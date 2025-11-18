Jack Antonoff Has Hilarious Comeback For Earplugs Controversy During Katy Perry’s VMA Performance

Jack Antonoff is tuning out the music — literally. The singer–songwriter is being slammed as “disrespectful” after wearing earplugs during Katy Perry’s VMAs performance Wednesday night, but his comeback is hilarious.
When Katy Perry took the stage to perform a medley of her greatest hits, the audience camera panned to Jack casually slipping in noise-canceling plugs into his ears.
Safe to say, many of Katy’s fans were not happy and began to call out the producer for being “disrespectful.”
Jack has since brushed off these rumors and addressed the critics.
The music producer was quick to poke fun at the rumors with a sarcastic response
Image credits: Kevin Mazur / Getty
Just a day after the VMAs, Taylor Swift’s longtime collaborator took to X to set the record straight.
“I would like to tell you directly from me that I did in fact use earplugs the other night,” Jack said. “They were blue ‘hearos’ brand and I’m mortified to admit that I’ve been using them for a long time as well as buying them in bulk.”
Image credits: Kevin Mazur / Getty
He later added to the light response by saying, “There is nothing left to do but apologize and thank those who have covered this story because although it’s an embarrassment to my family and I, I do believe that this was a very important and pressing issue that needed to be exposed.”
After clips surfaced of the moment, fans presumed Jack was blocking out Katy’s performance after her past feud with Taylor. However, Taylor was seen dancing and clapping during the show. Perry has also been spotted at Swift’s Eras Tour.
Fans have noted this isn’t the first time Jack has “shaded” Katy
Image credits: Katy Perry China
The two singers certainly have a complicated history, according to those on social media.
In 2014, Jack referred to Katy’s music as “throwaway” when comparing it to Taylor Swift’s. He had also helped Taylor produce her 2016 revenge album “Reputation” — when the pop star was rumored to have written “Bad Blood” about Katy.
Jack had additionally been seen eating a banana during Katy’s opening monologue at the 2017 VMAs — something the Internet found rude.
Netizens are divided on whether or not the act was a subtle jab at the “Roar” singer
Image credits: jackantonoff
Some critics on X have expressed their opinions on the impolite gesture.
“Jack Antonoff hates Katy Perry so much that he even used an airpod while she was performing at the vmas,” one wrote as another added, “THAT man is so disgustingly disrespectful.”
Others aren’t so sure about jumping to this conclusion, especially after Jack’s response.
“It’s not airpods, they’re earplugs,” someone said. “They protect your hearing and you can listen to loud concerts perfectly.”
Many comments bring up Jack’s behavior as a way to justify their opinion
Image credits: hunter_wesley
Follow Us