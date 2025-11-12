We Illustrated How Ski Fashion Has Changed Over Time

With the Winter Olympics currently running, I teamed up with ski company Firefly Collection to illustrate these examples of how ski fashion has changed through the years.
1910s – Style over practicality, and only 1 ski pole
1920s – The first Winter Olympics saw practicality become priority
1930s – Aerodynamic skiwear was introduced
1940s – The stylish headscarf was the accessory of choice
1950s – Materials became tighter and lighter
1960s – The sleek movie star look hit the slopes
1970s – Groovy vibes and moonboots were all the rage
1980s – Neon everything was the way to go
1990s – The bright colours and patterns continued into the 90s
2000s – Pastels replaced neon for a subtler style
