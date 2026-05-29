40 Wholesome Comics By Josie Doodles That Turn Emotions Into Tiny Watercolor Characters

Some comics do not need elaborate scenes or many words to say something meaningful. Josie Doodles creates soft, minimalist illustrations in which tiny, colorful characters carry surprisingly big emotions. Using simple watercolor shapes, delicate linework, and handwritten text, the Sydney-based graphic designer turns everyday feelings into gentle visual stories about friendship, support, insecurity, love, healing, and the small emotional battles people quietly face.
What makes her work so charming is how simple it looks at first glance. A blue circle, an orange blob, a tiny heart, or a messy thought bubble can suddenly become a whole story about being understood, comforted, or learning to be kinder to yourself. Through her comics, Josie creates warm and quietly comforting moments that remind readers that even messy feelings can be met with softness.
Bored Panda also got in touch with Josie to learn more about how her doodles first came to life, so scroll down to read the full interview and see some of Josie Doodles’ wholesome comics, and don’t forget to vote for the ones that feel most relatable.
More info: Instagram | josieeadie.com | Facebook
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Image source: josie.doodles
When asked how Josie Doodles began and what inspired the little watercolor characters, the artist shared: “Josie Doodles was born out of a desire to spend creative energy away from the computer, since my job is being a Graphic Designer. Around 10 years ago, I had started and stopped several creative hobbies, including making coffee tables from repurposed wooden pallets, designing and sewing modern quilts for young children, and creating hyperrealistic drawings. Those hobbies were expensive and too exhausting to turn into a business.”
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Image source: josie.doodles
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“One day, I picked up some inexpensive watercolors from my local art store and tried not to overthink it. I started painting simple circles. Then I added eyes and a mouth, and it just snowballed from there.”
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Image source: josie.doodles
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Speaking about the gentle and comforting tone of her comics, Josie explained what she usually hopes to express through them: “When I started posting the doodles online, my goal was to share inner thoughts and feelings, both the good and the bad, in a way that made people feel seen and understood, but not as though they needed to be fixed.”
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“The doodles are not there to lecture people or solve their problems. They are simply there to witness the human experience and say, ‘I feel this too, and it’s okay.’”
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Many of Josie’s drawings touch on anxiety, love, support, and self-kindness in a simple but powerful way. On whether these ideas come from personal experiences, she told us: “Most of my doodles come either from my own personal experiences or from the experiences of friends. I can be there for my friends and listen to what they are going through, but then turning their experiences into doodles feels like one of the best gifts I can give them. Sometimes I will also read a poem that resonates with me, and I feel the need to doodle that emotion and bring it to life visually.”
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Image source: josie.doodles
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Finally, she shared what she hopes people feel when they come across her comics: “When people see my doodles, I hope they feel recognized and encouraged to keep their hearts soft, stay curious, and remain connected to their feelings and their community.”
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“In a world that is increasingly online, digital, and constantly rushing past emotions, I hope the doodles help people pause for a moment and feel something familiar.”
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