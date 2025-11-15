17 Spot-On Funny Pet Memes About Quarantine By Comedy Pet Photo Awards

It’s most likely guaranteed that our pets make us laugh pretty often, if not on a daily basis. And owners always have to share something with the internet (if not, are you even a pet owner?). This time, the people behind the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards came up with another genius competition. This time, they are celebrating National Pet Day (Sunday, 11th of April—if you missed this date, you should celebrate with your pet(s) right now) with some light-hearted memes about quarantine as the lockdown restrictions begin to lift in some countries.
Here are some positive, feel-good, and funny pet images from the competition, which is still open on their website for you to submit your funniest pet photos with some tongue-in-cheek memes. Below you can see some of the best ones so far and read what the Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards masterminds had to share with Bored Panda.
More info: Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards
#1
Image source: Candice Sedighan
#2
Image source: Katie Read
#3
Image source: Iain McConnell Stasys Povilaitis
#4
Image source: Nivole Rayner
#5
Image source: Nando Harmsen
#6
Image source: Maria Indurain
#7
Image source: Iain McConnell
#8
Image source: Alex Class
#9
Image source: Alice van Kempen
#10
Image source: Karen Hoglund
#11
Image source: Heather Ross
#12
Image source: Xavier Pladelloren
#13
Image source: Sally Thomas
#14
Image source: Ilana Rose
#15
Image source: Stasys Povilaitis
#16
Image source: Magdalena Strakova
#17
Image source: Hetwei van der Putten
Follow Us