura – “Yu-Gi-Oh!”
#48 Dante – “Fullmetal Alchemist”
#49 Barry The Chopper – “Fullmetal Alchemist”
#50 Kisame Hoshigaki – “Naruto”
#51 Deidara – “Naruto Shippūden”
#52 Shou Tucker – “Fullmetal Alchemist”
#53 Sukuna – “Jujutsu Kaisen”
#54 Kabuto Yakushi – “Naruto”
#55 Medusa Gorgon – “Soul Eater”
#56 King Piccolo – “Dragon Ball”
#57 Kimimaro – “Naruto”
#58 Kyubey – “Puella Magi Madoka Magica”
#59 Ken Kaneki – “Tokyo Ghoul”
#60 Konan – “Naruto Shippuden”
#61 Raditz – “Dragon Ball Z”
#62 Mayuri Kurotsuchi – “Bleach”
#63 Crona – “Soul Eater”
#64 Kaguya Ōtsutsuki – “Naruto”
#65 Gendo Ikari – “Neon Genesis Evangelion”
#66 Kaname Tōsen – “Bleach”
#67 Akito Sohma – “Fruits Basket”
#68 Daki – “Demon Slayer”
#69 Queen Beryl – “Sailor Moon”
#70 Zabuza Momochi – “Naruto”
#71 Eren Yeager – “Attack On Titan”
#72 Hero Killer Stain – “My Hero Acadamia”
#73 Mewtwo – “Pokémon”
#74 Annie Leonhart – “Attack On Titan”
#75 Younger Toguro – “Yu Yu Hakusho”
#76 Crocodile – “One Piece”
#77 Vicious – “Cowboy Bebop”
#78 Shishio Makoto – “Rurouni Kenshin”
#79 Maximillion Pegasus – “Yu-Gi-Oh”
#80 Zeldris – “The Seven Deadly Sins”
#81 Android 18 – “Dragon Ball Z”
#82 Nagato – “Naruto”
#83 Naraku – “Inuyasha”
#84 Android 17 – “Dragon Ball Z”
#85 Izaya Orihara – “Durarara!!”
#86 Marik Ishtar – “Yu-Gi-Oh!”
#87 The Major – “Hellsing”
#88 Meruem – “Hunter X Hunter”
#89 Giovanni – “Pokémon”
#90 Seto Kaiba – “Yu-Gi-Oh!”
#91 Asura – “Soul Eater”
#92 Kakuzu – “Naruto Shippuden”
#93 Neferpitou – “Hunter X Hunter”
#94 Ayato Kirishima – “Tokyo Ghoul”
#95 Smoker – “One Piece”
#96 Garou – “One Punch Man”
#97 Lucy – “Elfen Lied”
#98 Furuta Nimura – “Tokyo Ghoul”
#99 Momoshiki Otsutsuki – “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations”
#100 Urashiki Otsutsuki – “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations”
#101 Misa Amane – “Death Note”
#102 Nappa – “Dragon Ball Z”
#103 Buggy The Star Clown – “One Piece”
#104 Zarbon – “Dragon Ball Z”
#105 Tyki Mikk – “D. Gray Man”
#106 Machi – “Hunter X Hunter”
#107 Beerus – “Dragon Ball Super”
#108 Android 16 – “Dragon Ball Z”
#109 Shinobu Sensui – “Yu Yu Hakusho”
#110 Hao Asakura – “Shaman King”
#111 King Vegeta – “Dragon Ball Z”
#112 Aokiji – “One Piece”
#113 Isshiki Otsutsuki – “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations”
#114 Charles Di Britannia – “Code Geass”
#115 Dracule Mihawk – “One Piece”
#116 Bartholomew Kuma – “One Piece”
#117 Donquixote Doflamingo – “One Piece”
#118 Kaido – “One Piece”
#119 Majin Buu – “Dragon Ball Z”
#120 Esdeath – “Akame Ga Kill!”
#121 Illumi Zoldyck – “Hunter X Hunter”
#122 Zeref – “Fairy Tail”
#123 Reiner Braun – “Attack On Titan”
#124 Katakuri – “One Piece”
#125 Monokuma – “Danganronpa”
#126 Lord Boros – “One Punch Man”
#127 Broly – “Dragon Ball Z”
#128 Shogo Makishima – “Psycho-Pass”
#129 Yuno Gasai – “Future Diary”
#130 Acnologia – “Fairy Tail”
#131 Rob Lucci – “One Piece”
#132 Eneru – “One Piece”
#133 Captain Ginyu – “Dragon Ball Z”
#134 Borsalino – “One Piece”
#135 Ryunosuke Akutagawa – “Bungou Stray Dogs”
#136 Dr. Gero – “Dragon Ball Z”
#137 Jellal Fernandes – “Fairy Tail”
#138 Arlong – “One Piece”
#139 Danzo Shimura – “Naruto Shippuden”
#140 Baby – “Dragon Ball GT”
#141 Kureo Mado – “Tokyo Ghoul”
#142 Future Rogue – “Fairy Tail”
#143 Dabura – “Dragon Ball Z”
#144 Marshall D. Teach – “One Piece”
#145 The Witch Queen – “Black Clover”
#146 Minerva – “Fairy Tail”
#147 Twice – “My Hero Academia”
#148 Babidi – “Dragon Ball Z”
#149 Magellan – “One Piece”
#150 Bojack – “Dragon Ball Z”
#151 Android 13 – “Dragon Ball Z”
#152 Jeice – “Dragon Ball Z”
#153 Darkrai – “Pokémon”
#154 Akihiko Kayaba – “Sword Art Online”
#155 Kamui – “Gintama”
#156 Accelerator – “A Certain Magical Index”
#157 Shiro – “Deadman Wonderland”
#158 General Blue – “Dragon Ball”
#159 Emperor Pilaf – “Dragon Ball”
#160 Daz Bones – “One Piece”
#161 Garlic Jr. – “Dragon Ball Z”
#162 Oozaru – “Dragon Ball”
#163 Recoome – “Dragon Ball Z”
#164 Malty Melromarc – “The Rising Of The Shield Hero”
#165 Askeladd – “Vinland Saga”
#166 Gilgamesh – “Fate/Stay Night”
#167 Diavolo – “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure”
#168 Kars – “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure”
#169 Akainu – “One Piece”
#170 Big Mom – “One Piece”
#171 Risotto Nero – “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure”
#172 Zamasu – “Dragon Ball Super”
#173 Vinegar Doppio – “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure”
#174 Shinsuke Takasugi – “Gintama”
#175 Wamuu – “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure”
#176 Omega Shenron – “Dragon Ball GT”
#177 Spandine – “One Piece”
#178 Ukyo Saionji – “Dr. Stone”
#179 Parasites – “Parasyte”
#180 M. Bison – “Street Fighter”
#181 Esidisi – “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure”
#182 Mukuro Ikusaba – “Danganronpa: The Animation”
#183 Zack – “Angels Of Death”
#184 Hades – “Fairy Tail”
#185 Burter – “Dragon Ball Z”
#186 Kirei Kotomine – “Fate/Stay Night”
#187 Nine – “Terror In Resonance”
#188 Paragus – “Dragon Ball Super: Broly”
#189 Yujiro Hanma – “Baki The Grappler”
#190 Vergo – “One Piece”
#191 Cooler – “Dragon Ball Z”
#192 Janemba – “Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn”
#193 Zeke Yeager – “Attack On Titan”
#194 Kai Chisaki – “My Hero Academia”
#195 Turles – “Dragon Ball Z”
#196 Jigen – “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations”
#197 Caesar Clown – “One Piece”
#198 Senor Pink – “One Piece”
#199 Dodoria – “Dragon Ball Z”
#200 Delta – “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations”
