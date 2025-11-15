Hey Pandas, What If Game Characters Could See The Players Who Were Controlling Them? (Closed)

Imagine playing your favorite game (for me, it’s Legend of Zelda BoTW). You wouldn’t ever think of the character knowing you, or maybe what you are like…but what if they were able to know what you look like, or simply your personality? Or however you conceive the question, what do you think? Please keep answers relevant and appropriate.
#1
If you were about to make a mistake they, would say your name and tell you, that you are about to make a mistake.
#2
I feel like they would be better at PvP but get bored a lot. For example; Steve from MC when you go mining. He just mines. Until you stop mining. The characters would be so disappointed at who was controlling them. Like a 5yo playing COD. Little kids playing things they shouldn’t be.
#3
They tell me that I funking suck at this game. Friday Night Funkin´
#4
me: *going up to shaterback point for the 71st time*
link: “can we do somthing else now, you know i cant fight that thing”
me: *dosent listen*
link: “come on man, we can get some shock arrowes in gerudo town!”
me: *silence*
*we arive*
*lynel kills link*
*repete*
#5
My Rpg characters would be pretty mad because I spend a long time messing around with stuff. Punching chairs, looking at rocks etc.
#6
Steve would be very very disappointed in my building skills and how I look…
#7
They would take their weapons, jump out of the screen and take over the world!
#8
They’s see a tired, black haired, kid playing splatoon at 3 am with school the next day.
#9
¨ no-a witnesses!¨ Mario
#10
Hey! Look at this loser! He sits here for all his free time and has no friends! Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahah! Loser!
