New Hippopotamus Chair By Maximo Riera Is The Size Of A Real Hippo

by

Maximo Riera, the creator behind the amazing Animal Chairs collection, has come up with a new piece for his easily recognizable collection – the Hippopotamus Chair. If you guessed that it’s a chair shaped like a hippopotamus, you were right!

There’s probably no animal in his collection better suited to being a sofa than the hippopotamus. The chair is done in his signature all-black high-luxury style, but, as is the case with the rest of his chairs, it also has impeccably realistic detailing.

To see some of his other animal chairs, check out our old post about his work! He has also created a wide array of other wonderful works and pieces of furniture, so check out his website as well!

More info: maximoriera.com | Instagram (h/t: neatorama)

New Hippopotamus Chair By Maximo Riera Is The Size Of A Real Hippo
New Hippopotamus Chair By Maximo Riera Is The Size Of A Real Hippo
New Hippopotamus Chair By Maximo Riera Is The Size Of A Real Hippo

Earlier works:

New Hippopotamus Chair By Maximo Riera Is The Size Of A Real Hippo
New Hippopotamus Chair By Maximo Riera Is The Size Of A Real Hippo

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Supernatural Photos Season 7 Episode 10 Midseason Finale
3 min read
Dec, 6, 2006
Supernatural to Premiere Scooby-Doo Crossover at PaleyFest
3 min read
Feb, 25, 2018
Big Little Lies Season 2 is Getting Closer
3 min read
Sep, 19, 2017
Analyzing “Soldi” A Song From A Fatherless Child (Eurovision 2019)
3 min read
Mar, 11, 2023
109 Childhood Rules That Would Make Any Therapist Put Down Their Pen And Stare
3 min read
Oct, 9, 2025
‘Teacher Of The Year’ Finalist Who Lost Career Over Charlie Kirk Remarks Is Out For Revenge
3 min read
Oct, 26, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.