Through Max ISO, I Captured The Fading Mind Of My Father Before He Passed

Residual Noise is the third chapter of my light studies on grief, created after my father’s passing from a brain tumor. Shot in black and white at the highest ISO, the resulting static and grain echo both the absence he left behind and the memory loss he endured in his final months.
Residual Noise – 23rd of September 2025 (13:35)
Residual Noise – 21st of August 2025 (23:00)
Residual Noise – 17th of August 2025 (16:24)
Residual Noise – 8th of August 2025 (01:21)
Residual Noise – 10th of August 2025 (23:12)
Residual Noise – 12th of August 2025 (22:43)
Residual Noise – 13th of August 2025 (11:32)
Residual Noise – 13th of August 2025 (17:26)
Residual Noise – 15th of August 2025 (00:47)
Residual Noise – 15th of August 2025 (22:40)
Residual Noise – 16th of August 2025 (15:05)
Residual Noise – 17th of August 2025 (15:32)
Residual Noise – 18th of September 2025 (23:18)
Residual Noise – 19th of August 2025 (20:06)
Residual Noise – 19th of August 2025 (22:31)
Residual Noise – 19th of August 2025 (23:15)
Residual Noise – 19th of September 2025 (00:36)
Residual Noise – 20th of August 2025 (12:29)
Residual Noise – 20th of August 2025 (12:41)
Residual Noise – 20th of August 2025 (16:13)
Residual Noise – 20th of August 2025 (16:57)
Residual Noise – 20th of August 2025 (18:49)
Residual Noise – 20th of August 2025 (19:56)
Residual Noise – 20th of August 2025 (20:40)
Residual Noise – 22nd of September 2025 (14:40)
Residual Noise – 22nd of September 2025 (15:18)
Residual Noise – 22nd of September 2025 (15:31)
Residual Noise – 23rd of September 2025 (13:35)
