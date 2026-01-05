Guy Laughs At How He Bullied Another Guy As A Teen, GF Does Uno-Reverse And Dumps Him On His B-Day

I have often heard people preach that when the “right” person comes along, they won’t care about your past. However, if a partner doesn’t even feel remorse for some awful things they pulled off years back, then the relationship definitely needs to be reconsidered, right?
Even this woman was mortified to learn that her boyfriend was a bully when he was a teenager. What horrified her more was that, as an adult, he still joked about the things that he did. Read on to find out the most epic revenge that she took, which completely “ruined” his birthday!
Today, we dive into a story that has some horrific bits of teen bullying, but trust me, the end is pretty satisfying. When the original poster (OP) was 26, she was dating a 28-year-old guy called Thomas, who seemed educated, sweet, and smart. To celebrate his 29th birthday, he invited her to his father’s country house along with his friends, and that’s where the drama happened.
Things were pretty awesome on the first day, and the poster was quite delighted to meet his gentlemanly father. Come the night of the second day, Thomas and his friends were super drunk when they started spilling the tea about their “teen bullying days.” They were awful to their classmate (Arthur) and brutally traumatized him with what they did.
As though making fun of him wasn’t enough, they created a fake profile of a girl and pretended to be in a “relationship” with Arthur. One day, they also planned a fake meeting by calling him to a faraway place and telling everyone about it the next day. The poor guy was so disturbed that he had to change schools, but Thomas and his friends still laughed about it.
OP was so horrified, she decided to end things with him on his birthday. She played tit-for-tat by making him drive and wait around a lot, but didn’t show up at all. Instead, she broke up and went home! Well, his friends accused her of ruining his birthday. However, when his dad contacted her later, he didn’t say anything about it, as he felt awful because of what his son had done.
Statistics show that bullying is a serious problem in the world. In fact, new data reveals that one out of three teens is bullied worldwide, with more than 32% of boys experiencing it in school, compared to 28% of girls. When you come across stories like this one, the stats are hardly surprising, but the fact that some bullies never grow up is what’s more disturbing.
Sadly, bullying can spark long-term effects that can instantly harm a teen’s mental health. Even experts stress that it can lead to anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, anger issues, PTSD, and even substance misuse in some cases. Research also reveals that teens who are bullied in ninth grade become more pessimistic about their educational and career prospects beyond high school.
It’s awful that Arthur had to go through all this, but to laugh over it as adults shows how little OP’s boyfriend has grown up since his teens. A study also indicates that schoolyard bullies do not outgrow their aggression after turning into adults. In fact, they are four times more likely to be violent towards their partners in the future.
Well, some netizens claimed that Thomas had it coming and even applauded the poster for her revenge. Although not everyone approved of her punishing him for his past, others argued that she taught him a lesson for feeling no remorse and still finding his actions funny. Do you think that the poster did the right thing? We would love to hear your thoughts, so type away in the comments!
