Hey Pandas, What Kind And How Many Pets Do You Have? (Closed)

I have a dog, a bunny, and a turtle. What about you?
#1
Five American Bullies, two males, three females. One of the males is a double Grand Champion , the other, who is his son, is a Champion.
#2
three cats! I’m starting my career as a cat lady early!
#3
An English Bulldog Girl named Sushi. Our 2nd Bulldog after our beloved “Flannie” passed away in 2018.
#4
I have about 15 cats, basic “alley cats” but they bring me joy and give me a reason to get up.
#5
3 Cows,
2 Cats ( 1 mommy and a kitten)
and 1 dog, he was a cross of a pomeranian and an indie.
#6
11 miniature Mediterranean Donkeys
2 Shetland ponies
23 Pygmy goats
2 Anglo-Nubian goats
2 Border Collies
1 Mi-ki dog
1 Shih tzu/poodle cross
1 Tortoise
9 Ducks (2 Fulvous whistle, 2 Mandarin, and 5 Call ducks)
14 Chickens
1 Bat
We also have a badger set on the edge of our property, and the deer come to visit often, as well as wild rabbits. But most recently, at the beginning of the year, a mating pair of buzzard seem to have taken up residence in our trees (their young seem to have gone quiet now, so I’m hoping they’ve flown the nest and not met a bad end).
#7
I have four pets
two cats, ones a tabby and the other is a Norwegian forest cat (both are rescues)
an Italian greyhounds (also a rescue)
and a lionhead rabbit:)
#8
I have 2 dogs, a Jug (Pug x Jack Russel) called Toby I have had since he was a puppy, and Rocky a mixed breed rescue. Both are 5 years old.
#9
Two cats
or, two fuzzballs of anxiety
or, a cat and a blob of darkness (that’s what the pictures say).
Pick whichever one you like.
#10
A Black Lab, a Golden Shepherd, a Saint Mastiff, 2 cats (one black, one fluffy), a chinchilla.
#11
I have 3 (technically 6):
1 cat (Penny, female 10 y/o tabby)
1 lizard (Raptor, male 3 y/o leopard gecko)
1 frog (MC Hopper (like MC Hammer), male 4 y/o green tree frog)
3 snails (unnamed and might not count, since they clean the algae in the terrarium, a 7 y/o nerite snail and a couple of 8 m/o spiral snails)
#12
4 bunnies and a couple of Guinea fowl. You guys probably have seen my bunnies around BP :)
