We Illustrated How Ski Fashion Has Changed Over Time

With the Winter Olympics currently running, I teamed up with ski company Firefly Collection to illustrate these examples of how ski fashion has changed through the years.

More info: firefly-collection.com

1910s – Style over practicality, and only 1 ski pole

1920s – The first Winter Olympics saw practicality become priority

1930s – Aerodynamic skiwear was introduced

1940s – The stylish headscarf was the accessory of choice

1950s – Materials became tighter and lighter

1960s – The sleek movie star look hit the slopes

1970s – Groovy vibes and moonboots were all the rage

1980s – Neon everything was the way to go

1990s – The bright colours and patterns continued into the 90s

2000s – Pastels replaced neon for a subtler style

Patrick Penrose
