I Capture Animals As If They Were Photographed In A Studio And These Are 24 Of My Best Pictures

Hi want to share something totally different, you all know me for my squirrel pictures.
I want to show you panda’s that I do more than photograph squirrels. I want to share a different, fresh new look and angle on animals. I hope that they will inspire you.
More info: nikicolemont.be | Instagram | Facebook
#1 Lion
It’s better to be a lion for a day than a sheep all your life.
#2 Hanging Squirrel
Where did I leave my nuts?
#3 Wild Cat
#4 Kingfisher
#5 Fox
#6 Lynx
#7 Eagle Owl
#8 Bernese Mountaindog
#9 Mr. Raccoon
Don’t assume the animal digging through your trash at night is a raccoon. It might just be a tuxedo-wearing llama.
#10 Squirrel
Squirrels are very good at explaining things, because they give it to you in a nutshell.
#11 Mandarin Duck
Don’t quack like a duck, soar like an eagle.
#12 Border Collie
#13 Kingfisher
#14 Little Owl
#15 Bernese Montaindog
#16 Silverback-Gorrila
#17 Red Squirrel
#18 Kingfisher
#19 Buzzard Feathers
#20 Eurasian Eagle-Owl
#21 Silverback
#22 Sheep
#23 Fallow Deer
#24 Bubo Bubo
