50 Times Animals Went ‘Sploot’ And People Went ‘Aww’, As Shared In This Community

Animals do a lot of adorable things. Even if they are acting out of their true nature—yawning, blepping, booping, what have you—most folks melt at the sight and can’t fight the urge to snap a pic and share it online.

This, of course, includes splooting, an act of lying down on the floor, arms and legs (front and hind legs?) spread wide as if in a comical Wile E. Coyote falling flat pose. In fact, it’s so popular that there is an entire dedicated community behind it on Reddit called r/sploot.

#1 Are Bird Sploots Allowed Here?

Image source: killerbunnyfamily

#2 The Tinniest Of Paw Bean Sploots

Image source: Merch_Jesus

#3 Like Father Like Son

Image source: crispknight1

#4 Apparently Hoots Also Sploot

Image source: questionhorror

#5 Sunset Sploot With Bonus Crossed Paws And Fancy Tail

Image source: xvH719jft7

#6 Piglet Sploot!

Image source: Treefullofmonkeys

#7 Couch Corner Sploot

Image source: Joesdad65

#8 The Rare Armadillo Sploot!!

Image source: Binyeum

#9 Big Boye Sploot

Image source: tubbybubbies

#10 Can Dogs Model For Vogue?

Image source: tomanysocks

#11 Backwards Sploot

Image source: yomaishimi

#12 Hes Throwing A Fake Fit!

Image source: llullabyY1

#13 Floating Sploot

Image source: hasanyonereddit

#14 Do Bun Sploots Count?

Image source: mr_afrolicious

#15 He Fell Asleep Like This. I Posted It Elsewhere Before Learning About Sploot

Image source: svrsek

#16 Splooting On Top Of His Favourite Teddy

Image source: Normal_Juggernaut

#17 How My Cat Sleeps

Image source: bgandy2020

#18 Chorizo Sploots Because He Can’t Feel/Move His Back Legs And This Is Comfy For Him, But Also Because He’s Just Fancy Like That

Image source: skeev-boi

#19 Norwegian Elkhound Splootin’

Image source: jazzyyy44

#20 Dude Just Sleeps Like This

Image source: Tyindorset

#21 Not Even Sure What Sort Of Sploot This Is

Image source: dixie1224

#22 Just Found A Pic Of Our Anywhere/Everywhere Splooter, Seamus, From This Winter!

Image source: megantheswede

#23 My Boy Oliver

Image source: SomeGuyFromRI

#24 Sploooooooooooot

Image source: Tyindorset

#25 How About A Hamster Sploot

Image source: YetAnotherWeeb

#26 Dad Teaching Son How To Sploot

Image source: goingdownthehill

#27 Sploot

Image source: FrictionalMott

#28 Business In The Front, Party In The Back

Image source: GeneralReposti_Bot

#29 What? You Like My Sploot?

Image source: MercyEveryMorning

#30 Sleepy Sploot

Image source: tinamesh

#31 Smol Splooters

Image source: icant-chooseone

#32 A Very Lady-Like Sploot From Our Resident Queen

Image source: justanoptimist

#33 I Was Told I Should Post This Here. Enjoy The Sploot!

Image source: schmooot

#34 So A Few Days Ago I Caught My Cat Cooling Down His Balls Against The Laminate Floor

Image source: tarikleottoman

#35 Kitchen Sploots Are His Favourite

Image source: lexahoe

#36 Kailo Only Sleeps In Sploot Formation

Image source: regionkid

#37 Our Little Guy Ari Doing His First Sploot In His New Home

Image source: Battleaxe_Macaroni

#38 Our Office Kitten Doing A Big Sploot

Image source: oakelso

#39 I Think I Figured Out Why Luke’s Favorite Toy Is The Bunny

Image source: ProbablyBecauseCats

#40 I Think My Friends Dog Has To Most Perfect Sploot Lol

Image source: Slothie25

#41 This Lil Baby Loves To Sploot!

Image source: aetherion_aish

#42 Look Back At It

Image source: bonelessepanaphora

#43 3 Way Sploots

Image source: kjr0702

#44 Does This Count As A Sploot?

Image source: katieka_boom

#45 I Really Love Corgos

Image source: isoesamu

#46 Golden Retriever Sploot

Image source: dknygirl922

#47 Derp

Image source: theyseemescrollin98

#48 She Sploots

Image source: mcrov718

#49 Got Him Yesterday And He Won’t Stop Splooting

Image source: kidnamedkid

#50 Dechonking Sploot

Image source: ReViza1

