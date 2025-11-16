50 Times People Failed At Photographing Wildlife So Hilariously, They Just Had To Share These Pics Online (New Pics)

Today, we’re going to open a blank page in whatever it is that we knew about photography. Focus? Throw it out. Composition? Never heard of it. Light? Out the window. Timing? Into the bin.

Now, let’s adapt these principles to wildlife photography and here we have it– the internet’s beloved corner on Facebook where people share their failed attempts at shooting animals in nature. “Crap Wildlife Photography” is a community where every failed photograph is celebrated, rather than criticized, so the result is super friendly members (451.3K of them and still growing!) and hilariously entertaining content.

Below we wrapped up a new batch of the crappiest wildlife images for you to enjoy, and after you’re done, be sure to check out our previous features with more spectacular disasters caught on camera here, here and here.

#1 My Photo Skills May Be Crap, But His Posing Skills Are Divine

Image source: Sophie Newcomb

#2 I Tell My Dad About All The Funny Things I See On Here. He Wanted To Get In On The Action. This Baby Squirrel Climbed Up His Leg When He Was Mowing The Lawn. So He Took A Pic With His Phone, Went To CVS And Printed It Out, Mailed It To Me And Told Me To Share

Image source: Jamie Murphy Flynn

#3 2 A.m.—“Someone Is At Your Door” Notification

Image source: Shannon Epperson

#4 Well Hi!

Image source: Dani Goodlett

#5 This Is A Pic Of A Vine Snake, Taken By A Friend Of Mine

Image source: Sherrie Moss

#6 I Did Not Take This Picture However I **am** The Woman On The Shore Appearing To Be Handing Off Something To A Prehistoric Era Seagull

Image source: Paula Northway Poland

#7 You’ve Heard Of The Blue Bird Of Happiness? This Ain’t Him

Image source: Clarette Ziesman

#8 Black Buzzards On Tombstones On A Foggy Morning

Image source: Gary D. Ward

#9 Just A Bear Waiting For A Tasty Dumpster Deposit

Image source: Valerie Crow

#10 This Dragonfly Found A Comfy Spot To Rest

Image source: Joanna Rhodes

#11 Saw The Cutest Critter On My Window. Tried To Get A Good Shot, But They All Just Made Me Giggle

Image source: Dixie Poe Brooks

#12 Yes! Yes! Pollinate Me, Baby!

Image source: Josephine K. Parrilli

#13 Abrakadabra!!!

Image source: Pat Allegro-Smith

#14 We Had A Quick Trip To Scotland And We Saw Some Red Deer. There Was A Magnificent Stag. Behold

Image source: Amber Lynn Daniels

#15 Clearly, “Front Facing” Is Not The Best Way To Capture A Great Egret!

Image source: Erica Shows

#16 Snapped The Shot Just In Time

Image source: Teresa Brummer

#17 Got Up In The Middle Of The Night To Pee When I Heard Someone Singing The Song Of Their People

Image source: Hayley Culverwell

#18 If You’re Wondering What A Bumble Bee Trail Looks Like On The Hood Of A Car That Has Dew On It… Here Ya Go

Image source: Alice Penix

#19 Ride ‘Em, Cowboy!

Image source: Cynthia Lanoue

#20 I Call It “Raccoons At Dawn”

Image source: Nancy Utz

#21 I’ve Never Felt So Judged In My Life

Image source: Danielle Blavat

#22 This Melancholy Great Blue Heron Was In No Mood For Small Talk, Or Photography

Image source: Gary Holmes

#23 The Alaska Hummingbirds Are Huge This Year

Image source: Zane Jones

#24 My Artistic Snail Is Back! And He Brought A Friend To Help Out!

Image source: Jamie Sims

#25 This Idiot Was On The Side View Mirror Goin 60 Mph, And Obviously I Let Him In. He Sat Like This, By Himself, For 20 Mins Till We Got Home And Were Able To Get Him Back Outside

Image source: Karrah Crain

#26 Me: Look At That Pretty Sunrise… Squirrel: Hold My Beer!

Image source: Barbi Caruso

#27 Got This Gorgeous Shot Of A Snowy Egret… Aren’t You All Jealous?

Image source: Ruthie Quilts

#28 Other Countries: Majestic Native Wildlife New Zealand Wildlife:

Image source: Briar Kennedy

#29 An Elk Said Hi To Me Today

Image source: ScottandKelly Dean

#30 I Was Minding My Own Business Eating My Own Chips

Image source: George Williams

#31 Do You Think I Should Warn My Neighbours?

Image source: Jo Stanser-Collins

#32 When You’re Trying To Get A Nice Photo And The Subject Won’t Take It Seriously

Image source: Ciji Birch

#33 I Have To Put Up With This Every Day

Update: that’s not my car, he’s peeping over from the neighbours garden. Just felt the need to add that.

Image source: Al Coe

#34 Not Something You See Every Day Driving Down The Road

Image source: Sheila Attia

#35 This Is Fred. When You Order Food From The Wendy’s, Fred Sits On Your Car And Stares At You, Hoping You’ll Toss Him A Fry (We Didn’t, So He Pooped On My Hood)

Image source: Amanda Stanford

#36 On My Driveway. Literal Wildlife [Pooping]

Image source: Chris Nickerson

#37 Whaddup? My Hubby Took This Photo Of A Lightning Bug And I Thought It Was So Cute!

Image source: Kristin 'Kriss' Leftwich

#38 I’ve Always Wanted To Take A Photo Of A Majestic Bull Moose. Maybe This One Isn’t It

Image source: Chris Polozola Roth

#39 And We’re Outta Here

Image source: Jennifer St Pierre

#40 He Croaked, By That I Mean He Was Croaking While He Was Doing This. Then He Just Flipped Over And Swam Away

Image source: Jonathan C Cook

#41 My First Shot Of A Bald Eagle

Image source: Bryan Skiffington

#42 Solicitous Squirrel

We have a squirrel around our condo that we catch acting human. He stands on his back legs, almost tips his head like he’s saying sup? At times. One day my man saw him eating a nut standing in his back legs with an arm over his belly. We’ve laughed and talked for a year about this squirrel. Then this week I’m walking my 17yo rescue without phone and see this squirrel propping one leg on metal pole and other leg spread wide staring me down. I start laughing and was like the one time i don’t have camera. Dog finishes, clean up and head in for phone as he was still on fence like this. That being said… As I approach and zoom in to take pics, he totally starts hamming it up. He seriously stares me down and as i get close he throws an arm over the fence like he’s saying “how you doin?” “Like what you see!?” I have been laughing all week so without further ado here is my solicitous squirrel 🐿 after tbone and a pic before he went full on model lol

Image source: Lindsey Bates

#43 If You’re Going For It, Go All In!

Image source: Leah Scheidt

#44 Whaaaaaaaat? Helmuth Is Screaming But I Don’t Understand Seagull, Can Any Off You Guys Help?

Image source: Gunver Ulrike Lønfeldt

#45 Peeked Under A Rock And This Fish Startled Me

Image source: Riki Lee Christmas

#46 Sitting On The Dock Of The Bay, Watching The Manatees Roll Around

Image source: Niki Marineau

#47 I Think They Nailed The Family Photo

Image source: Heather Lynn Gotti

#48 Shadow Goose

Image source: Amy Owens

#49 Years Of Experience Has Helped Me Develop My Own Photographic Style

Image source: Eric Zeiburlins

#50 I Was Supposed To Submit This Photo To The Beautiful Architecture Photography Group, But It Was Rejected. So Here I Am

Image source: Tan Yong Lin

#51 Can I Interest You In Some Auto Insurance?

#52 My Neighbors Accidentally Domesticated A Squirrel. Taken While They Were Petsitting My Dog!

#53 👁👄👁

Image source: source

#54 Here’s The Summation Of Tourists Taking Pics Of Elk In The Great Smokies.

#55 Is It A Hippo Or Is It A Beautiful Voluptuous Lady Welcoming The Rain

#56 I Rescued This Little Fella From A Wildfire Happened Last Year In Antalya Turkey. Now He Is Ok

#57 Shanks For The Nut

Image source: source

#58 “Hey, Buddy – Whatcha Doin’ There?”

#59 My Cat Syahs Favorite Way To Sit

#60 Miss Johnnie, Your Birdfeeder Is Empty!

#61 This Vole Turned His Back On Me So He Just Looks Like A Tiny Blob 😂

#62 In Case Y’all Didn’t Know That Gators Like Marshmallows 😅

#63 “Oh, Look. A Deer.” “Take A Picture.” Me:…

#64 Cheese

#65 He Was Hopping Alongside Me On A Walk.

#66 Just A Seal.

#67 While At The Zoo, I Caught A Beautiful Picture Of The Elusive Tasmanian Devil. Please Enjoy My Fine Artistry. (It Looked Better In Person I Promise)

#68 Sure, Admire My Colorful Fur While I Nom This Honey

#69 Deer 🦌

#70 A Leaf Hopper

#71 This Little Guy Had Trouble Making Eye Contact For His Close Up

#72 Not The Black And White Cat That Lives In This Yard. Just A Baby Trash Acid Snacking.

#73 Just A Quick Taste. 🤪

#74 Just A Bird Sleeping Under A Pumpkin. Definitely Not Dead.

#75 Thank You For The Christmas Snack, Hoomins! The Fish Skin Was Delicious!

#76 Cicada Cutie.

#77 Fail Or Not? You Decide Haha.

#78 The Majestic Dolphin

#79 Peace Dude

#80 What You Say?!

#81 Here Is The Snake

#82 Hey! Wanna Hang-Out!

#83 Good Afternoon, Mr. Crow, How Has Your Day Been So Far? *a Crap Photo Of A Dignified Bird*

#84 You See Me, When You See Me!

#85 Just A Snake And A Rabbit I Found At My House

#86 An Icelandic Horse Hamming It Up For The Camera.

#87 My Majestic Cat Queen Beeps (Aka Cybil).

#88 Who Wanna Play Hide And Seek?

#89 This Collage Is An Example Of What Happens When You Think It’s A Good Idea To Put Some Seed Out For The Cockatoo, Then Him And His Mate For The Next Week (In Reverse Chronological Order). Followed By An Awful Photo Of Some Of The 12-15 That Were Patiently Waiting For Me To Wake Up (Meaning Screeching For Upwards Of An Hour Or Two, Much To The Delight Of Our Neighbours). The Photo Only Includes Half Of Them Because Our Half Built Greenhouse Can Only Hold So Many Different Types Of Things That Hold Seed, And Nobody Can Share…

#90 Why All The Humans Walk Upside-Down!

#91 Butter-Dragon (Won’t) Fly!

#92 In This Edition Of Horribly Zoomed In Photos Of Birds On My Half Built Greenhouse, From Left To Right We Have The Magnificent Rainbow Lorikeet, Next We Have The Slightly Less Magnificent, And Far Less Graceful Subspecies Of Rainbow Lorikeet; Lastly We Have A Fine Example Of The Inquisitive Spotted Turtle-Dove.

#93 My Cat Jerry! We Have Three Cats Named Rick, Morty, And Jerry! :) He Is Being Ferocious Rn 😂

#94 My Snail Friend.

#95 Hey You! Wanna See My Face!

#96 Now You See Me!

#97 Mr.rusty!

#98 Aligned!

#99 My Dog River Is So Graceful When He’s Shooting Hoops…

#100 Its Kira. The Unicorn

#101 Just Helping Pick Cherries

#102 What??

#103 Not Daisy’s Prettiest Moment…

#104 Night In The City

#105 Gesundteit!

#106 Stretch That Neck!🌞

#107 8–9–10…. Ready Or Not, Here I Come!!!

#108 I’ma Count To 3…

#109 Zoom Zoom Zoom

#110 My Boy Cash Closes His Eyes As Soon As A Snap A Pic

#111 Trying To Get A Good Picture Of My Cat And Failing Hard.

#112 Paint Me Like One Of Your French Girls!

#113 He Closed His Eyes Lol

#115 Laziest Squirrel In Maine

#118 What? Whose Hair Is Messed Up???

