“What’s Something ‘Low Effort, High Reward’ You Wish More People Knew About?” (30 Answers)

People tend to underestimate things that come their way the easy way, or without any extreme effort. Be it things, education, skills or something related to our health – incredible efforts or big money spent on it increase its value in our eyes. But how true is this?
No, in some cases – for example, when it comes to education, high costs are mostly justified. You will not find, for example, courses on YouTube comparable to Harvard or MIT. But in everyday life, it’s quite possible to significantly improve your life with really low efforts. So our new selection of facts and stories is dedicated to such pieces of advice.
Walking daily. Even just 10 minutes in the morning helps a lot.
Calling your 80plus year old parents just to say hi and end with love ya guys.I work in a retirement home for last 16 years and this makes there day.
Sunscreen and a hat works better than a $300 skincare routine.
Drink enough water daily.
I find it really rewarding giving people genuine compliments. Often I’ll think, Oh that person always dresses nicely when I see them, or, her nail polish is really cute, and i used to just think this and move along. Lately, I’ve been telling people if I think something nice about them and you’d be surprised how genuinely happy it can make people.
We were shopping at this big outlet mall and there was a nice but pretty unhappy looking lady (in the States people smile a lot but not so much in this part of Europe; i understand that but this wasn’t a case of that, really, she looked like she might be having a bad day) helping us. While she was packaging up the purchase I noticed her nails were really cute and, though I was kind of intimidated to say something (I try to mind my business here in case my small talk is unwanted lol), I said, “I like your nails, your nail polish, it’s so cute.” Her whole demeanor changed, it was like a dark cloud lifted from her face. She smiled and held up her hands to show me and said, “I did them myself!” I said, “really? It looks so good and it’s like Easter colors” (this was before Easter). She was so happy, “Yes! I did them for Easter!” When we left the store she still looked happy and it felt so nice to me to think i made someone smile even if it was just for a moment.
Put stuff in their place immediately after using. Dishes in the dishwasher. Dirty clothes on the hamper. Snacks in the pantry. Takes a few seconds and decreases the mess exponentially.
Flossing once a day.
It takes like 2 minutes, but the long-term payoff in dental health, fresh breath, and avoiding painful (and expensive) procedures is massive. Plus, it makes your dentist way nicer to you.
Kindness.
Brush your d**n teeth!
Setting up autopay for bills
saves time and avoids late fees.
7 minute stretching routine when you wake up and before you go to bed. Stretching is an extremely underrated type of exercise that can drastically affect how well your body moves without pain, especially as you get older.
Stand straight
You will inspire confidence.
Doing the dishes and cleaning up the kitchen, every time you’ve eaten food.
I’ve made it a habit, and it’s so nice that I can just go to my clean kitchen and start cooking, or make me a sandwich, whenever I feel like it.
I’ve begun cleaning while I cook, that limits the piles of dirty cooking gear afterwards, making the cleanup a lot easier and faster.
Working out, even for 10-20 mins every 2 days is enough to keep you in a better condition than the average person.
Investing early. Even small amounts grow into something huge if you just leave them alone. Compound interest is the ultimate “set it and forget it” cheat code. I wish I would’ve started earlier.
Making bread or, in general, your own baked goods. So much better than what you get in a package (in taste and quality) and not as hard as people think.
Get enough sleep.
Meditation. Once you get the hang of it it transforms you and your life.
Just 10 minutes a day will make a big noticeable difference within weeks.
Some basic DIY. The savings are insane, the satisfaction is immense.
Shutting the f**k up.
I live in Indiana and had kids in my 20s. I took online classes at community college with PELL grants for 2 years. While working. I didn’t get a degree but I looked at what certificate I could get related to my day job. I worked at a warehouse. Got a certificate in Supply Chain Management and Logistics. I’ve gotten two promotions since then at the same company. I mailed my transcript to corporate HR and my profile in the system gives me credit for basically having a degree when I apply for jobs. I work in the office now doing inventory on spreadsheets and records etc.
Compound interest.
Delayed gratification.
Installing a bidet.
Putting money in a Roth IRA while you are under 40 years old and leave it be. Just put it in a stock index fund, nothing fancy needed. Compound interest and passive income are about as low effort, high reward you will ever get.
Not drinking will improve your life so much.
Using people’s names to get them to like you.
Flowers. A bunch of flowers is such a high impact romantic gesture that costs so little.
Automated low cost index fund investing.
If something takes less than 2 minutes to do, just do it. You’ll feel better when it’s done.
