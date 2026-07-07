Ana Kasparian: Bio And Career Highlights

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Ana Kasparian: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Ana Kasparian

July 7, 1986

Los Angeles, California, US

39 Years Old

Cancer

Ana Kasparian: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Ana Kasparian?

Anahit Misak Kasparian is an American political commentator, journalist, and media host known for her sharp analysis and progressive viewpoints. She has significantly shaped online news discourse as a defining voice in digital media.

Kasparian became widely known as the co-host and executive producer of The Young Turks, an online news network she helped grow into a global platform. Her direct communication style often engages millions of viewers.

Early Life and Education

Born in Los Angeles, California, Ana Kasparian was raised in the Reseda neighborhood by Armenian immigrant parents who instilled in her a strong work ethic. Armenian was her first language, and she learned English by watching “Sesame Street”.

She graduated from Valley Alternative Magnet High School in 2004 before attending California State University, Northridge, where she earned both a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and a Master of Arts in Political Science. This educational path later led her to lecture in broadcast journalism at her alma mater.

Notable Relationships

Currently married to Christian Lopez, Ana Kasparian tied the knot with the former minor league baseball player in November 2015. Their union brought together two individuals from different professional spheres.

Kasparian has publicly stated that she does not plan to have children. She and Lopez reside in Sherman Oaks, California, maintaining a largely private personal life.

Career Highlights

Ana Kasparian’s career is defined by her integral role at The Young Turks, where she co-hosts and serves as executive producer, helping build it into one of the largest online news networks globally. Her insightful political commentary has garnered billions of views across platforms.

Beyond her on-air presence, Kasparian’s influence expanded as she became a journalism lecturer at California State University, Northridge, sharing her expertise with aspiring media professionals. She also contributes as a columnist for Raw Story, further diversifying her journalistic output.

Signature Quote

“What I loved about the show was that it was unscripted. It was raw. It was just completely unfiltered.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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