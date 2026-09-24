Amanda Bynes Hit With Damning Criticism Over Her New Fashion Brand’s Purse Designs: “Who Is Buying These?”

Amanda Bynes is facing divisive reactions after showing off the newest bags from her fashion brand, New York $peed.
The former child star shared two designs, including the “goth bagg” and “prince$$ bag,” but viewers were far from impressed with the price or how the purse looked.
“Who is buying these?” one person asked, while another questioned how Bynes could justify the price.
At the same time, other fans defended the actress-turned-designer and said they loved what she was creating.
Amanda Bynes faced severe criticism after launching two new bags from her new fashion line
On September 24, Bynes shared two separate Instagram posts showing the latest additions to New York $peed.
In the first video, she stood in her kitchen holding a black-and-pink purse with chain straps. She called the design the “goth bagg,” and it sells for $218.
“Play d*ad • the next bag drop,” she wrote in the caption while directing followers to the brand’s website.
Soon after, she posted another look from inside the car.
This time, she showed a sparkly pink, slouchy purse called the “prince$$ bag”. It also costs $218.
Bynes kept the caption short, writing, “say less.”
The two bags quickly became the subject of discussion online, as netizens questioned whether the design was worth the price
Several users questioned why the bags cost $218 when they felt the designs did not look high-end.
“$218 in this economy for such a low-quality bag is insane… How can you even justify charging this much,” one person wrote.
Another asked, “How are you justifying the cost?”
Someone who wanted to support Bynes was also surprised by the price, writing, “Really wanted to support my girl on this, but $218 is wild, Mandy.”
Another person said the whole thing was confusing, especially after visiting the website and seeing the $218 price tag.
Others went after the actual appearance of the bags.
“This is so cheap looking,” one comment read, while another compared the design to a strange mix of luxury fashion labels, writing, “It’s giving Yeezy Balenciaga Schiaparelli collab.”
Some viewers were more specific about what they thought needed improvement.
“They need a little bit more structure, Amanda; that’s all they need: an inner lining and a little bit more structure and then they’ll be k*ller,” one person suggested.
Another criticized the stitching, saying, “The stitching is shocking for a supposedly ‘high-end’ bag.”
A third commenter claimed the bags looked unfinished, writing that the stitching appeared loose and that threads were visible.
The reaction was not entirely negative, as some followers were excited about Bynes’ designs
Some followers loved the unusual, soft-looking designs and encouraged Bynes to keep going with the brand.
“Honestly, I’m obsessed with this bag! It’s liquid, flows like water,” one person wrote.
Another called the project deserving of support and said they hoped the brand would become a major success.
“Yo! This bag is so busted that it is f*cking dope! Great work, Girlie,” another supporter commented.
Someone else wrote, “That bag is gorgeous! Wishing you the best with everything you do.”
The support even extended beyond individual shoppers. One person asked whether Bynes sold wholesale to independent small businesses because they wanted to stock the bags at their shows.
Bynes’ latest bags drop is not a sudden project, as she first teased New York $peed months ago
Bynes first began teasing her fashion business in June through a series of Instagram Stories.
She showed followers glimpses of a light pink purse, lounge pants covered in repeated “New $peed” text and a mirror selfie.
Her first drop included a purse, lounge pants, and beanies, with an unusual buying option that let customers choose their colorway.
Those earlier pieces were priced between $80 and $120, although they are no longer available on the website.
Then, on July 5, Bynes directly told followers that she was working on a bag line.
“I am so excited about the bag line that I am doing New York $peed,” she said in a video.
She also gave fans a little insight into the creative process, explaining, “We are adding decals; we are using fabrics. It’s a whole vibe.”
She promised to share more as the project developed.
In July, she also showed more bags still in development, including a blue faux-fur design, an orange bag she called “super fun,” and a black ombré faux-fur bag she described as “super cute.”
The New York $peed project also connects to something Bynes studied after stepping away from acting
Bynes announced her retirement from acting in 2010 and later enrolled at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles.
After beginning her studies in 2014, she earned an associate degree in merchandise product development in 2019.
She also previously explored fashion through a 2024 collaboration with designer Austin Babbitt, known as Asspizza. That collection featured Bynes’ original artwork.
Now, she is using that background for her own brand.
Bynes has spoken about the fabrics, decals, and production behind New York $peed, suggesting that she is involved in developing the collection rather than attaching her name to someone else’s business.
Fashion is also not her only creative focus right now.
In April 2026, she released Girlfriend with Zabba and Fenix Flexin through Create Music Group. The song was her first new release in four years, adding music to the creative projects she has been pursuing since leaving acting.
“These are legit designer quality”, one comment reads
Follow Us