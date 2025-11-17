Hey Pandas, What Is Something You Achieved Recently? (Closed)

by

It can be anything from getting out of bed to asking out your crush to being announced ruler of the universe!

#1

I got into my school play! And even with my teacher usually picking favorites (most of them left the school lol) my friends and I all got actually good roles, not bird #3 or villager #17.

#2

I have an A in every class, and I have 100 in biology and a 99 in Spanish, which are my two favorite subjects!

#3

I got a lead role in my school play/musical! (Meg in Little Women) is the biggest role I’ve played ever and I’m so excited but also nervous 😅

#4

all A’s babyyyyyy (grade wise)

#5

Ive finally been able to 4 step in hurdles :D

For pandas who dont know what that means basically i can jump off both my feet when i run hurdles and it really makes a difference when it comes to competing (time wise)

#6

i advanced to the second round of all state choir auditions as a freshman :))

#7

I plowed a field and it was really fun.

#8

I complete the first draft of my Ideology and also built the lego Tantive

#9

I recently achieved my back flip and finished a book!

#10

Uhmmmm… maybe getting student of the month?

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
121 Hilarious And Butt-Kicking Jokes About The Boss
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
The Story Behind the Dora the Explorer Theme Song
3 min read
May, 7, 2018
Entitled Lady Decides To Bring Her Kids Along On Couple’s Kid-Free Vacation, Gets Mad When Uninvited
3 min read
Aug, 13, 2025
Photographer Travels 30,000km Documenting Soviet Bus Stops And Is Accused Of Spying
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
5 Things You Didn’t Know about the Brotherhood without Banners
3 min read
Aug, 4, 2017
Hey Pandas, What Are Your Top Five Favorite Songs? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.