‘American Family Road Trip’ Parents Face Renewed Scrutiny After A Disturbing Video Of Dad And Son Emerges: “So Tragic”

JD and Britney Lott, the content creators behind the social media account ‘American Family Road Trip,’ have faced their fair share of criticism over the years for how they raise their children.
The two rose to internet fame by documenting their nomadic lifestyle as they travel from place to place in an RV with eight kids they homeschool.
Back in 2024, they got a visit from Child Protection Services (CPS) over concerns about their youngest child’s health and well-being.
Now, with a ninth baby on the way, a seemingly “scary” interaction between JD and one of their sons has gone viral for all the wrong reasons, with netizens once again questioning the children’s safety.
“So tragic for these children,” one user commented.
Netizens blasted JD Lott for headbutting his young son
In September 2026, Britney shared an Instagram Story showing JD holding a snail crawling on his left hand, with the kids gathered around him and looking at the animal.
At the beginning of the video, JD scolds one of the kids, “Don’t touch his eyeballs. That scares him.”
A few moments later, he can be seen shoving one of the boys away with his head. The child falls back, rubs his temple a couple of times where his father headbutted him, and then walks away from the circle.
The video quickly went viral online, amassing millions of views and thousands of comments calling JD out.
“The kid knew not to show that he was hurt and just to leave the situation. That’s so sad,” one said. Another wrote, “I just know that child walked off to cry and it breaks my heart.”
A third said, “The mask is slipping — The anger all over his face and the clearly clenched jaw… those poor kids.”
“I hope your son’s forehead is okay,” one of her Instagram followers wrote under a different post of hers. “Poor thing – it was devastating to see the video where he was hit by his dad. I am sadly not surprised given that the whole family is isolated from society (school, friends). Now we know why!”
“As a former CPS worker, the fact that none of the other children reacted to it at all is a huge red flag,” said another.
Britney’s response to the backlash further added to the suspicions of child harm
Fellow content creator Hannah Alonzo, who previously shared a deep dive into the family’s content and called them out for “monetizing” their kids, argued that the video suggests the kids are often subjected to similar treatment from their father.
“The kid is just standing there, and the dad, unprovoked, smashes his head into his,” Alonzo said, adding that JD must have
“You can tell that the two boys in the frame — they are gauging their father’s temperament at this moment. They’re wondering if there’s more to come.”
She also shared a few screenshots from other users who messaged Britney about the video, asking for an explanation of the headbutt, and she defended the action.
“He didn’t headbutt him,” Britney replied to one. “He moved him away, yes, with his head, but our son was told not to touch the animal’s eyes, and he did it again, and my husband’s hands were full.”
Alonzo pointed out that JD was using his right hand to simply brace his left, and could’ve used it to gently pull the child away. Others argued that the child JD headbutted was not even the one who touched the snail.
In another DM screenshot, Britney claimed that the boy “never cried” and wasn’t “bruised, bleeding, or hurt,” and that internet users threatening to report the family “over a few-second video is an enormous leap.”
“Her response screams guilty,” one netizen reacted to the exchange. Another said, “She needs to be careful because her denial is also compliance. She could end up losing her children too.”
CPS visited the couple in 2024 over allegations of child neglect
Many netizens argued that CPS should immediately get involved to check in on the Lott children, and this is not the first time something like that has happened to the family.
In 2024, while the family was at a Florida campground with plans to drive to Georgia the next day, JD Lott was contacted by the state’s Department of Children and Families (DCF).
The text message warned him that if he failed to cooperate, the department would enforce a nationwide ‘Order To Take Into Custody’ for his eighth and youngest, Boone, JD told Reason later.
“We have you in our system, and you have to report by the close of day,” the DCF supervisor had said, according to JD. “And if you don’t tell me when you are going to meet with me, we’re going to consider you on the run.”
“It was like a knife to the heart,” JD said.
Given the nature of the complaint made to the DCF, the family deduced that it originated online, specifically from a Reddit account called “Fundie Snark Uncensored,” which previously claimed that Boone had “severe sunburn, jaundice, and was lethargic” upon birth.
The family, their lawyer, and DCF authorities were all present when a doctor at the local hospital evaluated Boone and the other children and found them all in good health. The police allegedly tried to defuse the tension by giving the younger kids a tour of their vehicle and handing out stickers.
“The government has such loose standards that they let people weaponize them,” Lott said. “There needs to be some moderating force.”
“The anger in the dad’s face after hitting him was scary,” one user commented
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