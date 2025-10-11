Through Max ISO, I Captured The Fading Mind Of My Father Before He Passed

by

Residual Noise is the third chapter of my light studies on grief, created after my father’s passing from a brain tumor. Shot in black and white at the highest ISO, the resulting static and grain echo both the absence he left behind and the memory loss he endured in his final months.

More info: josephsradford.com | Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com

Residual Noise – 23rd of September 2025 (13:35)

Through Max ISO, I Captured The Fading Mind Of My Father Before He Passed

Residual Noise – 21st of August 2025 (23:00)

Through Max ISO, I Captured The Fading Mind Of My Father Before He Passed

Residual Noise – 17th of August 2025 (16:24)

Through Max ISO, I Captured The Fading Mind Of My Father Before He Passed

Residual Noise – 8th of August 2025 (01:21)

Through Max ISO, I Captured The Fading Mind Of My Father Before He Passed

Residual Noise – 10th of August 2025 (23:12)

Through Max ISO, I Captured The Fading Mind Of My Father Before He Passed

Residual Noise – 12th of August 2025 (22:43)

Through Max ISO, I Captured The Fading Mind Of My Father Before He Passed

Residual Noise – 13th of August 2025 (11:32)

Through Max ISO, I Captured The Fading Mind Of My Father Before He Passed

Residual Noise – 13th of August 2025 (17:26)

Through Max ISO, I Captured The Fading Mind Of My Father Before He Passed

Residual Noise – 15th of August 2025 (00:47)

Through Max ISO, I Captured The Fading Mind Of My Father Before He Passed

Residual Noise – 15th of August 2025 (22:40)

Through Max ISO, I Captured The Fading Mind Of My Father Before He Passed

Residual Noise – 16th of August 2025 (15:05)

Through Max ISO, I Captured The Fading Mind Of My Father Before He Passed

Residual Noise – 17th of August 2025 (15:32)

Through Max ISO, I Captured The Fading Mind Of My Father Before He Passed

Residual Noise – 18th of September 2025 (23:18)

Through Max ISO, I Captured The Fading Mind Of My Father Before He Passed

Residual Noise – 19th of August 2025 (20:06)

Through Max ISO, I Captured The Fading Mind Of My Father Before He Passed

Residual Noise – 19th of August 2025 (22:31)

Through Max ISO, I Captured The Fading Mind Of My Father Before He Passed

Residual Noise – 19th of August 2025 (23:15)

Through Max ISO, I Captured The Fading Mind Of My Father Before He Passed

Residual Noise – 19th of September 2025 (00:36)

Through Max ISO, I Captured The Fading Mind Of My Father Before He Passed

Residual Noise – 20th of August 2025 (12:29)

Through Max ISO, I Captured The Fading Mind Of My Father Before He Passed

Residual Noise – 20th of August 2025 (12:41)

Through Max ISO, I Captured The Fading Mind Of My Father Before He Passed

Residual Noise – 20th of August 2025 (16:13)

Through Max ISO, I Captured The Fading Mind Of My Father Before He Passed

Residual Noise – 20th of August 2025 (16:57)

Through Max ISO, I Captured The Fading Mind Of My Father Before He Passed

Residual Noise – 20th of August 2025 (18:49)

Through Max ISO, I Captured The Fading Mind Of My Father Before He Passed

Residual Noise – 20th of August 2025 (19:56)

Through Max ISO, I Captured The Fading Mind Of My Father Before He Passed

Residual Noise – 20th of August 2025 (20:40)

Through Max ISO, I Captured The Fading Mind Of My Father Before He Passed

Residual Noise – 22nd of September 2025 (14:40)

Through Max ISO, I Captured The Fading Mind Of My Father Before He Passed

Residual Noise – 22nd of September 2025 (15:18)

Through Max ISO, I Captured The Fading Mind Of My Father Before He Passed

Residual Noise – 22nd of September 2025 (15:31)

Through Max ISO, I Captured The Fading Mind Of My Father Before He Passed

Residual Noise – 23rd of September 2025 (13:35)

Through Max ISO, I Captured The Fading Mind Of My Father Before He Passed

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Jack Gleeson AKA King Joffrey is Coming Back to TV After 6 Years
3 min read
Mar, 17, 2020
Recap – Chuck 3.13 “Chuck vs. the Other Guy”
3 min read
Apr, 6, 2010
Is “Food Network Star” Fake?
3 min read
Aug, 8, 2017
community tv show
Are We Ever Going to See Another Season of Community or a Movie?
3 min read
May, 26, 2019
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Extreme Unboxing
3 min read
Aug, 7, 2020
The season 2 premiere of Code Black
Who’s Ready For The Season 2 Premiere of Code Black – With Rob Lowe!
3 min read
Sep, 28, 2016
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.