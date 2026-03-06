93 Signs That Went So Wrong They Turned Into Comedic Gold (New Pics)

We rely on visual cues as we navigate this world. Signs are a part of that process: road signs, logos, placards, and badges let us know things like what to do or not to do, where to turn, and what’s on the menu. But signs can also fall victim to bad design; if they’re not clear, they more often than not confuse rather than help.

This online community is all about signs that are in dire need of reworking. It’s where people post signs “that read as nonsense if read normally: from left to right,” according to their bio. So, check out yet another compilation of badly designed signs that are proof quirky doesn’t always mean good.

More info: Reddit

#1 5 Extremely Slow Children Playing

Image source: chunkledom

#2 7 Surprising Black Ways To Use Beans

Image source: maximum_chungus

#3 Never Ever Ever Beef. Frozen Always

Image source: ManWitoutSocks

#4 Does This Count?

Image source: LuckyAssassin101

#5 Always Forgotten – Missed Never

Image source: cdsackett

#6 My Hometown Parade. Dear God

Image source: Farnhza

#7 If You Were In A Car, Would You Know What Accident To Do?

Image source: MrGrampton

#8 Popped Up On My Feed

Image source: CLONE_1

#9 No No Gain Pain

Image source: michellearmlong

#10 But She, The Wolves The Alongside Them You Don’t Tame Leads You Run Pack

Image source: throwaway92974848483

#11 Call Me Don’t

Image source: RoyLifestyle

#12 Don’t Believe Give Up God!! (Religious Coworkers’s Cubicle Decor)

Image source: [deleted]

#13 “Sorry, We Don’t Over $20 Bills Accept”

Image source: TheDragon-Hunter

#14 *inhales* Everything Everything Everything Everything Everything Everything Everything

Image source: Vampyrix25

#15 Day 276: Still Trying To Figure Out The Message

Image source: burned_soap

#16 What Do?

Image source: MathematicalDessert

#17 Friend Of A Friend Got A New Tattoo

Image source: drewwhis

#18 Found This Gem In Arabic Class Today

Image source: thesocialpenguin

#19 Stop Earth The Denying Is Dying!

Image source: SoddingOpossum

#20 Stand Hong With Kong

Image source: pedrojalapa

#21 Rip My Last Brain Cell

Image source: [deleted]

#22 Enroll Your Russian Child Now

Image source: Sheeple_26

#23 Spread Cream Not Cheese Disease

Image source: JonyIveAces

#24 Snake Pit

Image source: MEU420

#25 No Move So, Because Ok Lazy. To Leave Alone

Image source: Jesus_GB

#26 To Plastic No Say Straw

Image source: stefan5641

#27 Don’t Animal Open Inside

Image source: Aslakseie

#28 Owo Men’s Day

Image source: TheBaconKing124

#29 They Must Have Added The Arrows After Realizing How Steamy It Was Originally

Image source: [deleted]

#30 If U Stay, Go, Stay Do It 4ever Today

Image source: childishsulvino

#31 Well That Seems Unfair

Image source: Greasfire11

#32 I Am Dond

Image source: bestgrandson

#33 Saw This At Work Today And Immediately Thought Of This Sub

Image source: rdeddit

#34 Insiemh!viblat?*

Image source: N1TR05

#35 This Giant Poster In My University Dorm

Image source: colonelpanic762

#36 This Was In My It Class Today

Image source: The–Sentinel

#37 Well If You Insist

Image source: Mad_Mark90

#38 Men Women Fight Win Wars Them

Image source: [deleted]

#39 Vote Dump Early Trump

Image source: JGolden32

#40 Italian Wine Bar Good With The Wine Pizza

Image source: grinch337

#41 ….. So Daddy’s Mommy Working Doesn’t The Pole Have To

Image source: anonburneraccoun

#42 You Are The We Ever Best Dad Saw

Image source: Disagreeable-Tips

#43 We Musk Eat Rat In Louisiana

Image source: MostEvilRichGuy

#44 I’m Call Pregnat (?) Me

Image source: KDubzzz2

#45 Can’t Your Hear Horn, Can’t Your See Finger

Image source: SeriouslyImNotADuck

#46 Get The Out Left Of Lane (Not My Oc)

Image source: ComeGetYourOzymans

#47 Always Forgotten Remembered Never

Image source: Boomerloomerdoomer

#48 Hpmaropinpdtyeh

Image source: SpaghettiLord_126

#49 The Logo For The Netflix Show Meat Eater Is The Exact Opposite Of “Don’t Dead Open Inside.”

Image source: JonLuckPickard

#50 Tf2

Image source: Eddy44556565656

#51 Free Artificial Colours, From Flavours & Preservatives

Image source: J_por

#52 Sonic It’s Movie Cool!

Image source: i_am_snorlax

#53 Hear That Noise? We Are Growing. We Can Fix It Again. Apply Inside

Image source: armchairnixon

#54 Dip Dip

Image source: JimMorrisonsPetFrog

#55 S! Boy

Image source: chocolatefuckinjesus

#56 Everything Nothing Must Held Go! Back!

Image source: [deleted]

#57 Spicey Vaccine

Image source: waink8

#58 Doesn’t Sound Like Fun

Image source: Reddituser4678213

#59 Their Heart Is In The Right Place. The Words, Not So Much

Image source: MoonpiesForMisfits

#60 Meat Is Go, Murder Vegan

Image source: grum_pea__

#61 The State Of Washi Wangton

Image source: morecatslesspeople

#62 Game Over Grant, Cancer Won

Image source: fatcatpoppy

#63 Put The Human Brakes On Trafficking

Image source: plopo

#64 Don’t Ring Be The Afraid Bell

Image source: JasperTD

#65 Imagine The Carpentry Impossible!

Image source: dechoosenwun

#66 Be The Start Change Moving

Image source: drunkasshit

#67 Do U We Art? Art!

Image source: Thethiccboi722

#68 Start Your First Day A But Coffee

Image source: marrrcin

#69 What What What

Image source: Diligent_Office7179

#70 Big Water Juicy Melons

Image source: Grammargambler

#71 Lov Ray More Pard Eh

Image source: puzl_qewb_360

#72 If You’re Feeling Please Well Come You’re Looking Good On In

Image source: Khouse1007

#73 You’ve Friend Got In A Me

Image source: awitlesssir

#74 Made With Climate Plant Organic Positive Powered Chickpeas Goodness Protein

Image source: sToTab

#75 Frozen Dad’s Banana

Image source: SturdyWarshinMachine

#76 Ohio On; Scientific Off

Image source: GriffinFTW

#77 I Stand And Kneel For The For The

Image source: BugsBub

#78 Where Is Everybody Somebody

Image source: Shotdownace

#79 Mccrispy Are Strips Here

Image source: wombat1977

#80 If We Burn You Us Burn With

Image source: Grammargambler

#81 Good Good Food Mood

Image source: MetastAH

#82 Don’t My Beautiful Deport ❤️ Latinas

Image source: jack_wolf7

#83 Don’t Closed Open

Image source: davidbrit2

#84 Don’t Rat Open Inside

Image source: Cool_Researcher4794

#85 Please The Shoes Take Off

Image source: Robert_Skull

#86 No To Fixed Teeth Teeth

Image source: greywrap

#87 We Bad. Fix Jobs

Image source: purplemtnstravesty

#88 Faki Stds

Image source: jamelza11

#89 I Do Divorced I Did At I’m Last Done

Image source: NotThatMetalheadgirl

#90 Does This Belong Here? Took Me Multiple Tries To Figure This Out

Image source: halosfan27

#91 You Don’t Get To My Judge Pain

Image source: OderWieOderWatJunge

#92 You I You I We You I 🩷🩷🩷🩷🩷🩷🩷 Me You Me You Us Me You

Image source: qpdb_

#93 Swiss Stop Army Making Man Sense

Image source: Plant_bender

