50 Photos That Provide “Alternate Angles” On Events, Places, And Things You Might Not Have Seen Before (New Pics)

It all depends on your perspective. Changing how you look at things—and we mean this quite literally—can really make you reconsider what you think you know… and spark your creativity while you’re at it.
The r/AlternateAngles subreddit does exactly what it says on the tin, and it does it well. Members of the online community share photos of iconic events and places. However, there’s a twist! The pics are taken from different angles than we’re used to seeing on the news, in history books, and on social media.
It’s a fresh way to look at history, art, and landmarks, and we’re so in love with the very idea that we couldn’t wait to share their best new featured photos with you, dear Pandas. As you’re scrolling down, upvote the photos that impressed you the most, and be sure to go and follow the subreddit to see their latest pics. Forget what you think you know, you’re about to see a different side to everything.
Bored Panda got in touch with the friendly team running r/AlternateAngles for a follow-up interview, and they were kind enough to answer our questions. Check out what a representative of the moderator team told us as you scroll down!
Oh, and what’s this? The previous article Bored Panda put together about r/AlternateAngles? Well, would you look at that? Why, that’ll be perfect if you want a follow-up after you’re done enjoying this list, Pandas.
#1 The 15 Mile-Long Shadow Of Mt. Fuji In Japan
Image source: obviousoctopus
#2 Under A Mushroom Cap
Image source: PatatasFrittas
#3 Forbidden Angle
The worst angle for a picture of a seal
Image source: Jack7074
#4 The Inside Of A Cello
Image source: starwoodpeel
#5 Saturn’s North Pole Is A Hexagon
Image source: ignotuswithapurpose
#6 World, Pacific Ocean View
Image source: Blueblanketboy5
#7 Don’t Know About You, But I Very Rarely See Images Of The Grand Canyon Taken From Right Down At The Bottom. It’s A Very Long Way Down, And In A Sense A Much Longer Way Back Up – That Might Be The Reason
Image source: Craxy-Polly-Sparaxy
#8 Last Photograph Of The Last Run Of Ladder 118 As It Crosses The Brooklyn Bridge… None Of The Firefighters Would Survive
Image source: tenniskitten
#9 Hedgehog Getting An X-Ray
Image source: streepke
#10 The Sahara Desert With A Snowfall On It
Image source: Frangifer
#11 The Two Sides Of A Neon Sign
Image source: JPScurry
#12 Looking Up – The Eiffel Tower
Image source: Quizchris
#13 Great Pyramid Of Giza (From The Sky)
Image source: del_454
#14 Sunset From Space
Image source: valenTD925
#15 A Flying Giant Squirrel From India (Petaurista Philippensis) Caught In The Act On A Sunny Day
Image source: PatatasFrittas
#16 I’ve Never Walked Directly Under An Electricity Pylon Before! There’s Some Brilliant Symmetry
Image source: CondemnedHog
#17 The Iconic Photo Of Michael Jordan Which Turned Into The Logo
Image source: Blueblanketboy5
#18 New York’s Manhattan Without Skyscrapers
Image source: Okama_G_Sphere
#19 Albert Einstein Before His Famous Photo With His Tongue Out
Image source: applejuicegrape
#20 An Elephant Trunk Seen From Below
Image source: PatatasFrittas
#21 News Anchor From The Other Angle
Image source: bkuri
#22 Venice From Above
Image source: idk_what_a_name_is
#23 A Picture Of The Colosseum From The Sky
Image source: matiwi
#24 Penguin Feathers
Image source: imac1987
#25 Mount Rushmore Before The Presidents Were Carved In. It Was Called Six Fathers At This Point
Image source: Craigsandrew
#26 The Oval Office Between Presidents
Image source: fonziefonz
#27 The Sphinx From Above
Image source: Adventurous_Self_995
#28 Cars Never Claimed From Giants Stadium Commuter Lot After 9/11
Image source: ilovebostoncremedonu
#29 Not Sure If This Counts But, The Grand Canyon View From A Plane
Image source: LexiaRaikkonen
#30 Mary Poppins Movie, 1964
Image source: still-at-the-beach
#31 John & Yoko Waiting For The Maid To Make The Bed So They Can Continue Protesting Against The System
Image source: HighMacGuy
#32 Aerial View Of Over 400,000 People At The Woodstock, 1969
Image source: SeasonedTimeTraveler
#33 A Photo Of Central Park During The Great Depression (1933)
Image source: Kaffine69
#34 William D. Nuñez Took This Picture Of Aa Flight 175 On September 11th, Seconds Before The Plane Hit The South Tower
Image source: Kaffine69
#35 A Picture From The Boom Operator Of Me Refueling On My 100th Mission Over Afghanistan
Image source: Kaffine69
#36 Michelangelo’s ‘The Creation Of Adam’ As Seen On The Sistine Chapel Ceiling
Image source: John-Piece
#37 Queen Elizabeth Wax Figure
Image source: brkgnews
#38 Underside Of A Horseshoe Crab
Image source: rfc1118
#39 View Of Taj Mahal From One Of The Corners. Photo By Me, November 2021
Image source: doctorbrunner
#40 Golden Gate Bridge Under Construction
Image source: Blueblanketboy5
#41 C-3po
Image source: AnUdderDay
#42 Ghostbusters Firehouse Cleaned Up
Image source: BallShapedMan
#43 A Mall Christmas Display From Above. Also A Little Funny
Image source: thelaureness
#44 I’d Never Seen This Angle Of The Sydney Opera House And It Looked Different To Me
Image source: OutdoorSandwich
#45 Alternate Hairstyles For Dorothy [wizard Of Oz]
Image source: Okama_G_Sphere
#46 The Space Shuttle From The Top
Image source: InsufficientFrosting
#47 Daft Punk Without Their Helmets On
Image source: TatersGonnaTate1984
#48 A Rare Picture Showing Michael Jackson’s Vitiligo
Image source: Kaffine69
#49 The Mushroom Cloud From An Atomic Test Is Seen From Fremont Street In Downtown Las Vegas, 1955
Image source: Kaffine69
#50 Las Vegas Police Facing Mike Tyson After He‘D Just Bitten Evander Holyfields Ear Off 1996. What He Saw
Image source: SeasonedTimeTraveler
