I Capture Animals As If They Were Photographed In A Studio And These Are 24 Of My Best Pictures

by

Hi want to share something totally different, you all know me for my squirrel pictures.

I want to show you panda’s that I do more than photograph squirrels. I want to share a different, fresh new look and angle on animals. I hope that they will inspire you.

More info: nikicolemont.be | Instagram | Facebook

#1 Lion

It’s better to be a lion for a day than a sheep all your life.

I Capture Animals As If They Were Photographed In A Studio And These Are 24 Of My Best Pictures

#2 Hanging Squirrel

Where did I leave my nuts?

I Capture Animals As If They Were Photographed In A Studio And These Are 24 Of My Best Pictures

#3 Wild Cat

I Capture Animals As If They Were Photographed In A Studio And These Are 24 Of My Best Pictures

#4 Kingfisher

I Capture Animals As If They Were Photographed In A Studio And These Are 24 Of My Best Pictures

#5 Fox

I Capture Animals As If They Were Photographed In A Studio And These Are 24 Of My Best Pictures

#6 Lynx

I Capture Animals As If They Were Photographed In A Studio And These Are 24 Of My Best Pictures

#7 Eagle Owl

I Capture Animals As If They Were Photographed In A Studio And These Are 24 Of My Best Pictures

#8 Bernese Mountaindog

I Capture Animals As If They Were Photographed In A Studio And These Are 24 Of My Best Pictures

#9 Mr. Raccoon

Don’t assume the animal digging through your trash at night is a raccoon. It might just be a tuxedo-wearing llama.

I Capture Animals As If They Were Photographed In A Studio And These Are 24 Of My Best Pictures

#10 Squirrel

Squirrels are very good at explaining things, because they give it to you in a nutshell.

I Capture Animals As If They Were Photographed In A Studio And These Are 24 Of My Best Pictures

#11 Mandarin Duck

Don’t quack like a duck, soar like an eagle.

I Capture Animals As If They Were Photographed In A Studio And These Are 24 Of My Best Pictures

#12 Border Collie

I Capture Animals As If They Were Photographed In A Studio And These Are 24 Of My Best Pictures

#13 Kingfisher

I Capture Animals As If They Were Photographed In A Studio And These Are 24 Of My Best Pictures

#14 Little Owl

I Capture Animals As If They Were Photographed In A Studio And These Are 24 Of My Best Pictures

#15 Bernese Montaindog

I Capture Animals As If They Were Photographed In A Studio And These Are 24 Of My Best Pictures

#16 Silverback-Gorrila

I Capture Animals As If They Were Photographed In A Studio And These Are 24 Of My Best Pictures

#17 Red Squirrel

I Capture Animals As If They Were Photographed In A Studio And These Are 24 Of My Best Pictures

#18 Kingfisher

I Capture Animals As If They Were Photographed In A Studio And These Are 24 Of My Best Pictures

#19 Buzzard Feathers

I Capture Animals As If They Were Photographed In A Studio And These Are 24 Of My Best Pictures

#20 Eurasian Eagle-Owl

I Capture Animals As If They Were Photographed In A Studio And These Are 24 Of My Best Pictures

#21 Silverback

I Capture Animals As If They Were Photographed In A Studio And These Are 24 Of My Best Pictures

#22 Sheep

I Capture Animals As If They Were Photographed In A Studio And These Are 24 Of My Best Pictures

#23 Fallow Deer

I Capture Animals As If They Were Photographed In A Studio And These Are 24 Of My Best Pictures

#24 Bubo Bubo

I Capture Animals As If They Were Photographed In A Studio And These Are 24 Of My Best Pictures

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
81 Interesting Pics That Answer Questions You Didn’t Know You Needed To Ask
3 min read
Nov, 5, 2025
Netflix running time
Netflix Says Bye Bye to Free One Month Trials in the U.S.
3 min read
Oct, 16, 2020
This Guy Shows The Behind-The-Scenes Of Glamorous Instagram Photos (30 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Dancing with the Stars Finale Results Rankings and Scores
3 min read
Oct, 19, 2012
31 Times People Made Their Home Greener By Turning Tables Into Succulent Gardens
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Artist Uses Cardboard And Texture To Capture The Fragility Of Architecture (20 Pics)
3 min read
Oct, 23, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.