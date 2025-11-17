Hey Pandas, Show Me Your Plushies Or Stuffed Animals (Closed)

Share cute photos!
#1 Snoopy – I’ve Had This Little Guy Since 1972
#2 Broccoli Plushy
#3 Heres Mine (My Fav Is The Mr Sharkie, Left One)
#4 Too Much?
#5 My Favourites!
#6 Also This
#7 Bunky And Bj, Have Travelled Every Vacation With Us For 35 Years. Tbnk – Two Bears, No Kids
#8 Say Hi To Fred :)
#9 A Small Sample. I Have So Many!
#10 Lovers
#11 Who Says You Have To Grow Up?! ^_^
#12 From Left To Right: Belphegor, Calypsa (The Gay Dragon) And Sybil (My Mum Knitted Her!!) :)
#13 Guess My Favorite Animal
#14 Moths, Bears, And Mimsy
#15 My Current Co-Sleeper Bear, Brogan (But I Have Quite A Few More!)
#16 My Little Collection
#17 Daughters Overwhelmed Toybox After Her Birthday This Past Weekend. Taken From A Beanbag Filled With More Plushies
#18 Cute Handmade Rainbow Bear. Special Commission For A Friend :d
#19 I Know It’s My 3rd Post But Here Are Some More
#20 Identical 40 Year Old Bunnies. One Loved A Bit More!
#21 This Is Lambchops, My Dad Named Him After The Puppet. My Sister Got Lambchops From When She Was Around Four I Think, When I Was Born She Gave Lambchops To Me, So I’ve Had Lambchops All My Life And He Is Older Than Me Lol
#22 They Guys In My Bed. A Lot Of Them. 12 To Be Precise
#23 And That’s Just The Few In The Living Room. We Also Have A Trio In Our Car
#24 A Few Of My Transformer Plushies – Star, Swipe, Warp, Tc, Sunny, Op, And The Hatchet
#25 These Are A Couple Of My Favs But I Have Many More
#26 I Bought This Shelf From Habitat For Humanity Specifically Because Of How Many Plushes Are Here
#27 The Green Day Potaytoes
