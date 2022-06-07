Angela Wong Carbone is one of the many talented people in the entertainment industry who hasn’t gotten nearly as much attention as she deserves. Hopefully, though, that won’t be the case for much longer. Things have really been heating up for her over the last few years, and she really hopes to keep the momentum going. She is probably most well-known for her recurring role in the popular TV series Chicago Med, but she has some projects in the works that could potentially be even bigger. If you’re not familiar with her yet, you’ll probably be hearing her name a lot more often in the future. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Angela Wong Carbone.
1. She’s From New York
New York has been the birthplace of countless people who have gone on to have successful careers in the entertainment industry, and Angela is very proud to be one of them. Unfortunately, though, we weren’t able to find many details on her childhood and her upbringing but it does appear that she still lives in the New York Area.
2. She Was Discovered in Europe
Although Angela was born and raised in the United States, she actually got her start in another country. Her acting journey began when she was discovered while she was in Rome. Since then, she has been moving her way through the ranks of the entertainment business.
3. She’s a Writer and Producer
Angela has spent a good portion of her career in front of the camera, but she also enjoys being able to tell stories from the other side. She has written and produced a couple of short film projects, and it seems likely that we’ll see her do more behind-the-scenes work in the future.
4. She Studied Architecture
Angela’s work in the entertainment industry is what she’s best known for, but it’s certainly not the only thing she’s passionate about. Angela is also an architectural designer. She has a bachelor’s degree in architecture from Cornell University. She has also undergone formal acting training.
5. She Likes to Cook
Working in the entertainment industry isn’t the only way that Angela likes to let her creative side show. She also enjoys cooking and spends a lot of time in the kitchen. Not only does she love making food for herself and her loved ones, but she also enjoys sharing recipes and other tips on social media.
6. She Loves Nature
There’s something about the beauty of nature that nothing else can compare to. This is something that Angela fully understands. When Angela gets time off work, she loves to get outside and enjoy the fresh air. From walking on the beach to boating, she especially enjoys being close to the water.
7. She’s a Private Person
When you work in the entertainment industry, it can be difficult to maintain a private life. Fortunately, though, Angela has been able to keep many of the details of her personal life away from the spotlight. She prefers to keep the focus on her career and while it would be nice to know more about her, it’s easy to understand why likes to keep things to herself.
8. She Likes Fashion
Fashion and entertainment have always had a close relationship, and it’s very easy to see why. Fashion allows people to outwardly express themselves and it’s something that Angela really enjoys. She has a great sense of style and she knows how to put together the perfect look for every occasion.
9. She Only Has a Handful of TV Credits
Angela has been in the entertainment business for several years, so many people may be surprised to find out that she only has a few TV credits. In fact, according to IMDB, she only has four with the most recent being Chicago Med. Although she has a few projects in the works, none of them are TV roles. It’ll be interesting to see what kinds of projects she decides to focus on in the future.
10. She Fell in Love with Doublespeak As Soon as She Read the Script
Sometimes actors find roles that just feel perfect for them, and that’s exactly how Angela felt about the 2021 short film, Doublespeak. When talking about what drew her to the project, Angela told LRM Online, “As soon as I read Hazel’s script, I knew instantly that it was something that I wanted to be a part of because the message was so clear. It tells the experience of this particular woman. In any universal way, I feel like doesn’t get a lot of attention, so that it deserves more exploration and discussion. It was an amazing opportunity.”