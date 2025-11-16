Hey Pandas, What’s The Worst Date You Have Been On?

Funny, sad, cringy, give us the details!
#1
Far too many. One where the guy I’m 99% sure tried to roofie me was probably the worst. I went to the washroom came back and he had ordered me a drink but like… I didn’t really want to drink anymore. I sat down and I thanked him but before I could say he should have it, he asked me if i had any pipr commitments for the next week– anyone who was expecting to see me as he had wanted to take me out for a while and didn’t want to see it come to an end (we had met the the day before as far as I knew). I was very creeped out but tried to stay calm and normal so I told him that I was meeting up with friends later and for that reason I was probably going to call it an evening, but I had a lovely time (I genuinelyhad up until then). He then kept insisting that I at least drink the drink. I kept saying no. He kept telling me I was being rude. I said no, he told me to at least try it,
I said I didn’t want to. He grabbed my arm when I went to get up to leave. I was a little concerned so I didn’t raise my voice or anything or make a scene, just in case that escalated things so I stayed really sweet and asked him to let go of me and told him that I didn’t want it. This kept going, I kept refusing for another few minutes and a friend of mine happened to overhear the exchange from the street and came in, told the guy off and walked me out.
Kinda wonder what could have happened if I hadn’t noticed the time and had just drank the drink.
#2
I dated a guy who talked about him the whole time, ignoring my attempts to change the subject. At the end he said that I shouldn’t pin my hopes on a relationship with him, because he wanted his girlfriend to be blonde with blue eyes (I am a green-eyed brunette). A middle-aged lady nearby overheard him and turned to him, pointed towards her pelvis and said: “Do you see this, dude? It’s blonde and it also has blue eyes!”. And then to me: “Get away from this idiot, you deserve better.” Kudos to her :))
I dated another guy who was very religious and talked about God and faith the whole time, and how he was looking for “the perfect wife”. Suddenly he put his arm over my shoulders and tried to kiss me. I was shocked and pushed him away. His reaction “why are you so surprised? Whay did you expect from a guy in his early 30s, who’s looking for his soulmate?” Well, I expected some respect and decency. He still didn’t process what he had done wrong: “Why don’t you like me?” I accidentally met him some years after in a subway train. He was reading a book called “The Ideal Husband, The Ideal Wife” :)))
#3
*cracks knuckles* I have a few.
This man starts out his date by saying “I’m not gay, but…” My brother in Christ, you are out on a date with another man.
I was sad one time and this girl I was out with says “I have two shoulders for your legs” HEH????
Another guy I was with decided to bring me a flower for the first date. Just one flower, and as he handed it to me he said “I hope you’re not allergic because I stole this from my rabid lady neighbour.” I’ve been dating him ever since.
#4
Happen to me some years ago. First we went to the cinema where I have to wait for him for 2 hours because he overslept and he also made me pay for both our tickets . After the movie he drag me to a restaurant for lunch and asked me to pay for it. It was our first date. I don’t mind paying for him but I barely know him. He treat me like s**t too, keep complaining about my outfit and trying to flirt with other girls the whole time I was with him. I give him a chance though he was just playing. We stayed in touch for a while. He borrowed my gaming console one time and sold it. Never payed me back.
#5
I met this man on line and neither of us posted a photo. We met at a nearby restaurant. I got there early and see this guy walk in and he looks like Chris Farley’s character, Matt, who lives in a van down by the river. You can’t judge a book by it’s cover, I tell myself because I was thinking about leaving. So we introduced ourselves and proceed to have dinner. He tells me he has six children and whips out his wallet to show me photos… of his dogs! This isn’t going well, he says, and I agree saying I don’t think we’re a match. Oh no, he’s talking about the restaurant he says. We get the bill and it has mints on the tray. You know what I do with these, he says as he picks up the candy, I save them for Halloween. I had sparks flying off of my shoes as I noped out of there.
#6
When his dad kicked me out, while watching a movie together, because my date had soccer practice the next morning at 10 am.
We were 23 and it was not even 10pm..
#7
Recently divorced at the time. Decided to meet a “match” at a local 24 hr diner. Not bad, as it’s a landmark. Typical chit-chat, then as the coffee arrives, he’s asking me if I own my house or rent. And how many bedrooms and other people live with me. My newly single mom radar went up. Rather than answering, I asked him why he was asking. He then tells me that he’s recently recovering from cocaine addiction, living in a storage room, and needed a job and a place to live. I wish him well with his recovery, pay the bill, and go to my truck. As I’m opening the door, he taps my shoulder. I turned not knowing who it was, and he tries to give me a kiss and starts saying he’s in love and to please take him with me. I told him to get the f**k away from me and drove to the sheriff and sat in the lot in case he followed me. It didn’t occur to me that he probably didn’t have a car for about 20 minutes. I can’t remember ever feeling so vulnerable as I did in the parking lot. What a creep!
#8
Years ago, I met up with a girl I’d met online who was an hour away by train. Almost there, she messaged to ask if I could come a bit later, she was finishing something. I let her know I was already on the way, and she told me to just get off one stop sooner at a six story mall, since I could pass time there and we were headed that way for a movie anyway. When I got a message from her that she was at the mall and ready, I said “Great, I’m outside the theatre.” She says “That’s not where I am though; Find me.” So now I’m basically playing hide and seek in a six floor mall. I went too to bottom, twice, before I got upset and told her I was getting annoyed, and she finally told me where she was. We went to the movie, and she told me “Don’t touch me at all in there, or I’ll scream.” Movie ends, and we were going back to her house so I could leave the next morning (nothing physical, just so I wasn’t back on the long train ride at 10). The cab driver almost crashed because he kept staring at her in the rear view instead of watching the road. At her apartment, she got a call that a friend needed her, so she was leaving “Just for a half hour”, and told me not to answer the door; Her former army ex boyfriend lives upstairs and if he sees me he would kick my a*s for being there. Lovely. I locked up, watched tv, and she finally came back three hours later, drunk, and went to sleep, yelling at me not to cross to her side of the living room. We went for breakfast, and she saw another friend at another table, and went to eat with her instead, eventually coming to tell me I should just head home, she’s going for a tattoo. At that point, I was more than happy to go, and never talked to her again. Henceforth, “The San Francisco Story”
#9
NONE! I’m lonely! FCK YEAA
