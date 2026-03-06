93 Signs That Went So Wrong They Turned Into Comedic Gold (New Pics)

We rely on visual cues as we navigate this world. Signs are a part of that process: road signs, logos, placards, and badges let us know things like what to do or not to do, where to turn, and what’s on the menu. But signs can also fall victim to bad design; if they’re not clear, they more often than not confuse rather than help.
This online community is all about signs that are in dire need of reworking. It’s where people post signs “that read as nonsense if read normally: from left to right,” according to their bio. So, check out yet another compilation of badly designed signs that are proof quirky doesn’t always mean good.
#1 5 Extremely Slow Children Playing
#2 7 Surprising Black Ways To Use Beans
#3 Never Ever Ever Beef. Frozen Always
#4 Does This Count?
#5 Always Forgotten – Missed Never
#6 My Hometown Parade. Dear God
#7 If You Were In A Car, Would You Know What Accident To Do?
#8 Popped Up On My Feed
#9 No No Gain Pain
#10 But She, The Wolves The Alongside Them You Don’t Tame Leads You Run Pack
#11 Call Me Don’t
#12 Don’t Believe Give Up God!! (Religious Coworkers’s Cubicle Decor)
#13 “Sorry, We Don’t Over $20 Bills Accept”
#14 *inhales* Everything Everything Everything Everything Everything Everything Everything
#15 Day 276: Still Trying To Figure Out The Message
#16 What Do?
#17 Friend Of A Friend Got A New Tattoo
#18 Found This Gem In Arabic Class Today
#19 Stop Earth The Denying Is Dying!
#20 Stand Hong With Kong
#21 Rip My Last Brain Cell
#22 Enroll Your Russian Child Now
#23 Spread Cream Not Cheese Disease
#24 Snake Pit
#25 No Move So, Because Ok Lazy. To Leave Alone
#26 To Plastic No Say Straw
#27 Don’t Animal Open Inside
#28 Owo Men’s Day
#29 They Must Have Added The Arrows After Realizing How Steamy It Was Originally
#30 If U Stay, Go, Stay Do It 4ever Today
#31 Well That Seems Unfair
#32 I Am Dond
#33 Saw This At Work Today And Immediately Thought Of This Sub
#34 Insiemh!viblat?*
#35 This Giant Poster In My University Dorm
#36 This Was In My It Class Today
#37 Well If You Insist
#38 Men Women Fight Win Wars Them
#39 Vote Dump Early Trump
#40 Italian Wine Bar Good With The Wine Pizza
#41 ….. So Daddy’s Mommy Working Doesn’t The Pole Have To
#42 You Are The We Ever Best Dad Saw
#43 We Musk Eat Rat In Louisiana
#44 I’m Call Pregnat (?) Me
#45 Can’t Your Hear Horn, Can’t Your See Finger
#46 Get The Out Left Of Lane (Not My Oc)
#47 Always Forgotten Remembered Never
#48 Hpmaropinpdtyeh
#49 The Logo For The Netflix Show Meat Eater Is The Exact Opposite Of “Don’t Dead Open Inside.”
#50 Tf2
#51 Free Artificial Colours, From Flavours & Preservatives
#52 Sonic It’s Movie Cool!
#53 Hear That Noise? We Are Growing. We Can Fix It Again. Apply Inside
#54 Dip Dip
#55 S! Boy
#56 Everything Nothing Must Held Go! Back!
#57 Spicey Vaccine
#58 Doesn’t Sound Like Fun
#59 Their Heart Is In The Right Place. The Words, Not So Much
#60 Meat Is Go, Murder Vegan
#61 The State Of Washi Wangton
#62 Game Over Grant, Cancer Won
#63 Put The Human Brakes On Trafficking
#64 Don’t Ring Be The Afraid Bell
#65 Imagine The Carpentry Impossible!
#66 Be The Start Change Moving
#67 Do U We Art? Art!
#68 Start Your First Day A But Coffee
#69 What What What
#70 Big Water Juicy Melons
#71 Lov Ray More Pard Eh
#72 If You’re Feeling Please Well Come You’re Looking Good On In
#73 You’ve Friend Got In A Me
#74 Made With Climate Plant Organic Positive Powered Chickpeas Goodness Protein
#75 Frozen Dad’s Banana
#76 Ohio On; Scientific Off
#77 I Stand And Kneel For The For The
#78 Where Is Everybody Somebody
#79 Mccrispy Are Strips Here
#80 If We Burn You Us Burn With
#81 Good Good Food Mood
#82 Don’t My Beautiful Deport ❤️ Latinas
#83 Don’t Closed Open
#84 Don’t Rat Open Inside
#85 Please The Shoes Take Off
#86 No To Fixed Teeth Teeth
#87 We Bad. Fix Jobs
#88 Faki Stds
#89 I Do Divorced I Did At I’m Last Done
#90 Does This Belong Here? Took Me Multiple Tries To Figure This Out
#91 You Don’t Get To My Judge Pain
#92 You I You I We You I 🩷🩷🩷🩷🩷🩷🩷 Me You Me You Us Me You
#93 Swiss Stop Army Making Man Sense
