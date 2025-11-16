57 Best Hiking Trails Around The World To Take You On An Unforgettable Adventure

Are you tired of the same old boring routines? City life can be exhausting, and you may find yourself craving an adventure that’ll help you step away from the daily grind. It’s time to step outdoors and experience nature. And what better way to do it than to go on some of the best hiking trails? Imagine tiptoeing through rainforests, discovering hidden waterfalls cascading down moss-covered rocks, and listening to the soothing symphony of wild birds. It’s like experiencing nature’s own concert, and you’ve got the best viewing seat!
We’ve compiled an exhaustive list of the best hiking spots for you. Whether you are a courageous trekker seeking your next adventure or a beginner looking to explore your first hike, we’ve got you covered. Our list of the 57 best hiking trails covers everything from steep slopes that’ll test your stamina to easy hikes through nature that are suitable for beginners. These scenic hiking trails will take you through majestic mountains and blooming valleys. You’ll be camping under the stars and catching your own trout for dinner. And let’s not forget the wildlife encounters, because who doesn’t love a surprise guest appearance from Mother Nature’s finest? Keep your eyes peeled for curious deer, mischievous squirrels, and perhaps even a majestic eagle soaring above, giving you major #lifegoals.
Our collection of the best hiking spots includes a trail through Machu Picchu, an urban hike in Hong Kong, a trek to Mount Kilimanjaro, and many more! These are some of the most popular hiking trails that deserve a place on your bucket list. The outdoor escapade may leave you with sweat and blisters, but it will give you plenty of amazing memories to cherish for a lifetime! So get ready to lace up your boots, slap on a hat, and embark on a breathtaking journey through nature’s most jaw-dropping masterpieces. The best hiking trails await!
#1 Queen Charlotte Track, New Zealand — 45 Miles
The Queen Charlotte Track in New Zealand is one of the best hiking spots in the world because of its stunning scenery. The trail is built along carefully positioned viewpoints to ensure that you can fully appreciate the breathtaking scenery. On your hike, you’ll be able to see the coast and its crystal-clear waters, rugged cliffs, and lush flora. This 45-mile (70 km) trek can be covered over a long weekend of 3 to 5 days. The best time to visit is between September and May.
Image source: Public Domain
#2 Appalachian Trail, U.S. — 2,200 Miles
The Appalachian Trail will take you through 14 states in the U.S. The massive trail is 2,200 miles (3,500 km) long and covers two national parks and eight national forests. The Appalachian Mountains have a stunning landscape of dense forests and rugged ranges that challenge you at every step. The formidable journey will take you 5 to 7 months to complete. Start your adventure in May, when the weather is most favorable.
Image source: Patorjk
#3 Dolomites, Italy
This is among the most popular hiking trails preferred by beginners. The Dolomites mountain range is nestled in the heart of Italy and has countless trails that range from easy to very difficult. You can choose a route according to your skill level. The trek to alpine meadows covered in wildflowers can be completed in a single day. Or you could take a longer trek to the evergreen woods. The best time to explore the Dolomites is between June and September.
Image source: kallerna
#4 Scottish National Trail, Scotland — 537 Miles
As the name suggests, the Scottish National Trail stretches the length of Scotland and goes through the beautiful countryside. It’s perfect for beginners. You can hike or walk through small villages and historic landmarks. The trek becomes difficult as you climb higher into the rugged mountains. You’ll need 1 to 2 months to complete this journey. Go between June and September for the best weather.
Image source: hannahjholmes
#5 Bay Of Fires, Australia — 16 Miles
The Bay of Fires has glistening white sands and crystal-clear waters that provide a spectacular contrast against the vibrant orange hues of the lichen-covered granite rocks. This coastal paradise is located in Tasmania, Australia, and the hike stretches over 16 miles (25 km). Give yourself 4 days to take in the diverse ecology. The months between October and May have the perfect weather for hiking.
Image source: Diego Delso
#6 Otter Trail, South Africa — 26 Miles
The Otter Trail runs along the South African coastline and is named after its shy residents, the clawless otters. Over this 26-mile (44 km) journey, you’ll be swimming in rivers, walking through a coastal forest, and watching dolphins jump in the waves. This is one of the most scenic hiking trails, perfect for beginners.
Image source: Public Domain
#7 Pacific Crest Trail, Mexico-U.S.-Canada — 2,650 Miles
This ultimate long-distance trail stretches from Mexico to Canada, traversing the beautiful landscapes of Washington, Oregon, and California in the United States. It’s a whopping 2,650 miles (4,264 km) long and will test your endurance and determination, taking you through desert landscapes and towering mountain ranges. You’ll need 4 to 6 months to cover it all. The best time to start your adventure here is between April and September.
Image source: stealth.walking
#8 Laugavegurinn, Iceland — 34 Miles
Another one of our top hiking trails recommendations is Laugavegurinn in Iceland. It spans 34 miles (55 km) and will give you a view of every landscape imaginable: ice caves, vibrant hills, black volcanic deserts, mesmerizing river crossings, cascading waterfalls, and more. This trail can be covered in 2–4 days, and the best time to embark on this adventure is from June to September.
Image source: nikster.d
#9 Northern Drakensberg Traverse, South Africa — 62 Miles
The Northern Drakensberg Traverse in South Africa is very popular among hikers and can get very crowded. The reason? Its fantastic scenery. There’s a high chance you’ll spot wildlife on this 62-mile (100 km) trail as you traverse through mountains, grasslands, and a forest and pass rivers and waterfalls. You’ll need five to ten days to finish the hike. The best time to travel is from December to February.
Image source: Diriye Amey
#10 Inca Trail, Peru — 26 Miles
Head to Peru for this extraordinary hiking adventure that promises gravity-defying descents! This is one of the most popular hiking trails because of its ancient ruins and majestic mountain paths. The highlight of this 26-mile (43 km) trail is the iconic Machu Picchu. You’ll need 4 to 5 days to soak in the breathtaking landscapes. The best time to hike here is from May to September, when the weather gods smile upon you with clear skies and pleasant temperatures.
Image source: D. Gordon E. Robertson
#11 Everest Base Camp Trek, Nepal — 80 Miles
Everest Base Camp, located in Kathmandu, Nepal, is one of the most famous hiking trails in the entire world. The majestic Everest is a pinnacle of human triumph, and it’s guaranteed to be a life-changing expedition for you. You’ll need a minimum of 12 days to climb 80 miles (130 km). Along the way, you’ll have the opportunity to immerse yourself in the rich Sherpa culture and pay a visit to the ancient Tengboche and Thami monasteries. The weather is favorable from March to May and September to December.
Image source: Gunther Hagleitner
#12 West Coast Trail, Canada — 47 Miles
This trail, located in British Columbia, Canada, stretches across a distance of 47 miles (75 km). It is considered a rite of passage for adventure seekers. You’ll need 5 to 7 days to traverse through dense forests, bogs, cascading waterfalls, and even moss-covered ladders. The trail supports eco-friendly tourism initiatives, making this journey even more fulfilling. Visit between May and September.
Image source: Paxson Woelber
#13 Tour Du Mont Blanc, France-Italy-Switzerland — 110 Miles
The renowned Tour du Mont Blanc is one of the best scenic hiking trails in the world. The trail stretches over 110 miles (170 km) and will take you through the stunning landscapes of France, Italy, and Switzerland. The trail offers a feast for the senses — the towering peaks of Mont Blanc, the tranquil woodlands and meadows, and the majestic glaciers that glisten in the sunlight. Along the way, you’ll also come across marmots and alpine goats. The trail is more accessible between July and September.
Image source: Simo Räsänen
#14 Tasmanian Overland Track, Australia — 40 Miles
The Tasmanian Overland Track in Australia stretches over 40 miles (65 km). This iconic landscape covers glacial lakes, waterfalls, alpine meadows, and rugged mountains. You’ll need 5–6 days for this trail to explore the untouched beauty of Tasmania’s wilderness. Plan your journey between October and May to maximize your experience.
Image source: echoj84
#15 Tonquin Valley, Canada — 27 Miles
The Tonquin Valley is an alpine region in Canada and has breathtaking scenery that includes glaciers, lakes, and towering peaks. Look out for grizzlies and caribou on your hike! This backcountry trail spans 27 miles (43 km) and can be completed in 3–5 days. The July–September season is the best time to enjoy this hike.
Image source: danielle_n_spooner
#16 Dragon’s Back, Hong Kong — 5 Miles
Dragon’s Back is one of the best hikes in an urban city and can be completed in just four hours. This hiking trail in Hong Kong begins on a shaded walking path and leads to Shek O Peak, where you can view the Hong Kong shoreline. The 5-mile (8.5 km) hike ends at a beach, a perfect place to relax and enjoy the sunset.
Image source: Bjørn Christian Tørrissen
#17 The Narrows, U.S. — 16 Miles
The Narrows is a gorge in Zion Canyon, Utah, U.S., and is surrounded by a wall of tall mountains. This 16-mile (26 km) hike is suitable for beginners too — you can choose to walk upstream for a few hours or cover the entire canyon in one day. At each turn, you’ll notice light filtering through the narrow walls, creating a mesmerizing play of shadows and reflections. Be prepared to get wet, as you’ll have to wade through ankle-deep waters of the Virgin River. The best time to go hiking is between June and October when the river levels are lower and the risk of flash floods is minimal.
Image source: Jon Sullivan
#18 Routeburn Track, New Zealand — 20 Miles
The Routeburn Track in New Zealand is a true testament to the country’s reputation as a hiker’s paradise. It stretches over 20 miles (32 km) and takes you through beautiful meadows, rivers, and alpine trails. You’ll need three days to complete this hike. The best time to go is between October and April.
Image source: meerpats_adventures
#19 Sierra High Route, U.S. — 195 Miles
The Sierra High Route in California, U.S., spans 195 miles (314 km) across the Sierra Nevada mountains. In this 3-to-5-week expedition, you’ll be traversing through a high-altitude region and will come across granite rocks and meadowlands. The best time to visit is between June and September.
Image source: cameron_mcnall
#20 Hadrian’s Wall Path, England — 84 Miles
The 84-mile-long (135 km) Hadrian’s Wall Path will give you a peek into the rich history of England. It is sprinkled with historic sites such as forts and settlements of the ancient Roman Empire. The one-week hike will also take you through the charming countryside, market towns, and quaint farms. Plan your visit between May and October.
Image source: Robert Linsdell
#21 The Great Wall Of China, China — 13,000 Miles
The trek through The Great Wall of China stretches 13,000 miles (20,000 km) and needs 3–5 months to complete. It’s among the most popular hiking trails and will take you through mountains, valleys, and a pass where it meets the ocean. You’ll need to travel between April and October to avoid the snowdrifts.
Image source: Hao Wei
#22 Long Range Traverse, Canada — 23 Miles
The Long Range Traverse in Newfoundland showcases the raw beauty of Canada’s backcountry. Backpacking through this pristine wilderness will be a true test of your navigational skills, so don’t forget to bring a compass. Solitude reigns supreme here and is a perfect escape from the city hustle and bustle. The only company you’ll have are plenty of moose and caribou! Take a 3-to-5-day holiday to cover the 23-mile (37 km) distance. Plan to go between June and September to avoid the harsh winter winds.
Image source: anastasiaprescott
#23 Bibbulmun Track, Australia — 623 Miles
Australia’s magnificent Bibbulmun Track is one of the world’s most remarkable long-distance hikes! It spans a distance of 623 miles (1000 km), and you’ll need at least 6 to 8 weeks to cover it. On your journey, you’ll come across coastal vistas, dense forests, and picturesque valleys. You’ll have the chance to spot kangaroos and listen to the melodic sounds of native birds. Visit from April to November to enjoy optimal trail conditions.
Image source: bibbulmun
#24 Walker’s Haute Route, France-Switzerland — 125 Miles
This 125-mile (200 km) remote trek spans the Alps in France and Switzerland. Begin your journey from Chamonix, France, and trek through the landscape painted with beautiful villages, meadows, and alpine valleys. You’ll also get to see 10 of the 12 highest peaks in the Alps. Plan your expedition for 12–15 days between June and September when the weather is favorable.
Image source: Wala
#25 Te Araroa Trail, New Zealand — 1,850 Miles
This is another trek in New Zealand that’s worth the adventure. The Te Araroa Trail spans the entire length of the country’s two main islands over 1,850 miles (3,000 km). You’ll come across forests, volcanoes, pristine beaches, and vibrant towns on your hiking experience. However, you will need at least 3 to 6 months to cover it all. Go between September and May to make the most of the warm weather.
Image source: michele.cogoi
#26 Arctic Circle Trail, Greenland — 99 Miles
This is a remote trail that traverses the backcountry of Greenland. Spanning a distance of 99 miles (160 km), this journey will help you escape the chaos of daily life and connect with the serenity of nature. You can catch trout for dinner and camp under the stars. The best time to visit is between June and August, and you’ll need 9–11 days to complete the trek.
Image source: xkorekx
#27 Muliwai Trail, U.S. — 18 Miles
The Muliwai Trail in Hawaii, U.S., is recommended only for expert hikers due to its challenging terrain. To conquer the 18-mile (29 km) hike, you’ll have to navigate steep switchbacks and cross 13 gulches. The two-day trek goes through dense forests, where you’ll see icy pools and breathtaking waterfalls along the way. Best time to visit: April and October.
Image source: mauiseatosummit
#28 Waitukubuli National Trail, Dominica — 115 Miles
The Waitukubuli National Trail is one of the longest trails in the Caribbean Islands. Located in Dominica, this 115-mile-long (185 km) trail passes through coastal villages, hills, rainforests, and past rivers and waterfalls. This will be a pleasant two-week hike in nature, where you’ll be greeted by a cacophony of tropical birds and ocean waves crashing on the shore. The best time to go is in the spring, when orchids are in full bloom and butterflies are aplenty.
Image source: joostdewall
#29 Percorsi Occitani, Italy — 72 Miles
The Maira Valley in the Alps is unspoiled by civilization. You won’t find ski lifts or huge mansions on the Percorsi Occitani trail in the Maira Valley. Only small huts made of stones that are in perfect harmony with nature. The 72-mile-long (117 km) valley is full of vibrant wildflowers. You’ll see ibex, deer, and marmots along your walking path. This will be a 9-to-10-day trek that is best taken between June and October to spot the wildflowers.
Image source: Archenzo
#30 Torres Del Paine W Circuit, Chile — 37 Miles
The Torres Del Paine W Circuit located in Patagonia, Chile, is an epic trail that spans over 37 miles (60 km). It’s definitely not for the fainthearted, but if you are up for it, then you’ll be greeted by stunning landscapes, cascading waterfalls, majestic granite mountains, and llamas. You’ll feel like you’re wandering through a real-life postcard! Set aside at least 5 to 6 days to conquer one of the best mountain trails in the world. Aim to go between October and March, when the weather is most cooperative and you won’t have to battle snowdrifts.
Image source: Douglas Scortegagna
#31 Fitz Roy Trek, Argentina — 36 Miles
This rugged beauty is located in Patagonia, Argentina. The air is filled with the melodies of nature, and you’ll encounter several bird species in the picturesque wilderness. The Fitz Roy peak and the stunning rock formation seem straight out of a painting! The best time to visit is between November and April. Plan at least 4 to 7 days to cover the 36-mile (58 km) trek.
Image source: paolaaltoe
#32 Trek To Petra, Jordan — 47 Miles
The city of Petra is full of wondrous sites such as ancient tombs, temples, canyons, and gorges. The Trek to Petra spans a distance of 47 miles (76 km) and will take you 5 to 6 days to complete. Along the way, you’ll witness unique landscapes and historical marvels. Plan to go between October and April to avoid the summer heat.
Image source: Thales Botelho de Sousa
#33 Kalalau Trail, U.S. — 22 Miles
The Kalalau Trail in Kauai, Hawaii, United States, is a visual feast. As you hike through the trail, you’ll be enveloped in the vibrant greenery of the island on one side and lofty cliffs overlooking the sea on the other. It has rugged terrain, so it’s going to be an exhausting yet exhilarating hike. The best time to go hiking in Kalalui is between April and October. 3 to 5 days will be sufficient to cover the 22 miles (35 km) of trail.
Image source: Matt Wright
#34 Santa Cruz Trek, Peru — 31 Miles
The Santa Cruz Trek in Peru is a symphony of colors and textures, showcasing a unique biodiversity and terrain. You’ll encounter shimmering lagoons, rivers, and a beautiful valley. The trail spans 31 miles (50 km) and is relatively flat, allowing you to enjoy it comfortably over 4 days. However, the Punta Union mountain pass will be a steep climb. The best time to undertake this trek is between April and October.
Image source: snowdenbear
#35 Tongariro Alpine Crossing, New Zealand — 12 Miles
The Tongariro Alpine Crossing in New Zealand is a renowned day hike spanning 12 miles (19 km). As you venture along the trail, you’ll see ancient lava flows, steaming vents, crater lakes, glacial valleys, and panoramic views of snow-capped peaks. November to April is the best time for hiking here.
Image source: Luca Sartoni
#36 Gr20, France — 112 Miles
GR20 (Grande Randonnée) is one of the most famous hiking trails in Corsica, France, spanning a distance of 112 miles (180 km). The Corsica Mountains have rugged terrain and this trail is considered quite difficult. The raw natural beauty offers a scenery of towering peaks and lush valleys. You’ll even find swimming holes! The trail will take 15 days to complete, and the best time to visit is from June to September.
Image source: jeroendekleijn
#37 Mount Kailash Trek, Tibet — 32 Miles
You’ll encounter numerous pilgrims on the trek to Mount Kailash in Tibet. No one has ever been known to climb to the summit yet, mainly because it is forbidden in the Hindu religion to climb the holy mountain. However, you can trek to the base camp. It is a modest 32-mile (52 km) climb, but you’ll need 2 to 3 days to acclimatize. The best time to go is between May and October.
Image source: Jean-Marie Hullot
#38 Camino De Santiago, Spain-France-Portugal — 500 Miles
The renowned Camino de Santiago is the final resting place of the Apostle James. The 500-mile (780 km) trek spans across Spain, France, and Portugal and beckons pilgrims from all over the world. This 30-to-35-day exploration will take you through historic sites and picturesque countryside along the Camino de Santiago. Best time to visit: April to September.
Image source: José Antonio Gil Martínez
#39 La Ciudad Perdida (Lost City Trek), Colombia — 46 Miles
The La Ciudad Perdida trek will be an unforgettable adventure through the tropical jungles of Colombia. Along the 46-mile (75 km) hike, you’ll see the ancient ruins of Teyuna (the Lost City), and get to learn about the indigenous culture. Don’t forget to take a refreshing dip in the crystal-clear waters of the Buritaca River! Set aside 4–6 days between December and March for this hike.
Image source: Dwayne Reilander
#40 Mount Toubkal, Morocco
Mount Toubkal in Morocco is one of the top hiking trails for beginners. The trail goes through a zigzag mule path that leads to a green valley. From there, you’ll ascend the towering, snow-covered peak. The hike’s distance will depend on the route you take. However, the climb should be covered over 5–7 days to acclimatize to the weather. Best time to visit: April to September.
Image source: Erokhin
#41 Great Ocean Walk, Australia — 65 Miles
This is one of the best hiking spots in Victoria, Australia. Here’s why: you’ll be crossing creeks, rivers, forests, rocky shores, and coastal heathlands all in one trail! This 65-mile (104 km) journey over 8 days will give you a peek into Australia’s diverse flora and fauna. The best time to visit is between October and May.
Image source: Thomas ENGUEHARD
#42 Southwest Coast Path, England — 630 Miles
This coastal trek in England is quite long at 630 miles (1,014 km). However, it is very rewarding because of its stunning views, such as cliffs, coves, and harbors. Make sure to look out for feral goats in the Valley of Rocks! The trail can be completed anywhere between 2–4 weeks, depending on your itinerary. The best time to go is in the summer months of June to September.
Image source: Jolly Janner
#43 Grand Canyon Rim-To-Rim Hike, U.S. — 48 Miles
There’s no better way than hiking to experience this natural wonder that boasts a tapestry of colorful rock layers and towering sandstone cliffs. Located in Arizona, United States, the Grand Canyon rim-to-rim hike spans 48 miles (77 km). Allocate a minimum of 1 to 3 days for this epic undertaking. The best time to venture to the Grand Canyon is from May to June and September to October.
Image source: Sharon Mollerus
#44 Yosemite Grand Traverse, U.S. — 60 Miles
The Yosemite Grand Traverse in California, United States, is one of the most popular hiking trails. The path is full of towering sequoia trees that lead you through cascading waterfalls, lush green mountaintops, and picturesque meadows. You’ll need 6 to 7 days to cover the 60-mile (96 km) trail. Timing is key to unlocking the true magic of Yosemite. Plan your expedition in the summer months between July and September, when the weather is at its most inviting.
Image source: miche_mosh_shots
#45 Croagh Patrick, Ireland — 8 Miles
Croagh Patrick is one of Ireland’s best mountain trails. This 8-mile (12 km) ascent can be covered in one day. At the summit, you’ll be able to see a clear view of the beautiful Clew Bay. It’s also a spiritual journey for several Christian pilgrims, who make the climb to reach a small chapel of St. Patrick located on the summit. The weather is favorable for trekking between April and October.
Image source: darrenmichaelromeo
#46 Mount Kilimanjaro, Tanzania — 23 To 56 Miles
The iconic Mount Kilimanjaro is Africa’s highest peak and is located in Tanzania. There are 7 routes to reach the summit – the shortest one is 23 miles, while the longest one is 56 miles. Climbers prefer to ascend gradually to acclimatize to the thin air. It will take you 5 to 7 days to complete the hike to reach the dormant volcano. On the plus side, you’ll be able to camp under the stars! This awe-inspiring adventure will take you through alpine moorlands and lush forests. Go between August and October to avoid the rainy season.
Image source: . Ray in Manila
#47 Baltoro Glacier And K2, Pakistan
The trek to K2, the second-highest mountain in the world, is considered dangerous. Only 300 people have made it to the summit so far. The vast trek covers the Baltoro Glacier and is not for the fainthearted. If you are up for the challenge, then trekking through the glaciers and towering peaks will be the ultimate thrill! You will need at least two weeks, depending on the route you take. Plan your journey between June and September for this once-in-a-lifetime hiking experience in the heart of Pakistan’s stunning mountain ranges.
Image source: Zacharie Grossen
#48 Kungsleden (The King’s Trail), Sweden — 270 Miles
The Kungsleden, also known as the “King’s Trail,” is a magnificent 270-mile (440 km) hiking adventure in Sweden. This is one of the best hiking trails that takes you through different scenery covering mountains and alpine terrain. You can choose to customize your journey, as it offers multiple entry points. The best time for this expedition is between July and September. You’ll need 20–30 days to cover the entire trek.
Image source: Shyguy24x7
#49 Chilkoot Trail, Canada — 33 Miles
This is one of the most famous hiking trails in Canada. It was first crossed by traders in the 1800s, and then the Klondike gold rush made this beautiful trail more popular. The Chilkoot Trail goes from British Columbia, Canada, to Alaska, U.S. On your journey, you’ll come across a beautiful Victorian-era church and see the artifacts used by gold seekers. You’ll need 3–5 days to walk through windswept valleys, alpine forest and scale the Chilkoot Pass. The best time to go is between June and October.
Image source: yukon.nomad
#50 Berliner Höhenweg, Austria — 43 Miles
It’s a high-altitude trail located in Austria, suited for experienced hikers. The 43-mile-long (70 km) Berliner Höhenweg gives an excellent view of glaciers and snow-covered peaks. Plan to go for one week in the months of June to September.
Image source: böhringer friedrich
#51 Snowman Trek, Bhutan — 217 Miles
This is one of the best mountain trails in the mighty Himalayas. Stretching over 217 miles (350 km) across Bhutan, the Snowman Trek will take you through the Paro river valley, lakes, quaint villages and the serene Taktsang Monastery. Immerse yourself in Buddhist culture on this scenic trail. You’ll need 3–4 weeks in October for this adventure.
Image source: gnamgays
#52 The Lycian Way, Turkey — 316 Miles
The Lycian Way is a coastal trek across southern Turkey, from Fethiye to Antalya. It’s among the best hiking trails in the world. This 316-mile-long (509 km) walk will give you a spectacular view of the Mediterranean coastline. You’ll also get to explore the site of the ancient Lycian kingdom and view historic ruins. You’ll be able to complete the route in nine to ten days. You can access the Lycian Way all year round; however, you should avoid the hot summer months.
Image source: rheins
#53 Pays Dogon, Mali — About 125 Miles
The captivating Pays Dogon in Mali is considered a jewel of West Africa. It has a blend of landscapes that include hills, cliffs, valleys, and winding rivers. Don’t miss the Bandiagara Escarpment – a sandstone cliff that’s around 500 m (1,600 ft) high. The trek can be completed in 1–7 days, depending on the route you choose. The best time to visit is between October and February.
Image source: lapieuvre83
#54 Israel National Trail, Israel — 631 Miles
The Israel National Trail is like a crash course in the country’s natural beauty. The 631-mile (1,015 km) trail stretches across Israel and takes you through forests, a desert, mountains, and sparkling coastlines. It is considered one of the best hikes in the world. You will need at least 45–60 days to explore everything. Go between February and May for the best weather.
Image source: yoni_shtern
#55 Gotemba Trail, Japan — 12 Miles
The Gotemba Trail on Japan’s Mount Fuji is one of the most famous hiking trails. Mount Fuji has a gentle slope, so climbing is relatively easy, but you have to prepare for low oxygen at high altitudes. It’s a scenic hiking trail, and most hikers prefer to complete the trek overnight so they can reach the summit to view the stunning sunrise. You’ll need two days for this journey. The best time to undertake this 12-mile (20 km) journey is from early July to mid-September.
Image source: maxtuang
#56 Mount Meru, Tanzania — 43 Miles
Mount Meru in Tanzania is the fifth-highest mountain in Africa and is visible from Mount Kilimanjaro. The trek to this dormant volcano is relatively easier than that to the mighty Kilimanjaro. It also comes with a huge perk: you’ll cross through the Arusha National Park, a famous safari location. If you make time on your descent, you’ll be able to see giraffes, buffaloes, zebras, elephants, and more African wildlife. The trek will take four days to complete, and the best time to go is between June and February.
Image source: Yoni Lerner
#57 Tahoe Rim Trail, U.S. — 165 Miles
The Tahoe Rim Trail in Nevada is pet-friendly! You can bring your dogs for this backpacking and camping adventure. You’ll need at least 11 days to complete the 165-mile (265 km) loop around the Tahoe Rim Basin. The best time to travel here is between July and September.
Image source: waka_thisway
