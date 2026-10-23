Amandla Stenberg: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Amandla Stenberg
5 ft 3 in (160 cm)
$3 million, 2026 est.
American
October 23, 1998
Los Angeles, California, US
28 Years Old
Scorpio
Who Is Amandla Stenberg?
Amandla Stenberg is an American actor and musician known for grounded, compelling roles. Her articulate style and quiet confidence bring authentic nuance to major feature films and independent cinema projects alike.
Stenberg first gained widespread notice portraying Rue in the blockbuster film The Hunger Games, delivering a heartbreaking role that won critical acclaim and showcased her impressive musical abilities as an accomplished violinist off camera.
Early Life and Education
Creative energy defined the Los Angeles household of young Amandla Stenberg. Her mother, Karen Brailsford, and father, Tom Stenberg, encouraged early artistic pursuits, leading her to commercial modeling at four and violin practice.
She later attended the private Wildwood School in California. Classroom stage productions and student creative projects sharpened her performance skills, cementing a determination to pursue professional acting alongside musical studies.
Notable Relationships
Over the past decade, Amandla Stenberg has kept personal matters mostly private while sharing occasional public relationships with fellow creative artists. She previously dated musician Mikaela Straus, known professionally as King Princess, and was later linked to singer-songwriter Lindsey Jordan.
Stenberg shares no children and maintains a quiet personal life outside of public appearances. She continues to focus primarily on creative endeavors and advocacy work in the arts.
Career Highlights
Stenberg earned praise for playing Star Carter in the acclaimed film drama The Hate U Give, winning an NAACP Image Award. She previously captured global attention as Rue in The Hunger Games and led the romance adaptation Everything, Everything.
Expanding into major television franchises, she headlined the Star Wars series The Acolyte in a demanding dual role. Her screen portfolio also features the comedy horror film Bodies Bodies Bodies and the Paris-set drama series The Eddy.
Beyond screen roles, Stenberg recorded songs for film soundtracks and earned honors from the Critics Choice Awards and Teen Choice Awards, cementing her reputation as a versatile talent in modern entertainment.
Signature Quote
“I think that representation is critical because it validates your existence.”
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