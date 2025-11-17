50 Times Animals Went ‘Sploot’ And People Went ‘Aww’, As Shared In This Community

Animals do a lot of adorable things. Even if they are acting out of their true nature—yawning, blepping, booping, what have you—most folks melt at the sight and can’t fight the urge to snap a pic and share it online.
This, of course, includes splooting, an act of lying down on the floor, arms and legs (front and hind legs?) spread wide as if in a comical Wile E. Coyote falling flat pose. In fact, it’s so popular that there is an entire dedicated community behind it on Reddit called r/sploot.
#1 Are Bird Sploots Allowed Here?
Image source: killerbunnyfamily
#2 The Tinniest Of Paw Bean Sploots
Image source: Merch_Jesus
#3 Like Father Like Son
Image source: crispknight1
#4 Apparently Hoots Also Sploot
Image source: questionhorror
#5 Sunset Sploot With Bonus Crossed Paws And Fancy Tail
Image source: xvH719jft7
#6 Piglet Sploot!
Image source: Treefullofmonkeys
#7 Couch Corner Sploot
Image source: Joesdad65
#8 The Rare Armadillo Sploot!!
Image source: Binyeum
#9 Big Boye Sploot
Image source: tubbybubbies
#10 Can Dogs Model For Vogue?
Image source: tomanysocks
#11 Backwards Sploot
Image source: yomaishimi
#12 Hes Throwing A Fake Fit!
Image source: llullabyY1
#13 Floating Sploot
Image source: hasanyonereddit
#14 Do Bun Sploots Count?
Image source: mr_afrolicious
#15 He Fell Asleep Like This. I Posted It Elsewhere Before Learning About Sploot
Image source: svrsek
#16 Splooting On Top Of His Favourite Teddy
Image source: Normal_Juggernaut
#17 How My Cat Sleeps
Image source: bgandy2020
#18 Chorizo Sploots Because He Can’t Feel/Move His Back Legs And This Is Comfy For Him, But Also Because He’s Just Fancy Like That
Image source: skeev-boi
#19 Norwegian Elkhound Splootin’
Image source: jazzyyy44
#20 Dude Just Sleeps Like This
Image source: Tyindorset
#21 Not Even Sure What Sort Of Sploot This Is
Image source: dixie1224
#22 Just Found A Pic Of Our Anywhere/Everywhere Splooter, Seamus, From This Winter!
Image source: megantheswede
#23 My Boy Oliver
Image source: SomeGuyFromRI
#24 Sploooooooooooot
Image source: Tyindorset
#25 How About A Hamster Sploot
Image source: YetAnotherWeeb
#26 Dad Teaching Son How To Sploot
Image source: goingdownthehill
#27 Sploot
Image source: FrictionalMott
#28 Business In The Front, Party In The Back
Image source: GeneralReposti_Bot
#29 What? You Like My Sploot?
Image source: MercyEveryMorning
#30 Sleepy Sploot
Image source: tinamesh
#31 Smol Splooters
Image source: icant-chooseone
#32 A Very Lady-Like Sploot From Our Resident Queen
Image source: justanoptimist
#33 I Was Told I Should Post This Here. Enjoy The Sploot!
Image source: schmooot
#34 So A Few Days Ago I Caught My Cat Cooling Down His Balls Against The Laminate Floor
Image source: tarikleottoman
#35 Kitchen Sploots Are His Favourite
Image source: lexahoe
#36 Kailo Only Sleeps In Sploot Formation
Image source: regionkid
#37 Our Little Guy Ari Doing His First Sploot In His New Home
Image source: Battleaxe_Macaroni
#38 Our Office Kitten Doing A Big Sploot
Image source: oakelso
#39 I Think I Figured Out Why Luke’s Favorite Toy Is The Bunny
Image source: ProbablyBecauseCats
#40 I Think My Friends Dog Has To Most Perfect Sploot Lol
Image source: Slothie25
#41 This Lil Baby Loves To Sploot!
Image source: aetherion_aish
#42 Look Back At It
Image source: bonelessepanaphora
#43 3 Way Sploots
Image source: kjr0702
#44 Does This Count As A Sploot?
Image source: katieka_boom
#45 I Really Love Corgos
Image source: isoesamu
#46 Golden Retriever Sploot
Image source: dknygirl922
#47 Derp
Image source: theyseemescrollin98
#48 She Sploots
Image source: mcrov718
#49 Got Him Yesterday And He Won’t Stop Splooting
Image source: kidnamedkid
#50 Dechonking Sploot
Image source: ReViza1
