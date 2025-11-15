17 Spot-On Funny Pet Memes About Quarantine By Comedy Pet Photo Awards

It’s most likely guaranteed that our pets make us laugh pretty often, if not on a daily basis. And owners always have to share something with the internet (if not, are you even a pet owner?). This time, the people behind the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards came up with another genius competition. This time, they are celebrating National Pet Day (Sunday, 11th of April—if you missed this date, you should celebrate with your pet(s) right now) with some light-hearted memes about quarantine as the lockdown restrictions begin to lift in some countries.

Here are some positive, feel-good, and funny pet images from the competition, which is still open on their website for you to submit your funniest pet photos with some tongue-in-cheek memes. Below you can see some of the best ones so far and read what the Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards masterminds had to share with Bored Panda.

More info: Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards

#1

17 Spot-On Funny Pet Memes About Quarantine By Comedy Pet Photo Awards

Image source: Candice Sedighan

#2

17 Spot-On Funny Pet Memes About Quarantine By Comedy Pet Photo Awards

Image source: Katie Read

#3

17 Spot-On Funny Pet Memes About Quarantine By Comedy Pet Photo Awards

Image source: Iain McConnell Stasys Povilaitis

#4

17 Spot-On Funny Pet Memes About Quarantine By Comedy Pet Photo Awards

Image source: Nivole Rayner

#5

17 Spot-On Funny Pet Memes About Quarantine By Comedy Pet Photo Awards

Image source: Nando Harmsen

#6

17 Spot-On Funny Pet Memes About Quarantine By Comedy Pet Photo Awards

Image source: Maria Indurain

#7

17 Spot-On Funny Pet Memes About Quarantine By Comedy Pet Photo Awards

Image source: Iain McConnell

#8

17 Spot-On Funny Pet Memes About Quarantine By Comedy Pet Photo Awards

Image source: Alex Class

#9

17 Spot-On Funny Pet Memes About Quarantine By Comedy Pet Photo Awards

Image source: Alice van Kempen

#10

17 Spot-On Funny Pet Memes About Quarantine By Comedy Pet Photo Awards

Image source: Karen Hoglund

#11

17 Spot-On Funny Pet Memes About Quarantine By Comedy Pet Photo Awards

Image source: Heather Ross

#12

17 Spot-On Funny Pet Memes About Quarantine By Comedy Pet Photo Awards

Image source: Xavier Pladelloren

#13

17 Spot-On Funny Pet Memes About Quarantine By Comedy Pet Photo Awards

Image source: Sally Thomas

#14

17 Spot-On Funny Pet Memes About Quarantine By Comedy Pet Photo Awards

Image source: Ilana Rose

#15

17 Spot-On Funny Pet Memes About Quarantine By Comedy Pet Photo Awards

Image source: Stasys Povilaitis

#16

17 Spot-On Funny Pet Memes About Quarantine By Comedy Pet Photo Awards

Image source: Magdalena Strakova

#17

17 Spot-On Funny Pet Memes About Quarantine By Comedy Pet Photo Awards

Image source: Hetwei van der Putten

