New Hippopotamus Chair By Maximo Riera Is The Size Of A Real Hippo

Maximo Riera, the creator behind the amazing Animal Chairs collection, has come up with a new piece for his easily recognizable collection – the Hippopotamus Chair. If you guessed that it’s a chair shaped like a hippopotamus, you were right!
There’s probably no animal in his collection better suited to being a sofa than the hippopotamus. The chair is done in his signature all-black high-luxury style, but, as is the case with the rest of his chairs, it also has impeccably realistic detailing.
To see some of his other animal chairs, check out our old post about his work! He has also created a wide array of other wonderful works and pieces of furniture, so check out his website as well!
More info: maximoriera.com | Instagram (h/t: neatorama)
