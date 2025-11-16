50 Photos That Provide “Alternate Angles” On Events, Places, And Things You Might Not Have Seen Before (New Pics)

It all depends on your perspective. Changing how you look at things—and we mean this quite literally—can really make you reconsider what you think you know… and spark your creativity while you’re at it.

The r/AlternateAngles subreddit does exactly what it says on the tin, and it does it well. Members of the online community share photos of iconic events and places. However, there’s a twist! The pics are taken from different angles than we’re used to seeing on the news, in history books, and on social media.

It’s a fresh way to look at history, art, and landmarks, and we’re so in love with the very idea that we couldn’t wait to share their best new featured photos with you, dear Pandas. As you’re scrolling down, upvote the photos that impressed you the most, and be sure to go and follow the subreddit to see their latest pics. Forget what you think you know, you’re about to see a different side to everything.

Bored Panda got in touch with the friendly team running r/AlternateAngles for a follow-up interview, and they were kind enough to answer our questions. Check out what a representative of the moderator team told us as you scroll down!

Oh, and what’s this? The previous article Bored Panda put together about r/AlternateAngles? Well, would you look at that? Why, that’ll be perfect if you want a follow-up after you’re done enjoying this list, Pandas.

#1 The 15 Mile-Long Shadow Of Mt. Fuji In Japan

Image source: obviousoctopus

#2 Under A Mushroom Cap

Image source: PatatasFrittas

#3 Forbidden Angle

The worst angle for a picture of a seal

Image source: Jack7074

#4 The Inside Of A Cello

Image source: starwoodpeel

#5 Saturn’s North Pole Is A Hexagon

Image source: ignotuswithapurpose

#6 World, Pacific Ocean View

Image source: Blueblanketboy5

#7 Don’t Know About You, But I Very Rarely See Images Of The Grand Canyon Taken From Right Down At The Bottom. It’s A Very Long Way Down, And In A Sense A Much Longer Way Back Up – That Might Be The Reason

Image source: Craxy-Polly-Sparaxy

#8 Last Photograph Of The Last Run Of Ladder 118 As It Crosses The Brooklyn Bridge… None Of The Firefighters Would Survive

Image source: tenniskitten

#9 Hedgehog Getting An X-Ray

Image source: streepke

#10 The Sahara Desert With A Snowfall On It

Image source: Frangifer

#11 The Two Sides Of A Neon Sign

Image source: JPScurry

#12 Looking Up – The Eiffel Tower

Image source: Quizchris

#13 Great Pyramid Of Giza (From The Sky)

Image source: del_454

#14 Sunset From Space

Image source: valenTD925

#15 A Flying Giant Squirrel From India (Petaurista Philippensis) Caught In The Act On A Sunny Day

Image source: PatatasFrittas

#16 I’ve Never Walked Directly Under An Electricity Pylon Before! There’s Some Brilliant Symmetry

Image source: CondemnedHog

#17 The Iconic Photo Of Michael Jordan Which Turned Into The Logo

Image source: Blueblanketboy5

#18 New York’s Manhattan Without Skyscrapers

Image source: Okama_G_Sphere

#19 Albert Einstein Before His Famous Photo With His Tongue Out

Image source: applejuicegrape

#20 An Elephant Trunk Seen From Below

Image source: PatatasFrittas

#21 News Anchor From The Other Angle

Image source: bkuri

#22 Venice From Above

Image source: idk_what_a_name_is

#23 A Picture Of The Colosseum From The Sky

Image source: matiwi

#24 Penguin Feathers

Image source: imac1987

#25 Mount Rushmore Before The Presidents Were Carved In. It Was Called Six Fathers At This Point

Image source: Craigsandrew

#26 The Oval Office Between Presidents

Image source: fonziefonz

#27 The Sphinx From Above

Image source: Adventurous_Self_995

#28 Cars Never Claimed From Giants Stadium Commuter Lot After 9/11

Image source: ilovebostoncremedonu

#29 Not Sure If This Counts But, The Grand Canyon View From A Plane

Image source: LexiaRaikkonen

#30 Mary Poppins Movie, 1964

Image source: still-at-the-beach

#31 John & Yoko Waiting For The Maid To Make The Bed So They Can Continue Protesting Against The System

Image source: HighMacGuy

#32 Aerial View Of Over 400,000 People At The Woodstock, 1969

Image source: SeasonedTimeTraveler

#33 A Photo Of Central Park During The Great Depression (1933)

Image source: Kaffine69

#34 William D. Nuñez Took This Picture Of Aa Flight 175 On September 11th, Seconds Before The Plane Hit The South Tower

Image source: Kaffine69

#35 A Picture From The Boom Operator Of Me Refueling On My 100th Mission Over Afghanistan

Image source: Kaffine69

#36 Michelangelo’s ‘The Creation Of Adam’ As Seen On The Sistine Chapel Ceiling

Image source: John-Piece

#37 Queen Elizabeth Wax Figure

Image source: brkgnews

#38 Underside Of A Horseshoe Crab

Image source: rfc1118

#39 View Of Taj Mahal From One Of The Corners. Photo By Me, November 2021

Image source: doctorbrunner

#40 Golden Gate Bridge Under Construction

Image source: Blueblanketboy5

#41 C-3po

Image source: AnUdderDay

#42 Ghostbusters Firehouse Cleaned Up

Image source: BallShapedMan

#43 A Mall Christmas Display From Above. Also A Little Funny

Image source: thelaureness

#44 I’d Never Seen This Angle Of The Sydney Opera House And It Looked Different To Me

Image source: OutdoorSandwich

#45 Alternate Hairstyles For Dorothy [wizard Of Oz]

Image source: Okama_G_Sphere

#46 The Space Shuttle From The Top

Image source: InsufficientFrosting

#47 Daft Punk Without Their Helmets On

Image source: TatersGonnaTate1984

#48 A Rare Picture Showing Michael Jackson’s Vitiligo

Image source: Kaffine69

#49 The Mushroom Cloud From An Atomic Test Is Seen From Fremont Street In Downtown Las Vegas, 1955

Image source: Kaffine69

#50 Las Vegas Police Facing Mike Tyson After He‘D Just Bitten Evander Holyfields Ear Off 1996. What He Saw

Image source: SeasonedTimeTraveler

