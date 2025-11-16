Route 66: 15 Photos Of A Relic Of The Past

by

I took these photos on a trip from the California coast to Arizona. A few are from the official museum; others show the economic downturn of once-thriving spots along this historic highway. It’s hard to get hip about this trip anymore!

The iconic highway sign is most prominent in the small tourist stops that survive off nostalgia-driven tourism

Stores and shops along the historic Route 66 do everything they can to make the visitors feel like they’re stepping into the past

Some of the locals really live the lifestyle

The Route 66 Museum in Victorville, CA has wealth of memorabilia from the glory days of the highway

A Route 66 legend is represented in a display of his former attraction that saw visitors from around the world

The highway travels through and next to dozens of Native American reservations

More nostalgia from the museum

The VW bus and bug were common sights along Route 66. Of course, it had to be given personal style

Having a small sleeper trailer could save a lot of money spent on motel rooms

Many businesses have closed down due to less tourism and no other economy to fall back on

This is not an uncommon image along the Arizona stretch of the old highway

I think this is an appropriate place for graffiti art instead of the large, natural granite boulders

This was a thriving community at one time

Nature slowly reclaiming the area

The farms have all but dried up. There are still signs of the past like this old tractor

Patrick Penrose
