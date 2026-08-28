89 Impressive Things People Forged From Metal That Look Almost Too Good To Be Handmade

All hobbies are great, but some are flashier than others. For instance, we are incredibly envious of everyone who can turn boring lumps of metal into gorgeously artistic and super-functional things. There’s something about hammers, anvils, and tongs that makes us want to move to a tiny village and become the blacksmith there.
To showcase the very best of the metalworking world, we are featuring the coolest works made by members of the ‘Blacksmith’ and ‘Welding’ online communities. If this doesn’t inspire you to reforge the shards of Narsil into Anduril for Aragorn, we don’t know what will!
#1 Hairpin I Made For My Wife
Image source: ZZcomic
#2 I Spent The Last Two Days Making A Steel ‘Breastplate’ For My Cosplay Of Sansa Stark From Game Of Thrones!
Image source: _River_Song_
#3 I Made This Vulture With Some Old Typewriter And Calculator Parts
Image source: Rickdadick450
Metalworking is intrinsically linked to human progress, labor, war, civilization, and technological innovation. In other words, you can’t really think about our history without considering the resources, crafts, and tools that made everyday life possible.
So, working metal is a good way to connect to the very roots of human history. And yet, when it comes to metalworking, it’s a tough hobby to get into. For one, the equipment you need can be expensive. So, it’s best to test your skills out at a class or event to see if the hobby suits you before you dump a whole bunch of money on something you won’t be motivated to do in a few weeks. You also have to think about space for your equipment, all the noise, and potential fire hazards, too.
Meanwhile, if you want to go further than being a hobbyist, you have to realistically look at your professional opportunities. How will you actually make money?
#4 My Brother Just Became A Dad, So I Made Him This Sculpture For His Birthday. What Do You Guys Think?
Image source: together_to_the_moon
#5 My Husband Casually Forged This For Me Today. Like It Was No Big Deal. I’m In Awe
Image source: shaylynn93
#6 I Made This Elvish Lantern As Graduation Project For My Apprenticeship In Creative Metalwork. Cast Bronze Body, Forged Steel Hanger. Enjoy!
Image source: Pixelmanns
According to ‘Clay and Steel,’ some of the most common ways to make a living as a blacksmith involve:
- Creating public art
- Teaching classes
- Manufacturing consumer products
- Crafting blades
- Creating architectural ironwork
- Making gift items and selling your designs on Etsy
- Living as an online content creator
- Forging tools for other blacksmiths
#7 A Skull Mask My Dad Finished Earlier This Week. Client Was Very Specific About What He Wanted So It Ended Up In The Shop For About 6 Months. Well Worth The Time Though
Image source: Son_of_Thak
#8 Christmas Gifts Are Cheap When You Can Blacksmith LOL – Hair Thing For My Mom
Image source: WilliamsDesigning
#9 Forged 65 Roses For Cystic Fibroses
I’ve got about 2 weeks of labor into these things so far.
I’m donating $20 for each rose sold to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. I set out sell 65 by Valentines day but I’ve already doubled that and raised over $2,500 for charity.
This has provided me invaluable proof that there are still a lot of good people out there.
Image source: Regalzack
‘Clay and Steel’ emphasizes how making blades is “probably the most common dream” for individuals who are new to blacksmithing. “So many new students take their first class with the hope that one day they can craft gorgeous knives and swords, retire from their desk job, and live in their cabin making blades for the public.”
The reality is that bladesmithing is a saturated market. You have to be great at showing your uniqueness and value among tons of creators, some of whom aren’t above cutting corners, reducing quality, and lowering prices.
#10 Times Are Scary, Take This For Protection
Image source: GeneralSaxy
#11 Wow
Image source: Stalkertron
#12 Ancient Mew Pokémon Card
Image source: C0ncL
Working metal has its roots in early human civilization, and gold was likely the very first metal used, around 7000 BCE. After gold, Neolithic smiths began working copper, which they used to make some of the earliest metal weapons.
According to Micah L. Issitt, metalworking was simultaneously developed in many cultures. It was a vital factor in developing human society. Initially, metals were only ever found in scarce, scattered deposits.
This all changed in 4000 BCE, when mining was invented. This meant that, suddenly, more resources were available.
#13 So I Realized I Have Not Yet Posted This Here
Image source: C0ncL
#14 Cnc Leftover Used As Man Gate With Stained Glass Medallion
Image source: mccallistersculpture
#15 Forged And Engraved This Matching Set Of Striking Hammers 1 Year Ago Today
Image source: Regalzack
This sudden abundance of resources, alongside craftspeople learning to manipulate raw ores, led to the development of new techniques, such as smelting and engraving.
“Archaeologists believe that smelting (the process of removing metal from its ore) was discovered by accident, as early humans used fire to clean and treat handmade metal tools as well as colorful rocks and stones. Heating raw ore produces small amounts of liquid metal, which can be collected and used by metalworkers,” Issitt explains.
#16 Dwarrow Bladesmith’s Hammer
Image source: Vojtaforge
#17 A Moment To My Best Friend
I made my dog a grave marker. He was the best boy.
Image source: chrisfoe97
#18 Steel Rose I Made Yesterday
Image source: anon
“Egyptians used galena (lead sulfide) to produce liquid lead. By 3000 BCE, craftsmen in the Middle East and Egypt had developed sophisticated techniques for creating gold and silver jewelry. Egyptians also developed techniques for engraving soft metals such as lead.”
The next leap forward in metalworking happened between 3000 BCE and 2000 BCE with the creation of bronze by the Sumerians and Babylonians. Later, bronze was followed by iron and steel, which completely overhauled how tools and weapons were made around the world and across cultures.
#19 ‘Squid At Arms’ – Recent Fun Piece. Mild Steel. Head And Halberd Forged From Sheet And Polished
Image source: LordAdmiralGman
#20 I Made This Oil/Wax Warmer For A Gift
Image source: Th3Doctor89
#21 This Is My First Leaf Pizza Cutter
Image source: puukkohomo
Iron ore purification was first developed by the Hittites, who used heating and hammering techniques. By 1200 BCE, iron weapons were common, and the metal was also used to create farming tools and household items.
In the 11th century BCE, steel was invented by applying carbon coal to heated iron. Later on, Chinese craftspeople created the process of iron and steel casting. As time went on, iron and steel workers became the blacksmiths of Asia, Africa, and Europe.
#22 I Forged 76 Bottle Openers As Favors For My Wedding, And My Now Wife Crocheted Leaves To Go With Them
Image source: grauwlithe
#23 Built Myself A Railing For My Front Steps From Scratch
Image source: SpooogeMcDuck
#24 I’m A Millwright Apprentice. My Boss Asked For A Gate And I Wanted To Be Creative With It. Took About 10 Hours
Image source: anon
Things were fairly quiet on the metal front until the 12th century CE with the discovery of arsenic, and the discovery of platinum in the 1500s.
By the 1700s, technological advancements in steelmaking and new tools for molding and decorating metals led to the development of industrial metalworking and crafting.
Tech innovations like the creation of welding in the early 1800s transformed production capabilities.
These days, metalworking goes beyond industry and also functions as a hobby for many people who want to make art, jewelry, and functional items for their jobs and homes.
#25 Metal Barn Owl Sculpture
Hand made, life size. Forged and welded from mild steel sheet and round bar
Image source: ForgedNature
#26 Just Wanna Share This Horse Head I Made Out Of Scrap Metal
Image source: Rickdadick450
#27 Iron Wolf. Done
Image source: Mad_iron_craft
The ‘Blacksmith’ online group was first forged in mid-2009 to create a space for professional and amateur craftspeople to talk about the “ancient art of blacksmithing.”
Everyone is invited to show off their latest creations and get advice on any problems that they’re facing.
According to the friendly moderator team, everything and anything discussed in the ‘Blacksmith’ group has to be related to forging, smithing, craft-related tools, etc.
Even though everyone is encouraged to boast about their works, designs, and projects-in-progress, you can’t promote your services or brand.
Oddly enough, some people like to take credit for things they haven’t made. Furthermore, if your images remind the mods of items that could easily be dropshipped or imported, your content will get removed. Meanwhile, you might get banned if you can’t prove that you’ve forged something yourself.
#28 Just Finished This Whitetail Deer Sculpture Made Out Of Scrap Metal!
Image source: Rickdadick450
#29 For Those Of You That Liked My X-Wing
Image source: voltron1022
#30 Almost There! Time For Sandblast And Paint. Do You Guys Like The Plexiglass Top?
Image source: BenoitBB
Tell us what you think of these designs in the comments after you’ve upvoted your favorite works!
If you had to pick just one metalworking project, which one would genuinely inspire you to give blacksmithing or welding a try? Have you ever daydreamed about working as a smith in a small village in the middle of nowhere?
We’ll keep an eye out for your comments.
#31 Wanted To Share My Grill I Made For My Welding School We Got To Take Home
Image source: Few_Improvement3469
#32 Old World Map
Image source: C0ncL
#33 Made A Pair Of Whaley Cool Hammers
Image source: Natesforge
#34 Made A Dragon Drinking Horn Holder For A Viking Party
Image source: Tritium_Forge
#35 Thought Everyone Here Might Appreciate This Steel T-Rex Skeleton I Made Summer. It’s Construction From Sheet Metal Panels Tack Welded Together And Built Around A Tubing Frame
Image source: boguard
#36 A Sword I Made
Image source: PVB_Knives
#37 A Friend Saw An “Pizza Axe” On Reddit A Couple Of Months Ago So I Decided To Make One For His Birthday
Image source: Hevyou
#38 My Journeyman’s Test
Image source: Fluid_Finish3602
#39 “Valkyrie” – Forged And Engraved Claw Hammer
Image source: Regalzack
#40 My Friend Dropped Out Of College To Take Up Blacksmithing Full Time. With Just A Block Of Wood, A Block Of Steel, And A Hand Built Oven, He Made This Gorgeous Work Of Art
Image source: anon
#41 Forged A Pair Of Oxy-Acetylene Torch Shades Yesterday
Image source: Regalzack
#42 My 900-Pound Christmas Tree
Image source: Crux1836
#43 Ammonite And Stand That I Forged
Image source: RukaFawkes
#44 The Worst Enemy Of Every Glass Table, A Hand Forged D20 Dice
Image source: Vojtaforge
#45 Hi! I’m A Young South African Bladesmith And I Made This Knife Called African Sunset With Hand Forged Cu Mai Damascus Clad. Thanks For Looking!
Image source: Dessitroya
#46 Made My First Lock
Image source: CoffeeHyena
#47 I Forged A Grumpy Old Guy Wearing A Hat. Let Me Know What You Think :)
Image source: Nedfly
#48 My New Hobby
Image source: paprik
#49 Tiggity Tiggity Tiggity
Image source: Psychological-Idea38
#50 Friend Wanted A Dice Tower For D&d But Didn’t Specify What Material. I Assume She Wanted 1/2″ Steel
Image source: nahte1138
#51 Needed A Chest And Thought I Could Do It For Cheaper… Only Went 400 Over Budget
Image source: Icarus_Downfall
#52 Welded Sheet Metal Lambo
Lambo sculpture made by a craftsman from France. Material: 10 sheets of 3000x1500x1.5 mm steel, 1 sheet of 3 mm steel, a pair of meters of 60.3 mm diameter profile pipe. 336 parts, weight about 500 kg, dimensions L×W×H: 4908 × 2285 × 1133 mm. I didn’t count how many meters of welding, but it was definitely several tens of meters.
Image source: taburkin
#53 Hi, I Build Horse Stalls For A Living
Image source: kheerie
#54 I Finished Up A Diver Today. Maybe I Can Get Some Good Money For This One
Image source: dreadpirate_metalart
#55 The GF Wanted A Frog So I Did My Best
Image source: toasterbath40
#56 My Aluminium Canoe Made From Reclaimed Sheets, One Of My First Tig Projects
Image source: hhisam
#57 Had Some Kids At The Shop Today. They Wanted To Forge A Groot. So That’s What We Did!
Image source: jimmymo5
#58 Took A Class Last Weekend To Make A Frying Pan. I Love This Craft Because It Allows You To Make Nearly Anything
Image source: Effective-Procedure
#59 I Found A Big Rusty Bolt In The Road In Front Of My House So I Forged This Screwdriver Out Of It
Image source: RukaFawkes
#60 My Most Recent Creation !
Image source: Stalkertron
#61 I Made A Giant Safety Pin
Image source: ICK_Metal
#62 At My School The Last Assignment For Every Apprentice Is To Make A Nail For The Tree Of Nails. This Is Mine
Image source: myytgryndyr
#63 Had This Idea Pop Into My Head Yesterday, Had To Give It A Shot. Happy Halloween Fellow Smiths!
Image source: Regalzack
#64 My First Sword, It’s Not Much But It’s Mine
Image source: Captain_Coink
#65 Funky Little Bottle Opener I Whipped Up In A Class
Image source: GeneralSaxy
#66 I Mirror Polished This Hammer, Because I Could
Image source: mortiis4077
#67 Steel Velociraptor Claw I Forged As A Gift For A Friend
Image source: RukaFawkes
#68 Railroad Spike Slingshot With Leather Handle Grip
Image source: RukaFawkes
#69 For Those Who Wanna See Something Else Than A Knife
Image source: 0xac0
#70 Best Commission Ever, I Asked Him To Send Me A Picture Of A Blade He Likes As A Reference. He Draws This On Cardboard Says “Use Cool Steel And Wood Grips” And Pays Me More Than I Asked For Up Front. 1084/15n 150 Layer Random With Red Palm
Image source: justice27123
#71 The Rest Of A Viking Sword: 1090/15n20 & Wrought Iron (Core)
Image source: forjafontenla
#72 Chisel I Made For The Secret Santa This Year! Forged From An Old Coil Spring With A Cedar Handle
Image source: SteelInquisitor95
#73 I Made This A While Back
Image source: BambusleitungTV
#74 If Anyone Wanted To See A Big Hammer Today
Image source: Blacksmith711
#75 Firelink Greatsword
Image source: madgarden
#76 I Forged A Mini Hammer
Image source: longslideamt
#77 First Knife vs. Four Years Of Experience
Image source: Theredwalker666
#78 Just Finished My Anti-Theft Power Hammer
Image source: Puzzleheaded-Two2560
#79
Image source: letsgetnerdy95
#80 A Good Precaution To Have
Image source: NinjaEnvironmental51
#81 Welding For Fun
Image source: voltron1022
#82 Laser Welded Some Face Masks On A Few Quarters. Done With 30g Stainless Wire On A Orion Lzr100 Laser Welder With A 10x Leica Microscope
Image source: zadamer_jewelry
#83 Just Finished Wrapping My White Elephant Gift. Everyone Needs An Angle Grinder!
Image source: Poofengle
#84 Someone Learned To Use A Lathe, Making My Own Tools…
Image source: SandledBandit
#85 Weirdest Thing I’ve Made At Work. Boss Wanted A Tree Made From All The Scrap We Had Laying Around At The Distillery I Work At. Took About A Month
Image source: cowboybythinlizzy
#86 Thought You Guys Might Like This, I Did My Best
Image source: QueenMemeMachine
#87 Type M Axe With Silver Inlays, Wrought Iron And Historical Steel
Image source: Vojtaforge
#88 Lobstrosity, Hand Forged Steel And Brass, 2022
Image source: GeneralSaxy
#89 First Anvil Out Of Railroad Track
Image source: SirOpik
Follow Us