“Too Many Questions Unanswered”: 36 Promising TV Series That Left Fans Disappointed

There are some shows that instantly hook audiences. Breaking Bad, Lost and Game of Thrones are a few of the most popular television shows of all time, and they each managed to reel viewers in from the very first episode. But unfortunately, not every series that starts off with a bang manages to keep that momentum up all the way to the finale.
Below, you’ll find a list that Bored Panda compiled, using data from Episode Hive, featuring shows that started on a high note but started to leave a bad taste in viewers’ mouths in their final seasons or episodes. We hope you enjoy scrolling through and finding out how audiences ranked each episode of these series, and keep reading to find a conversation with Thomas Barlow, creator of Episode Hive!
#1 Game Of Thrones (2011-2019)
Strong Start: “Game of Thrones” began with intricate storytelling, deep character development, and a richly detailed world, becoming a cultural phenomenon.
Weak Ending: The final season, especially the last few episodes, was criticized for rushed storylines, character arcs that felt unearned, and a conclusion that left many fans unsatisfied.
#2 How I Met Your Mother (2005-2014)
Strong Start: This sitcom was beloved for its innovative storytelling, humor, and relatable characters, especially the chemistry between the main cast.
Weak Ending: The finale was widely panned for its abrupt character changes and for the way it seemingly undid years of character development in its final moments.
#3 The Witcher (2019-Present)
Strong Start: “The Witcher” captivated audiences with its high production values, complex characters, and Henry Cavill’s charismatic performance as Geralt of Rivia, quickly gaining a strong fanbase.
Weak Ending: The show has seen declining ratings and mixed reviews in its later seasons, with some fans feeling that it lost its narrative focus and failed to deliver on the promise of its early episodes.
#4 True Blood (2008-2014)
Strong Start: The show was praised for its original take on vampire lore, blending horror with Southern gothic elements, and its exploration of social issues through supernatural allegories.
Weak Ending: The final season and especially the finale were criticized for abandoning many of the show’s earlier themes and for providing a rushed and unsatisfying conclusion.
#5 Scrubs (2001-2010)
Strong Start: “Scrubs” was beloved for its unique blend of comedy, drama, and fantasy, and it was praised for its emotional depth and character development.
Weak Ending: The show originally ended on a high note, but the ninth season reboot, featuring a mostly new cast, was poorly received and seen as unnecessary.
#6 House Of Cards (2013-2018)
Strong Start: “House of Cards” was lauded for its sharp political drama, intense performances (especially by Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright), and dark, Machiavellian storytelling.
Weak Ending: The show’s final season, which had to be restructured following Kevin Spacey’s departure, was criticized for its disjointed plot and unsatisfying resolution, failing to match the intensity and intrigue of earlier seasons.
#7 Lost (2004-2010)
Strong Start: “Lost” captivated audiences with its mysterious island setting, compelling characters, and complex narrative structure that combined science fiction with human drama.
Weak Ending: The finale was polarizing, with many fans feeling that it failed to adequately resolve the show’s many mysteries, leading to a sense of frustration and disappointment.
#8 Two And A Half Men (2003-2015)
Strong Start: The show was a massive hit in its early years, largely due to Charlie Sheen’s comedic timing and the chemistry between the cast.
Weak Ending: After Sheen’s departure, the show struggled to find its footing, and the finale, which mocked Sheen’s character, was seen as a spiteful and disappointing conclusion.
#9 Supernatural (2005-2020)
Strong Start: “Supernatural” built a dedicated fanbase with its mix of horror, humor, and strong brotherly bond between the two leads.
Weak Ending: After 15 seasons, the finale was divisive, with some fans feeling it didn’t do justice to the show’s legacy or its beloved characters.
#10 Dexter (2006-2013)
Strong Start: Dexter was praised for its unique premise, following a serial killer who only targets other criminals, and Michael C. Hall’s performance was widely lauded.
Weak Ending: The original series finale was criticized for being anticlimactic and leaving too many questions unanswered, disappointing fans who had invested in the character’s journey.
#11 The Umbrella Academy (2019-Present)
Strong Start: “The Umbrella Academy” was praised for its quirky characters, inventive storyline, and unique take on the superhero genre, quickly becoming a fan favorite on Netflix.
Weak Ending: While still ongoing, recent seasons have received more mixed reviews, with some fans and critics noting a decline in narrative coherence and character development, raising concerns about how the series might conclude.
#12 Heroes (2006-2010)
Strong Start: The first season of “Heroes” was a massive hit, with its fresh take on superheroes in the real world and its serialized storytelling drawing in a large, dedicated fanbase.
Weak Ending: The series struggled after its first season, with declining quality and viewership, leading to a finale that felt like a whimper rather than the bang it started with.
#13 The Walking Dead (2010-2022)
Strong Start: “The Walking Dead” was praised for its intense drama, strong characters, and its ability to mix horror with human emotion.
Weak Ending: As the show progressed, viewership declined due to repetitive storylines and character decisions. The final episodes received mixed reviews, with some fans feeling the ending didn’t live up to the show’s earlier seasons.
#14 American Horror Story (2011-Present)
Strong Start: Each season of “American Horror Story” introduced a fresh and intriguing concept, with the first few seasons, particularly “Murder House” and “Asylum,” receiving widespread acclaim.
Weak Ending: While the anthology format allows for varied storytelling, some later seasons, such as “Roanoke” and “Apocalypse,” were criticized for convoluted plots and lackluster conclusions, leaving some storylines unresolved.
#15 13 Reasons Why (2017-2020)
Strong Start: The first season was praised for its bold and unflinching portrayal of sensitive topics like suicide and bullying.
Weak Ending: Later seasons were seen as unnecessary, and the show was criticized for its handling of certain issues, leading to a finale that many felt was drawn out and unsatisfying.
#16 Glee (2009-2015)
Strong Start: “Glee” was celebrated for its energetic musical numbers, diverse cast, and its positive portrayal of LGBTQ+ characters.
Weak Ending: The later seasons struggled with inconsistent writing and character development, and the finale was seen as a lackluster end to a once-popular show.
#17 Westworld (2016-Present)
Strong Start: The first season of “Westworld” was praised for its complex narrative, philosophical themes, and high production values, quickly becoming a critical and popular hit.
Weak Ending: Subsequent seasons were seen as overly complicated and lacking the emotional depth of the first, leading to a decline in viewership and critical reception.
#18 The X-Files (1993-2018)
Strong Start: The early seasons of “The X-Files” were groundbreaking, blending horror, sci-fi, and procedural drama in a way that captivated audiences.
Weak Ending: The original series finale, and later the revival’s finale, were criticized for leaving many questions unanswered and not providing a satisfying closure to the overarching mythology.
#19 The 100 (2014-2020)
Strong Start: “The 100” was initially praised for its dark and gritty take on post-apocalyptic survival, with morally complex characters and unpredictable plot twists.
Weak Ending: The final season was criticized for inconsistent character arcs and a confusing, unsatisfying finale that didn’t live up to the show’s earlier promise.
#20 Pretty Little Liars (2010-2017)
Strong Start: The show drew in a large, devoted fanbase with its intriguing mystery, relatable characters, and constant twists and turns.
Weak Ending: As the series progressed, the plot became increasingly convoluted, and the final reveal of the main antagonist was widely panned by fans, leaving many unsatisfied.
#21 Killing Eve (2018-2022)
Strong Start: “Killing Eve” was initially praised for its fresh take on the spy thriller genre, with strong performances by Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, and a compelling cat-and-mouse dynamic.
Weak Ending: The later seasons were criticized for declining quality and inconsistent writing, and the series finale was seen as a disappointing end to a show that had started with so much promise.
#22 Once Upon A Time (2011-2018)
Strong Start: “Once Upon a Time” was initially praised for its imaginative blending of classic fairy tales with modern-day storytelling, captivating audiences with its unique premise.
Weak Ending: The later seasons suffered from repetitive plotlines and declining viewership. The finale was criticized for being rushed and failing to provide a satisfying conclusion to the complex narrative.
#23 Riverdale (2017-Present)
Strong Start: “Riverdale” attracted a large audience with its dark, edgy reimagining of the Archie Comics characters, combining teen drama with murder mystery.
Weak Ending: As the series progressed, it became known for increasingly bizarre and outlandish plot twists, with many fans feeling that the show lost its way, especially in its later seasons.
#24 Weeds (2005-2012)
Strong Start: “Weeds” was initially celebrated for its sharp writing and the way it tackled suburban life and the drug trade with dark humor and wit.
Weak Ending: The later seasons were seen as repetitive, and the finale was criticized for not giving a fitting conclusion to the characters’ stories.
#25 House (2004-2012)
Strong Start: “House” was praised for Hugh Laurie’s brilliant performance as the misanthropic Dr. Gregory House and its unique take on the medical drama genre.
Weak Ending: The final seasons were seen as repetitive, and the series finale was criticized for its sudden shift in tone and the ambiguous fate of the main character.
#26 Under The Dome (2013-2015)
Strong Start: Based on Stephen King’s novel, “Under the Dome” began with strong ratings and intrigue, with a mysterious premise about a small town suddenly cut off from the rest of the world by a giant, transparent dome.
Weak Ending: The show quickly lost its way, with increasingly absurd plot twists and inconsistent character development. The finale was widely criticized for being a chaotic and unsatisfying conclusion to a show that started with so much potential.
#27 Gossip Girl (2007-2012)
Strong Start: The show quickly became a hit for its glamorous portrayal of Manhattan’s elite, with a mix of drama, romance, and mystery.
Weak Ending: The series finale, especially the reveal of Gossip Girl’s identity, was criticized for being nonsensical and out of character, disappointing many longtime fans.
#28 Shameless (US) (2011-2021)
Strong Start: “Shameless” was initially praised for its raw, unflinching portrayal of a dysfunctional family in Chicago, with a strong balance of drama and dark comedy.
Weak Ending: The final season was criticized for losing its edge, and the series finale left many feeling that it didn’t provide a satisfying conclusion to the characters’ stories.
#29 Falling Skies (2011-2015)
Strong Start: This sci-fi series started strong with a unique premise involving a post-apocalyptic alien invasion and received praise for its action and character development.
Weak Ending: The final season and series finale were criticized for being rushed and failing to live up to the potential of the show’s earlier seasons, leaving many storylines unresolved.
#30 The Vampire Diaries (2009-2017)
Strong Start: “The Vampire Diaries” quickly became a hit with its compelling mix of supernatural drama, romance, and suspense, particularly in its early seasons.
Weak Ending: The final season was criticized for inconsistent writing and character development, and the finale, though emotional for fans, was seen as underwhelming and somewhat predictable.
#31 Suits (2011-2019)
Strong Start: “Suits” was well-received for its sharp writing, charismatic characters, and the engaging dynamic between the two leads, quickly becoming a fan favorite.
Weak Ending: As the series progressed, the departure of key characters and repetitive storylines led to a decline in quality. The finale, while wrapping up the main arcs, was seen by some as lacking the excitement of earlier seasons.
#32 The O.C. (2003-2007)
Strong Start: “The O.C.” became a cultural phenomenon with its mix of teen drama, humor, and memorable characters, quickly gaining a dedicated fanbase.
Weak Ending: The show’s later seasons saw a decline in quality, and the finale was considered by many to be underwhelming compared to its strong start.
#33 True Detective (2014-Present)
Strong Start: The first season of “True Detective” was hailed as a masterpiece, with strong performances by Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, and a gripping, atmospheric narrative.
Weak Ending: While the first season itself had a polarizing finale, subsequent seasons failed to capture the magic of the first, leading to a decline in viewership and critical reception.
#34 The Man In The High Castle (2015-2019)
Strong Start: This alternate history drama was praised for its intriguing premise, high production values, and strong performances, particularly in its first two seasons.
Weak Ending: The final season was criticized for its rushed pacing and for not fully exploring the complex themes the series had set up, resulting in a finale that disappointed many fans.
#35 Big Little Lies (2017-2019)
Strong Start: The first season was highly acclaimed for its strong performances, particularly by Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, and Laura Dern, and its gripping, suspenseful plot.
Weak Ending: The second season, while still well-acted, was seen as unnecessary, and the finale left some viewers feeling that it didn’t live up to the high standard set by the first season.
#36 Battlestar Galactica (2004-2009)
Strong Start: The reimagined “Battlestar Galactica” was praised for its mature, complex themes and its gritty, realistic take on science fiction.
Weak Ending: The finale was controversial due to its religious overtones and perceived lack of resolution for many of the show’s key mysteries, leaving fans divided.
