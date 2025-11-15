American Who Has Lived In The UK Shares 10 Differences That Make Them Look Like Night And Day

Imgur user Chimichanga007 is from the United States. They’ve lived in California, Chicago, NYC, have driven across the country 5 or 6 times, and have also stayed in Jersey and Connecticut… But they liked the UK most of all!

Recently, the Imgurian had the opportunity to spend some time in London, between Kilburn and Queens Park stations, and they absolutely loved it. In fact, Chimichanga007 even made a post on the platform when they got back, comparing the two countries. In their opinion, the US doesn’t even come close.

#1

Went to the ER and i got emotional because they treated me like a human being and i wouldn’t go into debt. (Getting emotional makes them embarrassed tho so don’t recommend)

Feeling that’s hard to explain but imagine you know that everyone you know, your neighbours, random strangers, kids, moms, grannys, everyone you see everyday is covered and can go free to a doctor or ER, taking care of each other.

Image source: Chimichanga007, JC Gellidon

#2

Cops that seem like servants not lunatic power trippers (most can’t “accidentally” kill you cuz not packing)

Image source: Chimichanga007, King’s Church International

#3

Tons of paid holiday at every job.

Image source: Chimichanga007, Jonathan Borba

#4

Less expensive and better quality fresh veg and meat

Image source: Chimichanga007, Alexandr Podvalny

#5

Modern and plentiful public transit

Image source: Chimichanga007, Jed Dela Cruz

#6

Public right of way walking paths all over the place.

Image source: Chimichanga007, Gina Santangelo

#7

Free ATMs everywhere. Banks aren’t making loot preying on the poors with fees like USA

Image source: Chimichanga007, Timeo Buehrer

#8

10 dollar prescription drugs.

Image source: Chimichanga007, Sharon McCutcheon

#9

Workers take their breaks religiously (Tea time:D)

Image source: Chimichanga007, Loverna Journey

#10

OTC drugs way cheaper.

Image source: Chimichanga007, Myriam Zilles

