American Idol: Top 7 Most Successful Artists

American Idol has long become one of the most successful TV shows on American television. Since its debut in 2002, American Idol has produced groundbreaking singing talents that would have probably never been given a global stage.
Ratings of the show have consistently been high and have led to the completion of 20 successful seasons. Its last season aired on ABC from February 27 to May 22, 2022, with Noah Thompson emerging as its winner.
Part of the show’s success is rooted in its concept of discovering unsigned singing talents, giving them a platform, and having the show’s viewers decide on a winner. While there still linger controversies on the authenticity of its phone, internet, and SMS text voting, there’s an irrefutable fact that the show has indeed changed lives.
Although the show’s winners get signed to big record labels with mouthwatering deals, only some of them have been able to sustain the success. Whether as the show’s winner, runner-up, or eliminated contestants, we have seen some of the show’s artists become more successful than others.
7. Chris Daughtry
Net worth: about $8 million
Starting our list of most successful is Chris Daughtry, one of the participants of American Idol season 5. Chris Daughtry may not have won, but he came close enough in fourth place. Taylor Hicks was the season’s winner.
Daughtry came on the show as a former car service worker from McLeansville, North Carolina. Consolidating on his “rocker dad” profile, Daughtry became a successful rock musician. At the end of the season, he set off to form a band named Daughtry.
He and his band are Grammy Award nominees, with albums that have achieved gold and platinum status. The band is currently on tour internationally, and in the U.S. Chris Daughtry has also delved into Hollywood’s movie industry. He was cast as Judas in 2016 The Passion: New Orleans.
6. Jordin Sparks
Net worth: about $8 million
Jordin Sparks was one of American Idol’s most sensational winners. At only 17, Sparks became the youngest ever to win American Idol. She was the show’s season 6 winner. According to Forbes, Sparks’ popular debut single, No Air, sold over 4 million digital copies.
The Grammy Awards nominee has multi awards nominations and wins. She has also delved into movies. She played Sparkle Anderson in her film debut, Sparkle (2012).
5. Katharine McPhee
Net worth: $14 million
Katherine McPhee was the runner-up of American Idol season 5, the same season as Chris Daughtry. With six albums to her name, Katherine McPhee has had a successful musical career since she started on American Idol.
She also has an active acting career, starring in multiple television shows and films. She made her film debut as Paramount Girl in the 2007 Crazy biographical film.
4. Jennifer Hudson
Net worth: $30 million
Fantasia Barrino’s American Idol season 3 win was undoubtedly well deserved. However, when it comes to success from that season, Jennifer Hudson’s astronomical rise dwarfs others. Jennifer Hudson finished in seventh place, but her star was destined to shine the brightest.
Jennifer Hudson is the most successful American Idol artist with a career in movies. She became an Academy Award winner with her film debut Dreamgirls (2006), winning in the Best Supporting Actress category. Ever since then, she has gone on to feature in several movies and won two Grammy Awards.
3. Adam Lambert
Net worth: $35 million
Adam Lambert was an unmissable contestant in the show’s eighth season. Kris Allen may have emerged as the winner, but Adam Lambert’s voice and glam-rock appearance as runner-up would take him further. His first album was a success, obtaining certified gold status. He also got a Grammy nomination for one of the album’s songs.
So far, he has released four albums, with Velvet (2020) being his last. He has also transitioned into television, with The Ten Commandments: The Musical (2006) being his film debut, playing Joshua.
2. Kelly Clarkson
Net worth: $45 million
Kelly Clarkson, the face of the show’s first season, emerged as its winner. Clarkson has been a success ever since she won the competition. The two-time Grammy Awards winner has released nine albums to date.
Clarkson once served as a judge on The Voice (2018–2021) and is expected to return in 2023. She also has a successful show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.
1. Carrie Underwood
Net worth: $140 million
On the top of the list is none other than the show’s season 4 winner, Carrie Underwood. She’s worth as much as the other artists on this list put together. With eight Grammy Awards and multiple other awards to her name, Carrie Underwood is the most-awarded country singer of all time.