American Who Has Been Living In The UK For The Last 10 Years Shares Things That Are ‘Still Weird As Hell’ (26 Pics)

by

Welcome to the land of the weird and the beautiful—the ancient sceptred isles, where people drink their beer by the pints, celebrate mysterious Bank Holidays that occur several times a year, and toss their trash out the first time they see a bin. Bins are holy there and the chance to do so comes very rarely, if ever.

But according to Jessica Rose, an American who’s been living in great Blighty for the past few decades, the list doesn’t end there.

Recently, Jessica listed all the “weird as hell things” Brits do in a thread that amassed 64.8K likes and went viral with people praising how spot-on it is. Let’s get ready for the quaint and quirky ride in the land of Britons.

American Who Has Been Living In The UK For The Last 10 Years Shares Things That Are ‘Still Weird As Hell’ (26 Pics)

Image credits: F7wiki

American Who Has Been Living In The UK For The Last 10 Years Shares Things That Are ‘Still Weird As Hell’ (26 Pics)

Image credits: jesslynnrose

#1

American Who Has Been Living In The UK For The Last 10 Years Shares Things That Are ‘Still Weird As Hell’ (26 Pics)

Image source: jesslynnrose

#2

American Who Has Been Living In The UK For The Last 10 Years Shares Things That Are ‘Still Weird As Hell’ (26 Pics)

Image source: jesslynnrose

#3

American Who Has Been Living In The UK For The Last 10 Years Shares Things That Are ‘Still Weird As Hell’ (26 Pics)

Image source: jesslynnrose

#4

American Who Has Been Living In The UK For The Last 10 Years Shares Things That Are ‘Still Weird As Hell’ (26 Pics)

Image source: Luisfdacunha

#5

American Who Has Been Living In The UK For The Last 10 Years Shares Things That Are ‘Still Weird As Hell’ (26 Pics)

Image source: jesslynnrose

#6

American Who Has Been Living In The UK For The Last 10 Years Shares Things That Are ‘Still Weird As Hell’ (26 Pics)

Image source: AmyCohas

#7

American Who Has Been Living In The UK For The Last 10 Years Shares Things That Are ‘Still Weird As Hell’ (26 Pics)

Image source: orionmhall

#8

American Who Has Been Living In The UK For The Last 10 Years Shares Things That Are ‘Still Weird As Hell’ (26 Pics)

Image source: NotEnoughTECH

#9

American Who Has Been Living In The UK For The Last 10 Years Shares Things That Are ‘Still Weird As Hell’ (26 Pics)

Image source: allthingsFoust

#10

American Who Has Been Living In The UK For The Last 10 Years Shares Things That Are ‘Still Weird As Hell’ (26 Pics)

Image source: tommorris

#11

American Who Has Been Living In The UK For The Last 10 Years Shares Things That Are ‘Still Weird As Hell’ (26 Pics)

Image source: jesslynnrose

#12

American Who Has Been Living In The UK For The Last 10 Years Shares Things That Are ‘Still Weird As Hell’ (26 Pics)

Image source: Lizsview

#13

American Who Has Been Living In The UK For The Last 10 Years Shares Things That Are ‘Still Weird As Hell’ (26 Pics)

Image source: jesslynnrose

#14

American Who Has Been Living In The UK For The Last 10 Years Shares Things That Are ‘Still Weird As Hell’ (26 Pics)

Image source: jesslynnrose

#15

American Who Has Been Living In The UK For The Last 10 Years Shares Things That Are ‘Still Weird As Hell’ (26 Pics)

Image source: jesslynnrose

#16

American Who Has Been Living In The UK For The Last 10 Years Shares Things That Are ‘Still Weird As Hell’ (26 Pics)

Image source: jesslynnrose

#17

American Who Has Been Living In The UK For The Last 10 Years Shares Things That Are ‘Still Weird As Hell’ (26 Pics)

Image source: jesslynnrose

#18

American Who Has Been Living In The UK For The Last 10 Years Shares Things That Are ‘Still Weird As Hell’ (26 Pics)

Image source: jesslynnrose

#19

American Who Has Been Living In The UK For The Last 10 Years Shares Things That Are ‘Still Weird As Hell’ (26 Pics)

Image source: jesslynnrose

#20

American Who Has Been Living In The UK For The Last 10 Years Shares Things That Are ‘Still Weird As Hell’ (26 Pics)

Image source: jesslynnrose

#21

American Who Has Been Living In The UK For The Last 10 Years Shares Things That Are ‘Still Weird As Hell’ (26 Pics)

Image source: caitlinmcmullin

#22

American Who Has Been Living In The UK For The Last 10 Years Shares Things That Are ‘Still Weird As Hell’ (26 Pics)

Image source: jesslynnrose

#23

American Who Has Been Living In The UK For The Last 10 Years Shares Things That Are ‘Still Weird As Hell’ (26 Pics)

Image source: jesslynnrose

#24

American Who Has Been Living In The UK For The Last 10 Years Shares Things That Are ‘Still Weird As Hell’ (26 Pics)

Image source: jesslynnrose

#25

American Who Has Been Living In The UK For The Last 10 Years Shares Things That Are ‘Still Weird As Hell’ (26 Pics)

Image source: jesslynnrose

#26

American Who Has Been Living In The UK For The Last 10 Years Shares Things That Are ‘Still Weird As Hell’ (26 Pics)

Image source: jesslynnrose

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Joey Says Goodbye to His Friends and Family
3 min read
Aug, 22, 2017
Five Things You Didn’t Know About The Show Shadowhunters
3 min read
Jun, 6, 2017
World’s First Non-Rectangular Football Field That We Created In Thailand
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
An iCarly Revival Series is Happening at Paramount Plus
3 min read
Dec, 10, 2020
Smothered TLC
Diving Deep into TLC’s sMothered: 10 Intriguing Facts
3 min read
Jul, 9, 2019
Amazing Collection of Star Wars Caricature Art by Loopydave
3 min read
Mar, 19, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.