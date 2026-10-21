Amber Rose: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Amber Rose
October 21, 1983
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US
43 Years Old
Libra
Who Is Amber Rose?
Amber Rose is an American model and television personality known for her bold style. She gained widespread public attention after appearing in high-profile hip-hop music videos and modeling campaigns for major international luxury fashion brands.
Her breakout moment arrived when she appeared in the video for the 2008 single “Put On”. That featured performance secured her prestigious modeling contracts and established her lasting cultural presence.
Early Life and Education
Growing up in South Philadelphia, Amber Rose experienced a turbulent childhood during her teenage years. Her parents, Dorothy Rose and Michael Levonchuck, separated early, which forced her to work at an early age to support her family.
Local venues provided her first performing experiences while she developed an interest in fashion. She eventually balanced these early pursuits with creative interests that would later launch her career in television and entertainment.
Notable Relationships
A series of high-profile romances brought Amber Rose frequent media attention throughout her career. She previously dated hip-hop artist Kanye West before marrying rapper Wiz Khalifa, and later formed a partnership with music executive Alexander Edwards.
Rose shares a son with Khalifa and another son with Edwards. She maintains co-parenting arrangements with both former partners with whom she focuses on raising her children while keeping her personal life grounded.
Career Highlights
Rose built a diverse entertainment career across television, modeling, and music videos. She gained national attention in top-charting hip-hop videos before transitioning into television hosting with her own program, The Amber Rose Show.
Beyond broadcasting, she established influential social initiatives and business ventures. She founded the Los Angeles SlutWalk movement to champion women’s rights and authored the bestselling guidebook How to Be a Bad Bitch.
Signature Quote
“I want to empower women to be confident, love themselves, and never let anyone make them feel ashamed of who they are.”
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