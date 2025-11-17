Hey Pandas, Share A Picture That Always Inspires You (Closed)

by

I would appreciate seeing some inspirational pictures.

#1 Terry Fox: Hero Who Ran Across Canada To Raise Money For Cancer Research – 1958 – June 28, 1981

Image source: winnipegfreepress.com

#2 My Wife. My Dog. It’s What I Work For. Nice To Come Home After A Long Day Of Work And See These Two Ladies Waiting For Me. When Having A Tough Day, I Look At This Pic To Keep Me Motivated

#3 So Simple, So Pleasing. I Took This Photo Near Grandjean, Idaho. It’s Been My Screensaver For Several Years

#4 This Little Guy

#5 Congratulations, You Are Now Holding A Duck

#6 This One Just Always Makes Me Feel Good!!

#7 Oscar Wild

#8 My 10 Year Old Daughter Packed A Lunch For My Husband (Her Stepdad) When I Was Working Out Of Town

#9 My Sister, She Was In A Terrible Accident When We Were Young. She Was Not Expected To Make It To The Age Of 30. She Will Be 60 Next Year. Since Her Accident She Has Made It A Point To Live The Life She Wants To Live

#10 This Picture Inspires Me Because It Is One Of The First/Best I Took In My Very First Photography Lesson!

#11 Seeing This Quote Fills You With Determination

#12 My First Drawing

#13 My 67 Year Old Guy Lifted 505 Lbs (Plus The Bar) Hex Bar In A Dead Lift. I’m 74; My Inspiration Is Keeping Up With This Young’un

#14 My Graduation Photo. I Just Graduated Last December And Everyone Keep Saying How Much I Smile In The Photo. After Suffering Anxieties, Depression And Had To Retake The Last Semester, I Am Thankful To My Friends, Families And Those Who Supported Me. And Although I Haven’t Reach My Dream, I Have A Good Job, Supportive Families And Fun Hobbies. I Have Content And Happy Life!

#15 Under The Milky Way – Hope Adjacent To The Border Wall

#16 My Dog Oli Helps Too

#17 When Meeting With My Best Friend

#18 Oatmilk Matcha Latte Always Helps

#19 Sailor Moon, Shes Everything I Strive To Be, I Want To Be Her So Bad

#20 I Call It Flying Into The Sunset

