“I Take Pictures Of Stray Cats In Hopes To Touch Your Souls And Inspire You To Feed Your Local Cats” (14 New Pics)

by

I want to show you the cats of Limassol that live on the streets in black and white photography. I hope they will touch your soul, and you will sometimes feed your local cats by giving them at least a little bit of food.

If you would like to see more of my photos of stray cats but in color see here, here, and here.

More info: yukophotography.com | Vero

#1 Stray Cat Portrait

Limassol, Cyprus.

&#8220;I Take Pictures Of Stray Cats In Hopes To Touch Your Souls And Inspire You To Feed Your Local Cats&#8221; (14 New Pics)

Image source: yukophotography.com

#2 Stray Kitten

Limassol, Cyprus.

&#8220;I Take Pictures Of Stray Cats In Hopes To Touch Your Souls And Inspire You To Feed Your Local Cats&#8221; (14 New Pics)

Image source: yukophotography.com

#3 Walking

Limassol, Cyprus.

&#8220;I Take Pictures Of Stray Cats In Hopes To Touch Your Souls And Inspire You To Feed Your Local Cats&#8221; (14 New Pics)

Image source: yukophotography.com

#4 Come Up With A Title For The Photo

Limassol, Cyprus.

&#8220;I Take Pictures Of Stray Cats In Hopes To Touch Your Souls And Inspire You To Feed Your Local Cats&#8221; (14 New Pics)

Image source: yukophotography.com

#5 Stray Cat In Istanbul

Turkey.

&#8220;I Take Pictures Of Stray Cats In Hopes To Touch Your Souls And Inspire You To Feed Your Local Cats&#8221; (14 New Pics)

Image source: yukophotography.com

#6 Look At Me

Limassol, Cyprus.

&#8220;I Take Pictures Of Stray Cats In Hopes To Touch Your Souls And Inspire You To Feed Your Local Cats&#8221; (14 New Pics)

Image source: yukophotography.com

#7 Eyes

Stray cats in Limassol, Cyprus.

&#8220;I Take Pictures Of Stray Cats In Hopes To Touch Your Souls And Inspire You To Feed Your Local Cats&#8221; (14 New Pics)

Image source: yukophotography.com

#8 Madame

Limassol, Cyprus.

&#8220;I Take Pictures Of Stray Cats In Hopes To Touch Your Souls And Inspire You To Feed Your Local Cats&#8221; (14 New Pics)

Image source: yukophotography.com

#9 I Know U

Limassol, Cyprus.

&#8220;I Take Pictures Of Stray Cats In Hopes To Touch Your Souls And Inspire You To Feed Your Local Cats&#8221; (14 New Pics)

Image source: yukophotography.com

#10

Limassol, Cyprus.

&#8220;I Take Pictures Of Stray Cats In Hopes To Touch Your Souls And Inspire You To Feed Your Local Cats&#8221; (14 New Pics)

#11 Hmm

Limassol, Cyprus.

&#8220;I Take Pictures Of Stray Cats In Hopes To Touch Your Souls And Inspire You To Feed Your Local Cats&#8221; (14 New Pics)

Image source: yukophotography.com

#12

Turkey.

&#8220;I Take Pictures Of Stray Cats In Hopes To Touch Your Souls And Inspire You To Feed Your Local Cats&#8221; (14 New Pics)

#13 The Thought

Limassol, Cyprus.

&#8220;I Take Pictures Of Stray Cats In Hopes To Touch Your Souls And Inspire You To Feed Your Local Cats&#8221; (14 New Pics)

Image source: yukophotography.com

#14 Sad

Limassol, Cyprus.

&#8220;I Take Pictures Of Stray Cats In Hopes To Touch Your Souls And Inspire You To Feed Your Local Cats&#8221; (14 New Pics)

Image source: yukophotography.com

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“Millennial Mom” Gets Honest About What Parenting Is Like, Here Are 50 Of Her Best Posts (New Posts)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
mandalorian
Mandalorian Season 2 Gets a Cool Concept Trailer
3 min read
Feb, 7, 2020
This Dedicated Online Group Shares Photos Of “Unstirred Paint”, Here Are 30 Of The Most Eye-Catching Ones
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
72 Tiny Animals In Tiny Sweaters That Will Make You Go Aww
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
10 Things You Never Know about Joss Whedon’s “Dollhouse”
3 min read
Apr, 14, 2018
Artist Illustrates Honest Confessions From Pets, And Here Are The 30 Best Ones
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.