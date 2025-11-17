Hey Pandas, What Is Something You Achieved Recently? (Closed)

It can be anything from getting out of bed to asking out your crush to being announced ruler of the universe!
#1
I got into my school play! And even with my teacher usually picking favorites (most of them left the school lol) my friends and I all got actually good roles, not bird #3 or villager #17.
#2
I have an A in every class, and I have 100 in biology and a 99 in Spanish, which are my two favorite subjects!
#3
I got a lead role in my school play/musical! (Meg in Little Women) is the biggest role I’ve played ever and I’m so excited but also nervous 😅
#4
all A’s babyyyyyy (grade wise)
#5
Ive finally been able to 4 step in hurdles :D
For pandas who dont know what that means basically i can jump off both my feet when i run hurdles and it really makes a difference when it comes to competing (time wise)
#6
i advanced to the second round of all state choir auditions as a freshman :))
#7
I plowed a field and it was really fun.
#8
I complete the first draft of my Ideology and also built the lego Tantive
#9
I recently achieved my back flip and finished a book!
#10
Uhmmmm… maybe getting student of the month?
