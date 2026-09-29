Andrew Dice Clay: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Andrew Dice Clay
September 29, 1957
Brooklyn, New York, US
69 Years Old
Libra
Who Is Andrew Dice Clay?
Andrew Dice Clay is an American stand-up comedian who built his fame on a brash, leather-clad tough-guy stage persona that pushed the boundaries of shock comedy during the late twentieth century.
Clay gained widespread national attention with his self-titled 1989 debut album. This momentum propelled him to become the first comedian to sell out Madison Square Garden for two consecutive nights, and he remains known for his signature sunglasses.
Early Life and Education
Humor filled the Brooklyn household where Jacqueline and Fred Silverstein raised their young son. The future comic entertained his family with lively impressions at age five and later practiced drums in his neighborhood of Sheepshead Bay.
James Madison High School provided an early stage for his musical aspirations. He played drums at local events before briefly attending Kingsborough Community College, which he left behind to pursue a full-time career in stand-up comedy.
Notable Relationships
A series of high-profile marriages has marked the comedian’s personal life over the decades. He wed Kathleen Swanson in 1984, followed by a decade-long marriage to Kathleen Monica and a later union with Valerie Vasquez.
The actor shares two sons, Max and Dillon, with his former spouse Kathleen Monica. They focus on collaborative co-parenting while their eldest son often tours with his father as a fellow stand-up comic.
Career Highlights
The Day the Laughter Died stands as one of his most infamous double albums. He cemented his legendary status by releasing gold-certified comedy records and starring in the cult classic film The Adventures of Ford Fairlane.
He later expanded his presence by launching the popular podcast titled I’m Ova Hea’ Now. This venture followed his critically acclaimed acting roles in the television series Dice and the award-winning drama film A Star Is Born.
Signature Quote
“I do whatever I do. I go to the club. I work on material. While other people are sleeping, I’m awake. I always liked that.”
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