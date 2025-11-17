“I Take Pictures Of Stray Cats In Hopes To Touch Your Souls And Inspire You To Feed Your Local Cats” (14 New Pics)

I want to show you the cats of Limassol that live on the streets in black and white photography. I hope they will touch your soul, and you will sometimes feed your local cats by giving them at least a little bit of food.
If you would like to see more of my photos of stray cats but in color see here, here, and here.
#1 Stray Cat Portrait
Limassol, Cyprus.
#2 Stray Kitten
Limassol, Cyprus.
#3 Walking
Limassol, Cyprus.
#4 Come Up With A Title For The Photo
Limassol, Cyprus.
#5 Stray Cat In Istanbul
Turkey.
#6 Look At Me
Limassol, Cyprus.
#7 Eyes
Stray cats in Limassol, Cyprus.
#8 Madame
Limassol, Cyprus.
#9 I Know U
Limassol, Cyprus.
#10
Limassol, Cyprus.
#11 Hmm
Limassol, Cyprus.
#12
Turkey.
#13 The Thought
Limassol, Cyprus.
#14 Sad
Limassol, Cyprus.
